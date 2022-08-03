Fire burns at least 3 homes in Aurora
Firefighters rushed to a house fire in the 17400 block of East Whitaker Drive on Wednesday afternoon. According to Aurora Fire Rescue, a large plume of smoke was coming from the residential area where multiple single-family homes were burning.
According to firefighters, smoke may be seen as far away as Quincy Reservoir.
There were no injuries reported as fire suppression efforts were underway while a search of the structures was ongoing.
Copter4 flew over the scene which showed at least three homes with fire damage, including a fence and surrounding property damage.
Comments / 0