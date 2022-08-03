TikTok inspired car thefts: no incidents reported yet in Richmond Hill

DAUFUSKIE ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is looking for the suspects in an incident at a Daufuskie Island black-owned restaurant. An incident that is being discussed as a possible hate crime. Geneva’s Joint, formerly Lucy Belle’s, has been open for less than a month, but it had to close Wednesday […]

DAUFUSKIE ISLAND, SC ・ 21 HOURS AGO