Aurora, CO

Fire burns at least 3 homes in Aurora

By Jennifer McRae
 6 days ago

At least 3 homes in Aurora damaged in fire 01:56

Firefighters rushed to a house fire in the 17400 block of East Whitaker Drive on Wednesday afternoon. According to Aurora Fire Rescue, a large plume of smoke was coming from the residential area where multiple single-family homes were burning.

Aurora Fire Rescue

According to firefighters, smoke may be seen as far away as Quincy Reservoir.

There were no injuries reported as fire suppression efforts were underway while a search of the structures was ongoing.

Copter4 flew over the scene which showed at least three homes with fire damage, including a fence and surrounding property damage.

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

