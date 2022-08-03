ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

Scattered storms expected; Tropics waking up

The Weather Authority expects typical August weather for the weekend, with a mix of sun and clouds, highs in the 90s, and a chance of storms in the afternoon. Your Saturday will start off nice with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s and 80s. By the afternoon hours,...
FORT MYERS, FL
Tornado briefly touches down near Clam Pass in North Naples

A tornado briefly touched down in North Naples on Thursday afternoon. The Weather Authority has video confirming the touchdown between 2:45 and 2:55 p.m. The tornado pushed offshore before lifting. There are currently no damage reports. If you have video or photos of the tornado you can email tips@winknews.com.
NAPLES, FL
Cape Coral to further develop area along Burnt Store Road

Cape Coral has plans to further develop the area along Burnt Store Road, bringing more businesses, warehouses and homes. The city wants to support the growing population by adding retail stores and offices, as well as more multi- and single-family residential units. The project goes back to 2015, when the Lee County Department of Transportation began widening Burnt Store Road.
CAPE CORAL, FL
Collier County Sheriff’s Office prepares to keep school safe

Collier County is being recognized as one of the nation’s safest places to live and the sheriff said his office is doing everything it can to keep violence out of schools. The Collier County Sheriff’s Office is preparing for the school year by practicing and training as the nation continues to see mass shootings.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
New bodycam footage from unconscious father crash in Cape Coral

New bodycam footage was released from a crash where two children jumped from a moving vehicle in Cape Coral where the father was found unconscious in July. Since the crash, the children are feeling better, but the father, on the other hand, is not as fortunate. According to the Cape...
CAPE CORAL, FL
Fort Myers, SWFL Crime Stoppers increase reward for tips on 2 cases

The City of Fort Myers has teamed up with Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers to increase the reward being offered for tips on two deadly recent cases by $2,500. According to a Crime Stoppers Facebook post, Fort Myers voted to supplement the Crime Stoppers reward for information leading to arrests in two different investigations: the homicide of 33-year-old Craig Truttling and the hit-and-run death of 61-year-old Danny Hand.
FORT MYERS, FL
Collier County may expand incoming housing with 114 multi-family units

Collier County leaders will discuss expanding its proposed housing projects with over 100 more multi-family units, but some say that the expansion could hurt the community. Some people are upset because they believe the county needs to focus on bringing in more affordable housing, since many are struggling to make ends meet, but county leaders believe they are keeping up with population growth by setting aside land for another 114 multi-family units.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL

