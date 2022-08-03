ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Louisiana Prospects Trimming Lists, Making Commitments Soon

By Zack Nagy
LSUCountry
LSUCountry
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q6Fav_0h3julGI00

LSU in pursuit of state's top players on board headlined by five-stars Shelton Sampson Jr. and Zalance Heard

The 2023 LSU recruiting class has the chance to grow in a big way over the course of the next few weeks. With a few college announcements lingering, mainly with in-state prospects, the Tigers class can explode.

Headlined by five-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr. making his announcement in the next few days, we could see this class make a significant jump in the overall rankings.

Here are a few key names to keep an eye on in the month of August:

Shelton Sampson Jr. - August 6th Announcement

Sampson Jr., a top-five wide receiver in the country, has taken visits to LSU, Florida State and Texas A%M recently, with the Tigers heavily in the mix. To secure Sampson Jr. would be a major boost for this recruiting class and a major in-state win.

The Baton Rouge product is right down the road from Death Valley and the Tigers have been pushing for the state’s No. 3 prospect for quite some time. LSU has been recruiting him since Day 1, constantly rooting for him to suit up in the purple and gold.

LSU has all the momentum in this one and would certainly slow down questions regarding Kelly’s ability to recruit in-state. In previous years we have seen the state’s top wideouts go elsewhere, so to keep Sampson Jr. in Baton Rouge would be the cherry on top to an elite 2023 class.

Related: Five-Star Wide Receiver Shelton Sampson Jr. Announces Commitment Date

Kylin Jackson - August 8th Announcement

The high four-star safety and Zachary native took a visit to LSU last weekend as he gets a better feel for this 2023 class. Developing a relationship with the coaching staff already, LSU appears to be in the lead with Jackson’s recruitment, but it’ll take time to seal the deal with an announcement coming next week.

A standout from Zachary High School, Jackson is a pure athlete who could provide the Tigers with another versatile player in an already stacked 2023 class. With a myriad of commits on campus last weekend, it gave them the opportunity to talk business with Jackson.

Related: Five-Star Phenom Locks in LSU Official Visit

Khai Prean - Announcement TBA

After earning an LSU offer in late March, this program has had their foot on the gas to land one of the state’s most gifted athletes. A versatile, do-it-all player, the addition of Prean would give the Tigers a true speedster.

Related: Impact of Social Media on Recruiting Trail, Strategy Going Forward

The 6-foot, 188-pounder has offers from all over the country with Auburn specifically recruiting him just as hard, but LSU appears to be gaining some traction. With Prean utilizing his gifts with the ball in his hands to the highest degree, it could be a huge signing to keep the Louisiana product close to home and suit up for the Tigers.

Zalance Heard - TBA Announcement

Heard has been a name the LSU community is beginning to know very well. With the Tigers in an all out pursuit for the in-state recruit, he’s a prospect who is of the highest priority for head coach Brian Kelly and his staff.

The No. 1 offensive lineman in the state of Louisiana, Heard has received significant buzz to LSU. A former teammate of current LSU offensive lineman Will Campbell, Heard could help this 2023 class significantly.

Already having a relationship with Campbell and a few of the guys on LSU’s roster, not to mention his growing relationship with offensive line coach Brad Davis, Heard appears to be an LSU lean right now. It will take time to seal the deal, but the Tigers are in great position with this one.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tigerdroppings.com

BK is Saban coming from MSU

BK is grinning inside, he’s never had this much talent at this many positions with which to work and he still averaged 10 wins. If God grants him good health look for the next 6-10 years to be the best in Tiger history. Guys, we finally have a coach to match the talent.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Louisiana State
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
College Football HQ

LSU football schedule for 2022 season

How do things look for LSU this year in the SEC picture and College Football Playoff race? Let's look at the full LSU football schedule for the Tigers' 2022 season. 2022 LSU Football ScheduleWeek 1, Sept. 4 vs. Florida State Week 2, Sept. 10 vs. Southern Week 3, Sept. 17 vs. Mississippi State Week ...
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tigers#Florida State
tigerdroppings.com

Letter from Scott Woodward Re: changes to Gameday experience

When I came back home to LSU three years ago, what I was most looking forward to was reconnecting with the people. It is the people of LSU who make this place special: our student-athletes, our coaches and staff, the faculty on campus, the student body, and especially, you. Your passion and pride is unrivaled, and I am grateful for your support of the student-athletes in all 21 of our sports.
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

LSU football QB battle 2022: Brian Kelly reveals where Tigers' competition stands entering fall camp

LSU football practice is back. The Tigers kicked off fall camp this week with a quarterback battle lingering. Sixth-year senior Myles Brennan, Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels and redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier remain in competition with less than a month to go before the 2022 season kicks off Sept. 4 against Florida State. First-year head coach Brian Kelly explained, via Geaux247.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Former LSU, current Auburn QB T.J. Finley arrested by Auburn police

AUBURN, Ala. (WAFB) - Former LSU and Ponchatoula High School quarterback T.J. Finley was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 4, by the Auburn Police Department. Finley is accused of attempting to elude police. He was at Lee County Detention Facility but has since been released. An Auburn Athletics spokesperson said they...
AUBURN, AL
tigerdroppings.com

Jaxon Howard has a tweet for all the Brian Kelly haters

Jaxon Howard’s commitment has aged like a fine wine. The more he tweets, the more I love having him in the class. Well Jaxon Howard would know if Kelly can recruit because he seems like a huge Brian Kelly fan. LSU Fan. Washington DC. Member since Nov 2008. 10928...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

This lemonade business started as a stand. Now, they’re selling with a purpose in Tiger Stadium.

The past three years have been sweet for Leroy’s LipSmack’n Lemonade. The business got its start in 2012 when Leroy Hayward III, then 6 years old, participated in Lemonade Day Louisiana, an annual event that teaches children to be entrepreneurs. Sherilyn and Leroy Hayward Jr., Leroy’s parents, had just found out he was autistic and wanted to find things their son could do. They decided to set up a lemonade stand in their front yard, let Leroy sell drinks and give some of the profits to his doctors at Children’s Hospital New Orleans.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUCountry

LSUCountry

Baton Rouge, LA
577
Followers
1K+
Post
40K+
Views
ABOUT

LSUCountry is a FanNation channel covering LSU athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy