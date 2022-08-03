ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tompkins County, NY

Ithaca’s LEAD program hoping to bring equity to criminal justice

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca’s Law Enforcement Assistance Diversion program launched earlier this year. It’s targeted to people facing misdemeanor charges. Tompkins County Legislator Travis Brooks oversees the program. It originated in Seattle slightly over a decade ago. Brooks says LEAD works with the Ithaca Police Department...
ITHACA, NY
Elmira principal fired after DWI crash

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A principal in the Elmira City School District is out of a job. WENY-TV reports the school board decided to fire Robert Bailey, after the Broadway Academy principal’s DWI crash in 2019. Bailey later pled guilty. Disciplinary charges were filed by the school board against the administrator in January 2020.
ELMIRA, NY

