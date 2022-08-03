ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norco, CA

4 charged after attempting to rob Norco shop where owner shot robber

By CNS Author
 2 days ago
Wara`i Tribal Chief
2d ago

I hope they go to prison for a long time and in a far state than California, like Puerto Rico or Maine. That way they're isolated and feel the punishment!

Fed Up
2d ago

This is exactly what you get when you bring a circus to a rodeo town!...Norco, AKA Horse Town USA!

Mike Tasso
2d ago

Norco......is a Red city......give that store owner a Medal.....well done

