ELMIRA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A principal in the Elmira City School District is out of a job. WENY-TV reports the school board decided to fire Robert Bailey, after the Broadway Academy principal’s DWI crash in 2019. Bailey later pled guilty. Disciplinary charges were filed by the school board against the administrator in January 2020.

ELMIRA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO