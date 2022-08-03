Read on literock973.com
East Green Street will see overnight construction work beginning Monday
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Overnight construction is happening soon in Ithaca. Water service installation will reduce the 100 block of East Green Street to one lane next week. Crews will work from 6pm to 6am.The project starts Monday night and is expected to wrap Wednesday morning.
Ithaca’s LEAD program hoping to bring equity to criminal justice
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca’s Law Enforcement Assistance Diversion program launched earlier this year. It’s targeted to people facing misdemeanor charges. Tompkins County Legislator Travis Brooks oversees the program. It originated in Seattle slightly over a decade ago. Brooks says LEAD works with the Ithaca Police Department...
Elmira principal fired after DWI crash
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A principal in the Elmira City School District is out of a job. WENY-TV reports the school board decided to fire Robert Bailey, after the Broadway Academy principal’s DWI crash in 2019. Bailey later pled guilty. Disciplinary charges were filed by the school board against the administrator in January 2020.
