Officials suspect 2-year-old died after being in hot car, 14th hot car death of 2022

Teen plunges to his death & is ‘swallowed up’ after fall at power plant ‘watching sunset with friends’
A TEENAGER was “swallowed up” after falling to his death at a power plant while watching the sunset with his friends. Anthony Clawson, 18, and three of his friends were visiting the Market Street Power Plant on Friday evening when their trip ended in tragedy. As the teens...
Missouri Teen Dies After Saving 4-Year-Old Brother from Drowning: 'My Son Is a Hero,' Dad Says
A Missouri community is mourning the death of 18-year-old Alex Harris, who drowned last month while attempting to save his younger brother from a river. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Harris was swimming in the Missouri River on July 23 when he "went under the water and did not resurface" while attempting to save another swimmer. Harris was pronounced dead the next day by the Holt County Coroner.
Her crime was driving without a license; a judge forced her to choose between months in jail or a year of alcohol monitoring
How do you end up with a court order to strap an alcohol-monitoring bracelet to your ankle when you weren’t even driving drunk?. For Anastasia Strauther, who had two separate years-old DUI convictions, it happened because she found herself in the courtroom of Cook County Associate Judge Gregory P. Vazquez for a minor traffic violation while driving on a revoked license.
Anne Heche in Critical Condition After Fiery Car Crash Into L.A. Home: Reports
Anne Heche has reportedly been hospitalized in critical condition after a car accident Friday in Los Angeles. The Emmy Award winner, 53, was allegedly inside the blue Mini Cooper that crashed into a home on the 1700 block of South Walgrove Ave. in the neighborhood of Mar Vista, causing the residence to catch fire, according to TMZ.
Chilling clues leave family with ‘bad feeling’ after surveillance shows mom who vanished with ex & toddler on camp trip
A MISSING man's sister fears "he went off the deep end" when he disappeared with his ex-lover and their toddler three weeks ago. Nicholas Hansen supposedly took Jill Sidebotham and their two-year-old daughter Lydia on a camping trip on June 27, but the trio hasn't been seen since a trip to a Walmart in Mexico, Maine on July 2.
Baby girl birthed on road emerges unscathed after mother is crushed by truck in India
A baby girl was delivered on a road in northern India during an accident which the infant miraculously survived. The baby’s mother was crushed by a truck and died just minutes after she gave birth. The incident occurred near Firozabad city in Uttar Pradesh state on Wednesday when eight-month...
Haunting final words of mom who vanished after Walmart visit with ex & toddler are revealed
A MISSING mom's fiancé has revealed the final conversation they had before she mysteriously vanished without a trace. Jill Sidebotham, 28, was last seen in a Walmart store in Mexico, Maine with her ex-boyfriend Nicholas Hansen, 38, and their daughter Lydia, two, on July 2. Worried fiancé Corey Alexander,...
EXCLUSIVE: 'I yelled that my kids were in the car': Mom clings to hood of her Hyundai as female carjacker speeds away with her daughter, 6, and 11-month-old son
A New Mexico mom, acting on instinct, was caught on camera clinging to the hood of her Hyundai Santa Fe to try to stop a carjacker who had taken off with her 11-month-old son and six-year-old autistic daughter. Surveillance video shows Melody Maldonado, a 33-year-old librarian from Hobbs, New Mexico,...
If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately
If you find money on your windshield, your car may be a target for thieves. Click here to see how to respond to this situation! The post If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Heartstopping moment a toddler runs onto a busy road and is rescued by a hero driver moments before he's hit
Shocking footage has emerged of a toddler running onto a busy road during peak hour traffic after escaping from a nearby house. Drivers travelling along King Georges Road, in the western Sydney suburb of Wiley Park, were left horrified on Tuesday afternoon when a little boy ran out into traffic.
A disabled Spirit Air passenger spotted his wheelchair with baby strollers piled on it before a flight. It was badly damaged when returned.
Jesus Centeno uses a wheelchair due to a spinal cord injury. The chair was broken during a Houston flight leaving him "unable to do anything."
‘We Want to Know Why’: Parents Say They Were Kept in the Dark After Daughter’s Patrol Car Death
A Georgia woman who died in police custody last week after officers were called to help her in the midst of a mental health episode left behind 3-year-old twins who still don’t know they lost their mother, family members told The Daily Beast. Brianna Marie Grier, 28, was arrested...
One killed in overnight shooting in Rancho Cordova
RANCHO CORDOVA -- An adult male was shot and killed in Rancho Cordova late Friday in what appears to be a house party-related shooting.Just before 11:30 p.m., the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office received a call regarding a shooting in 3000 block of Ramsgate Way. The caller advised her boyfriend had been shot and was laying on the ground, according to a press release.The man, who was suffering from at least one gunshot wound, was taken to an area hospital but died a short time later.The victim has not yet been identified, and no suspects have been arrested at this time, according to the Sheriff's office.
