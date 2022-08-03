CPAC is back in Dallas. What to know about the event that will feature Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott are just a couple of the high-profile Republicans who are expected to speak at a convention of conservatives in Dallas this week.

The Conservative Political Action Conference is back in Dallas for an event that expected to bring Republican leaders and people from across the country to North Texas.

Here’s what to know.

What is CPAC and where is it being held?





The Conservative Political Action Conference describes itself as “the largest and most influential gathering of conservatives in the world.” The group has also held conferences across the world, with events scheduled this year in Mexico City, Sydney and Tokyo. CPAC Florida was in February and also featured Trump .

The conference is Thursday through Sunday at the Hilton Anatole.

CPAC speakers from Texas

Trump is the headliner but there are a number of Texans scheduled to speak.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is on the agenda take the stage with CPAC officials at 1:10 p.m. Thursday for a discussion called “Texas: The Start of the Big Red Wave.” Abbott will talk about Texas’ economic model and other issues impacting the state, according to his campaign. Later that afternoon, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has a speaking slot.

Texas speakers scheduled for Friday include U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. North Texas congressional Rep. Michael Burgess, R-Lewisville, is speaking on Friday and Rep. Beth Van Duyne, R-Irving, speaks Saturday. Her conversation will focus on power grid security, according to the agenda.

Donald Trump and other speakers

Trump has made a number of recent Texas appearances, including at a National Rifle Association convention in Houston in late May. He is no stranger to CPAC, having spoken at past conventions.

The former president is scheduled to give closing remarks at the convention at 5:35 p.m. Saturday.

The convention’s speakers also includes Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who has been criticized after a recent speech in which he opposed Europeans becoming “peoples of mixed race.” One of Orban’s advisers resigned after the remarks, calling them “pure Nazi,” the Associated Press reported.

Other convention speakers include:

Fox News Host Sean Hannity

Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon

Former HUD Secretary Ben Carson

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

CPAC in Dallas last year

A CPAC convention was held in Dallas in 2021. The event also featured Trump among other Republican officials. Abbott didn’t speak that year, as lawmakers were in Austin for a special legislative session.