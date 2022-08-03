Read on alerts.weather.gov
Effective: 2022-08-03 16:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-03 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: La Porte; Pulaski; Starke A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM EDT/415 PM CDT/ FOR WESTERN PULASKI...STARKE AND SOUTHWESTERN LA PORTE COUNTIES At 429 PM EDT/329 PM CDT/, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles southwest of Kingsford Heights to Rensselaer, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Knox, North Judson, Francesville, Hamlet, Medaryville, La Crosse, Lomax, English Lake, Denham, Brems, Toto, Clarks, San Pierre, Grovertown and Bass Lake. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MyWabashValley.com
More rain on the way
Storm watch for part of the area. High of 90 and low of 71 today. No rain yet today. Terre Haute right now is warm and a SW wind. Temps are warm. Dew points are high so the heat index is a big factor today. Water vapor satellite has more moisture moving back into the area. Satellite shows more clouds moving in. Radar has rain in the area. Showers / storms will linger around for the next two days. Slight risk of severe weather in parts of the area tonight. Rainfall could be heavy at times. Small break in the rain for the weekend but rain chances ramp back up early next week. Temps stay warm next several days. Tonight, storms and 72. Tomorrow, more storms and 80. Stays warm for the next several days with rain chances back again next week.
Duke Energy crews removing old transmission towers
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Crews from Duke Energy are working to remove old transmission line towers and wiring in the wetlands of Wabashiki Fish and Wildlife Area Friday. Residents driving by the area may notice a helicopter flying low as the crews work to remove five of the seven 50-foot tall towers in the […]
WISH-TV
All lanes closed SB I-65 at State Road 18 in Tippecanoe County after pothole on bridge
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — All lanes were closed Wednesday on southbound I-65 at State Road 18 in Tippecanoe County due to a pothole on the bridge deck. According to INDOT, crews expect repairs to last until Wednesday afternoon. Crews are diverting I-65 southbound traffic off at State Road 18, eastbound on State Road 18, then onto State Road 43.
wrtv.com
Woman killed in Monday crash in White County
WHITE COUNTY — On Monday morning, the White County Sheriff's Department and the Indiana State Police responded to a fatal crash at the intersection of County Road 1250 South and County Road 100 East. A preliminary investigation showed that a 2020 Ford Edge was traveling westbound on County Road...
Half a pound of meth found during Carroll Co. traffic stop
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — A Delphi man and a Monticello woman were arrested after a traffic stop led to a half pound of meth being found in their vehicle. Zachary Pancake, 32, and Amanda Miller, 41, both face charges of possession of methamphetamine. Miller was also charged with a Level 2 felony charge of dealing […]
Man hit, killed by semi-truck on central Indiana highway
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Indiana — A pedestrian was struck and killed on the highway in Montgomery County early Monday morning, Indiana State Police said. Just before 1 a.m., deputies were called to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 74 near the 38-mile marker. When deputies arrived, they found a Pontiac G6 that hit the cable barrier, but weren't able to find the driver.
WISH-TV
Body found confirmed as missing Kokomo woman Karena McClerkin
KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — The Indiana State Police Laboratory have confirmed Friday morning that the deceased body found on July. 18 is the body of the missing Kokomo woman, Karena McClerkin. Investigators arrested Flint V. Farmer, 57, on July. 18 in the 600 block of South Purdum Street. Police...
2 overnight crashes claim 2 lives
INDIANAPOLIS – Two people have died after separate crashes early Saturday morning. The first came in Boone County just after midnight when a single vehicle accident claimed a life of one individual, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office. The accident occurred on I-865 in between Zionsville Road and Cooper Road in Boone County. Police […]
WAND TV
Firefighter sentenced for gas theft
PARIS, Ill. (WAND) – A former firefighter in Edgar County was recently sentenced for using a department credit card to purchase gas for his personal vehicle. Dale Colter served as a volunteer firefighter for the Paris Community Fire Protection District in the town of Vermilion. He was caught on surveillance video at a local gas station filling up his personal truck. He was recorded doing so more than 50 times in 2019.
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Heather Mccullough, Edgar County Corrections Officer, Charged with Assault in Crawford County –
Heather Mccullough, an Edgar County Corrections Officer, was charged with assault in Crawford County today. According to an Edgar County public official, she was arrested in Edgar County and charged today in Crawford County. She was charged with Assault, Criminal Misdemeanor Class C. Her first court appearance is scheduled for...
Duke Energy customers upset as increased fuel costs impact energy bills
Dozens of Duke Energy customers sent their bills to WRTV Investigates, saying they are concerned about significant increases over the last month.
22 WSBT
Cass County MI residents concerned after "Peeping Tom" incidents
Imagine being in your home and seeing someone from outside staring through the window at you. That happened to two women in Cass County within the last week. One of the women took to Facebook to share this terrifying experience. It happened Monday night and since then the post has...
Kingman man escaped on ATV days before arrest
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A man who police say escaped on an ATV after providing a false name to police has now been arrested after an investigation from multiple law enforcement agencies. According to the Parke County Sheriff’s Office, David Robert Denny, 32, of Kingman was stopped on an ATV on July 18 near […]
WLPD respond to reported road rage on US 231
A man jumped in front of a woman’s moving car on U.S. 231 and Cumberland Avenue, punched the hood then lay down as if run over by the car when she was backing up, police said. The incident Monday started when the man was driving in the car behind...
WTHI
Lafayette, Ind. man arrested for weekend Terre Haute murder
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Lafayette, Indiana, man will face murder charges after a weekend shooting in Terre Haute. On Tuesday, the Lafayette Police Department arrested 20-year-old Kole Hughes. The shooting happened at 19th and Walnut Streets near Davis Park Elementary School and Saint Patrick Catholic Church on July...
WANE-TV
Indiana metalworks company reaches settlement on clean air violations
INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) announced a settlement Friday afternoon with Metalworking Lubricants Co. for alleged violations of the Clean Air Act at its used oil processing facility in Indianapolis. Both agencies alleged Metalworking Lubricants emitted more than...
Expired license plate leads to Indy meth bust
INDIANAPOLIS — An expired license plate led police to pull over a suspect who had methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, police say. According to Indiana State Police, a state trooper stopped a red 2005 Dodge Ram on Keystone Avenue near Werges Avenue after noticing a problem with the truck’s license plate. The trooper said the license […]
WLFI.com
Californian sheriff officials search Logansport garage after business dispute
LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WLFI) — A Logansport business owner is reeling after his auto garage was raided last week by northern California Sheriff officials. He now faces criminal charges in San Mateo County in California. Fiberglass Freaks owner Mark Racop is the only person in the world with permission to...
Lafayette man faces charges after 5 year old found in street
The Lafayette Police Department was called about a 5-year-old boy who was found alone in the middle of State Road 38 on Monday, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Wednesday. The boy told police his mother was at work while a man called Felix was at home with his...
