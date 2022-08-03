People with disabilities play ball with York Revolution, Lancaster Barnstormers

Read on www.wgal.com
MIDDLETOWN, PA — The Pennsylvania Lottery has just announced the Eagles Second-Chance Drawing, which offers players a chance to win tickets to an Eagles home game in 2022, as well as money to play the PA Lottery online. From August 3 to October 6, 2022, players can enter any...
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York’s monthly First Friday event is featuring a “Baby Rave” on August 5 from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m., hosted by the Appell Center for the Performing Arts. The event is located at 26 West Philadelphia Street in York; Attendees should enter through the studio entrance on W. Philadelphia street.
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Many kids will be heading back to classes in just a few weeks,. All You Can Inc. is one of many local groups making sure they will be prepared. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.
ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. — The Falmouth Goat Races are returning to Lancaster County!. On Saturday, Sep. 24 at Governor Stable Park, located on 101 Governor Stable Road in Elizabethtown, the long-running event will occur. Since 1978, the annual Running of the Goats has been held on the last Saturday of...
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — After two years off, India day has returned! The community fair is organized by Asian-Indian Americans of Central Pennsylvania. It is a celebration of Indian culture and community. The event was held on the campus of HACC. There was plenty of food, games, and other entertainment.
YORK, Pa. — Omega Horse Rescue in Peach Bottom Township is in dire straits. “COVID and the economy have hit us really hard here at the rescue with funding," Director Kelly Smith said. "And we are now into our savings.”. Since the onset of the pandemic donations and the...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Humane Society of Harrisburg area is struggling to keep up with a surge in stray animals. It is taking in far more animals than it is adopting out, and it is asking for help. “These past few months have been extremely difficult.” executive director Amy Kaunas said. Dealing with […]
It's that time of the year again. The summer break is coming to an end and parents are starting to get their kiddos ready for school. Several events are hosted throughout Lancaster, PA to help local households make sure the little ones get all they need to start the school year - bright and ready.
Around 2:30 a.m. on Friday, the Lower Paxton Township Police Department was dispatched for a report of a child wandering in a hospital parking lot.
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Doctors Grater, Williams, and Sandusky from Mid State Dental and Doctor Pepper from OMSI are bringing their annual free dental day to Harrisburg for its 34th year. The clinic will take place on Friday, September 23 at Mid State Dental, located at 4129 Locust Lane in Harrisburg.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Dr. Raymond Kraynak, age 65, of Mt. Carmel, Pennsylvania, was sentenced on August 3, 2022, to 15 years imprisonment by Chief United States District Court Judge Matthew W. Brann for unlawful distribution of a controlled substance. Chief Judge Brann also ordered Kraynak to pay restitution in the amount of $22,365 to the victims or their families.
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster City residents have some exciting things to look forward to for the weekend. Art Alley is back for the city’s first Friday series. About a dozen artists will showcase their art and sell their work, thanks to a partnership with the College of Art and Design.
Paul David Crews died in a Pennsylvania prison last month at age 70 of natural causes without ever revealing why he killed a young couple on the Appalachian Trail nearly 32 years ago in a notorious crime that rippled fear across the country. The former drifter died July 6 at...
George Clooney has one. Beyoncé has one. And, now, you can have one, too. Actually, you can have two — private islands, that is. An island pair is currently for sale, smack-dab in the middle of the Susquehanna River in Harrisburg. Last week, Independence Island and Bailey’s Island...
RED LION, Pa. — On Friday, hundreds of people made their way to the New Bridgeville Fire Company for a food truck fundraiser. The money raised will help the Stoltfuz, King, and Fisher families after last week’s deadly tractor crash in Lower Chanceford Township. “It’s just an unimaginable...
Landis Place on King is an innovative project in the heart of Lancaster City. One- or two-bedroom apartments are available with beautiful views of the cityscape. All apartments have balconies or patios, and the green-friendly building offers a rooftop terrace and abundant community space. Many styles offering warm and spacious living options are available.
WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — 2022 is the start of a new era for Eastern York football. Bud Kyle comes over from Columbia High School to begin his tenure with the Golden Knights this fall, and the trust the players already have in their new program leader bodes well for the future of Eastern York football. […]
The removal of an 80-year-old elm tree in Harrisburg is complete. As of 3 p.m. Friday, parking and traffic were allowed back on the square block of Green, Penn, Harris and Clinton streets. The tree was becoming a hazard and public safety concern. A city spokesperson said there was no...
HERSHEY, Pa. — An attraction at Hershey's Chocolate World is closing next month. The 4D Chocolate Movie will be shutting down to make room for what Hershey is calling an even bigger experience. The new addition is expected to open next summer in honor of Chocolate World's 50th anniversary.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is looking to hire workers across the Susquehanna Valley for the winter. A spokesperson said PennDOT is 91 operators short throughout District 8. The department is holding a series of job fairs to fill those positions, and the next one is in York County. Job...
