ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, KS

Officials suspect 2-year-old died after being in hot car, 14th hot car death of 2022

By YI-JIN YU via
ABC13 Houston
 2 days ago
Read on abc13.com

Comments / 0

Related
People

Missouri Teen Dies After Saving 4-Year-Old Brother from Drowning: 'My Son Is a Hero,' Dad Says

A Missouri community is mourning the death of 18-year-old Alex Harris, who drowned last month while attempting to save his younger brother from a river. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Harris was swimming in the Missouri River on July 23 when he "went under the water and did not resurface" while attempting to save another swimmer. Harris was pronounced dead the next day by the Holt County Coroner.
MISSOURI STATE
Injustice Watch

Her crime was driving without a license; a judge forced her to choose between months in jail or a year of alcohol monitoring

How do you end up with a court order to strap an alcohol-monitoring bracelet to your ankle when you weren’t even driving drunk?. For Anastasia Strauther, who had two separate years-old DUI convictions, it happened because she found herself in the courtroom of Cook County Associate Judge Gregory P. Vazquez for a minor traffic violation while driving on a revoked license.
COOK COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
County
Osage County, KS
City
Home, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Kansas State
Kansas Cars
Osage County, KS
Accidents
Local
Kansas Accidents
City
Scranton, KS
Osage County, KS
Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: 'I yelled that my kids were in the car': Mom clings to hood of her Hyundai as female carjacker speeds away with her daughter, 6, and 11-month-old son

A New Mexico mom, acting on instinct, was caught on camera clinging to the hood of her Hyundai Santa Fe to try to stop a carjacker who had taken off with her 11-month-old son and six-year-old autistic daughter. Surveillance video shows Melody Maldonado, a 33-year-old librarian from Hobbs, New Mexico,...
HOBBS, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Hot Cars#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Smart TV
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Cars
CBS Sacramento

One killed in overnight shooting in Rancho Cordova

RANCHO CORDOVA -- An adult male was shot and killed in Rancho Cordova late Friday in what appears to be a house party-related shooting.Just before 11:30 p.m., the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office received a call regarding a shooting in 3000 block of Ramsgate Way. The caller advised her boyfriend had been shot and was laying on the ground, according to a press release.The man, who was suffering from at least one gunshot wound, was taken to an area hospital but died a short time later.The victim has not yet been identified, and no suspects have been arrested at this time, according to the Sheriff's office.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy