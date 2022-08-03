Read on alerts.weather.gov
Power pole severed, man arrested in Escanaba crash
ESCANABA, MI— A man was arrested after his car severed a power pole in Escanaba early Wednesday morning. Department of Public Safety officers were dispatched around 12:55 a.m. to Danforth Road, east of the Danforth hill train crossing. They say the vehicle was westbound when it went into the...
Man arrested for OUI after single-car rollover crash in Wells Township
WELLS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A man was arrested for Operating Under the Influence of Drugs - 3rd offense following a single-car rollover crash on Danforth Road early Wednesday morning. Escanaba Public Safety identified the driver as Fred Arthur Patterson. Public Safety says officers responded to the crash around 12:54...
Man Arrested After Late-Night Rollover Crash In Escanaba
A vehicle rolled over into a utility pole late Tuesday night on Danforth Road in Escanaba. Escanaba Public Safety says the drier, Fred Patterson, was able to free himself from the vehicle after it went in the ditch, went airborne, and flipped over into the power pole at 12:54 Wednesday morning. He was not injured, but was arrested on charges of driving under the influence of drugs…third offense.
