Effective: 2022-08-07 14:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-07 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Lake; Newton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN NEWTON AND SOUTHERN LAKE COUNTIES At 103 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hebron, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lowell, Lake Village, Roselawn, Lake Dalecarlia, Shelby, Schneider, Sumava Resorts and Thayer. Including the following interstate Indiana I-65 between mile markers 233 and 243. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

LAKE COUNTY, IN ・ 1 HOUR AGO