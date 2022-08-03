Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott focused on NFL title, not DeShaun Watson suspension

While the football world is looking at running back Ezekiel Elliott as a player on the downside of his career, the Dallas Cowboys running back has big goals and dreams left to accomplish before he walks away from the game.

He says he is far from finished.

The two-time NFL rushing champ wants to win a Super Bowl, rush for more than 10,000 yards and reach the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

And that’s all he cares about.

Never mind that Elliott’s mission for 10,000 yards and the Hall of Fame was sidetracked by a six-game suspension in 2019 for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy after being accused of domestic violence by a former girlfriend at Ohio State.

Never mind his decline in production.

It’s not lost on Elliott and his representatives that Cleveland Browns quarterback DeShaun Watson was recently suspended for six games under the personal conduct policy by former federal judge Sue L. Robinson — a ruling that the NFL is appealing — despite facing 24 civil lawsuits for alleged misbehavior toward women during massage sessions.

Neither player faced criminal charges. Elliott’s accusation was by one woman and he received six games despite the NFL’s investigator recommending no punishment.

Elliott took the high road when asked about the Watson discipline.

“I haven’t paid much attention to it,” Elliott said. “I have been more focused on what we got to do here in Oxnard to get this team ready to go on that run we got to go on.”

For Elliott, that run is a Super Bowl title and for him personally, it includes the Pro Football Hall of Fame and breaking the 10,000-yard barrier.

With 7,386 yards, Elliott is the third-leading rusher in franchise history behind NFL all-time rushing king Emmitt Smith (17,162) and Tony Dorsett (12,036).

With 5,404 yards and two rushing titles through his first four seasons, Elliott seemed well on his way toward 10,000 yards and joining Smith and Dorsett in the Hall of Fame.

But he has just 1,981 yards over the past two seasons and in 2022 he will share the load with Tony Pollard, who has earned an increased role.

Elliott said 10,000 yards is still doable for him and necessary for him to reach the Hall of Fame.

“Yeah it’s a goal,” he said. “Obviously, that is a goal. Win a Super Bowl, get a gold jacket. It is tough to get a gold jacket. There are not many guys with gold jackets who didn’t rush for 10 thousand so it’s definitely up there.”

Elliott believes he will play long enough to reach 10,000 yards.

The big question is whether it will be with the Cowboys.

There are no guarantees left on his contract and no guarantees that he will return to the team in 2023.

Cowboys sign former Pro Bowl linebacker Anthony Barr

The Cowboys are still holding steady at wide receiver and kicker, despite obvious needs and concerns at the positions.

But the team did add some veteran experience at linebacker Wednesday with the signing of former Minnesota Vikings Pro Bowler Anthony Barr.

The move comes after second-year linebacker Jabril Cox, who is coming off of a torn ACL, missed two days of practice.

There is no major concern with Cox but Barr provides an option and adds depth to a position that is looking for players to complement All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons and his multifaceted role with the team.

Barr has a familiarity with Cowboys linebacker coach George Edwards, the former Vikings defensive coordinator.

And he gives the team experienced depth to go with Leighton Vander Esch. Barr’s versatility is similar to Parsons.

Barr, 30, had a career-high three interceptions to go along with 2.5 sacks and 72 tackles in 11 games in 2021.

He has 495 tackles, 17.5 sacks, 8 forced fumbles and 5 interceptions in eight seasons.