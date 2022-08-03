Storm watch for part of the area. High of 90 and low of 71 today. No rain yet today. Terre Haute right now is warm and a SW wind. Temps are warm. Dew points are high so the heat index is a big factor today. Water vapor satellite has more moisture moving back into the area. Satellite shows more clouds moving in. Radar has rain in the area. Showers / storms will linger around for the next two days. Slight risk of severe weather in parts of the area tonight. Rainfall could be heavy at times. Small break in the rain for the weekend but rain chances ramp back up early next week. Temps stay warm next several days. Tonight, storms and 72. Tomorrow, more storms and 80. Stays warm for the next several days with rain chances back again next week.

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO