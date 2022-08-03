TikTok inspired car thefts: no incidents reported yet in Richmond Hill

Read on www.wjcl.com
Lowcountry business vandalized in possible hate crime
DAUFUSKIE ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is looking for the suspects in an incident at a Daufuskie Island black-owned restaurant. An incident that is being discussed as a possible hate crime. Geneva’s Joint, formerly Lucy Belle’s, has been open for less than a month, but it had to close Wednesday […]
54-Year-Old Thomas Biele Died In A Motorcycle Crash In Liberty County (Savannah, GA)
According to the Georgia State Patrol Trooper, a Fort Stewart Department of Defence police officer was killed in a motorcycle crash in Liberty County. 54-year-old Thomas Biele, a Defence police officer, was [..]
Duplex damaged by fire Saturday morning in Statesboro
Bulloch County 911 dispatched the Statesboro and Bulloch County fire departments to a duplex fire at 9:13 am on Saturday, August 6th on Pine Street in the city of Statesboro. Statesboro Police officers were the first to arrive on the scene and reported heavy smoke and fire coming from the home.
Violent hammer attacks on Georgia gas stations clerks happen hours apart, police chief says
THUNDERBOLT, Ga. — A man is accused of attacking two clerks at two different gas stations with a hammer, according to the police chief in Thunderbolt, Georgia. Chief Sean Clayton says the suspect was seen on surveillance video at the first gas station around 3:45 a.m. Thursday. "Went into...
Traffic update: Chatham Parkway ramp onto I-16 reopens after accident
The ramp from Chatham Parkway onto eastbound I-16 has reopened after it was closed due to an accident. According to the Savannah Police Department, a tractor trailer overturned around 8:30 p.m. Drivers were asked to avoid the area during the road closure. No details on what led to the accident....
SPD: 1 dead, 2 injured in overnight crash on Victory Dr.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man has died and other people were injured following a two-vehicle crash late Tuesday night. According to the Savannah Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Unit (TIU), an Acura MDX was traveling eastbound on Victory Drive around 11:30 p.m. when it collided with a Chevrolet Malibu that was crossing Victory Drive on […]
Arrest made in connection to weekend Bluffton shooting, deputies say
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTGS) — Beaufort County deputies arrested a man on Wednesday they believe is responsible for a shooting Friday night in Bluffton. Officials said they located and arrested James Leonard Williams, 34, of Hilton Head, in response to a shooting at Vista View Apartments in Bluffton. The shooting...
One lane of Truman Parkway, all lanes of the exit to White Bluff Rd. reopened after accident
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: Savannah Police say all lanes are now open to traffic. ORIGINAL STORY: One lane of the southbound Truman Parkway and all lanes of the exit to White Bluff Road from southbound Truman Parkway are closed. That’s according to Savannah Police. Police say that the...
Police ask community to help ID suspects accused of stealing from hotel room
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police are asking the community to help identify a couple accused of stealing from a guest at a Savannah hotel. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the couple stole from the guest’s room on July 24. Police say the man has a thin black beard and was last seen wearing a […]
Eleven indicted for crimes including illegal firearms possession in Project Safe Neighborhoods investigation
A number of individuals are facing federal charges, including illegal possession of firearms, as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods.
Magnet fishers fined after pulling 86 rockets from Fort Stewart river
No good deed goes unpunished. In the case of some magnet fishers who cleared 86 rockets, a tank tracer round, and .50 caliber ammo belts from a river on Fort Stewart, the toll was a number of fines by Fort Stewart Conservation Law Enforcement. The group, led by treasure hunter...
Citizen saves 4 from fiery car crash
REGISTER, Ga. — A good Samaritan saved the lives of a grandfather and his three grandkids after their truck veered off the road and burst into flames. “When I first saw the truck, I assumed there were no survivors,” Sam Pitout said. According to the Georgia State Patrol,...
BCSO investigating bomb threat at Hilton Head High School
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is investigating a bomb threat made at Hilton Head Island High School on Tuesday afternoon. Deputies say the threat was received by the school administration via a phone call. This prompted the BCSO Explosive Ordinance Unit to respond and search the school for explosive […]
UPDATE: Driver dead following late night crash on Victory Dr. in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah Police say a man has died following a two vehicle crash late Tuesday night on Victory Drive. According to a preliminary investigation, an Acura MDX was traveling eastbound on Victory Drive at around 11:30 p.m. when it collided with a Chevrolet Malibu that was crossing Victory Drive on Paulsen Street.
School zone speed cameras activated across Coastal Empire
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Kids are heading back to school, but their return impacts all drivers. That’s because multiple municipalities in the area are activating school zone speed cameras. But the rules aren’t the same from city to city, and some people are not happy about the cameras near...
UPDATE: Thunderbolt police arrest armed robbery suspect
THUNDERBOLT, Ga. (WSAV) — The Thunderbolt Police Department (TPD) arrested a suspect accused of armed robbery at two separate gas stations. According to police, the suspect robbed the Enmarket early Thursday morning in Thunderbolt. He entered the store around 3:45 a.m. and was out the door shortly after around 3:46 a.m. While he was in […]
Arbery family prepares for McMichaels, Bryan to be sentenced for hate crimes
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) — On Monday, the three men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery will find out how long they’ll spend in federal prison for hate crime charges. In February, a jury found Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan guilty of pursuing Arbery because of his race. After almost two and a half […]
