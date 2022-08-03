A vehicle rolled over into a utility pole late Tuesday night on Danforth Road in Escanaba. Escanaba Public Safety says the drier, Fred Patterson, was able to free himself from the vehicle after it went in the ditch, went airborne, and flipped over into the power pole at 12:54 Wednesday morning. He was not injured, but was arrested on charges of driving under the influence of drugs…third offense.

ESCANABA, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO