Scattered storms expected; Tropics waking up
The Weather Authority expects typical August weather for the weekend, with a mix of sun and clouds, highs in the 90s, and a chance of storms in the afternoon. Your Saturday will start off nice with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s and 80s. By the afternoon hours,...
Tornado briefly touches down near Clam Pass in North Naples
A tornado briefly touched down in North Naples on Thursday afternoon. The Weather Authority has video confirming the touchdown between 2:45 and 2:55 p.m. The tornado pushed offshore before lifting. There are currently no damage reports. If you have video or photos of the tornado you can email tips@winknews.com.
South Fort Myers homeowners speaks after lightning strike causes fire
The life of a homeowner changed in a flash on Wednesday night after her home was struck by lightning. The lightning struck the top of the Fawn Ridge Drive home in south Fort Myers during Wednesday night storms. She said she doesn’t know where to live, but her message is...
Climate experts predict Southwest Florida will see daily tidal floods by the year 2100
There will only be one day in the year 2100 where nuisance high tide flooding isn't an issue in the Fort Myers area. Naples will be flooded by incoming tides every day, according to the latest tide predictions coming from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA. Experts at...
Cape Coral looking to improve evacuation routes with new hurricane study
The City of Cape Coral approved hurricane evacuation study to evaluate the evacuation needs of the community and the need for additional access ways in and out of Cape Coral during emergency events.
Woman dies in Lehigh Acres crash after pickup drives through red turning signal
A 67-year-old Lehigh Acres woman died in a vehicle crash in Lehigh Acres early Saturday morning. The woman was a passenger in a vehicle driven by a 19-year-old Lehigh Acres woman. The driver suffered serious injuries, while a 17-year-old boy, also of Lehigh, suffered critical injuries. The vehicle was traveling...
Palm trees near Cape home struck by lightning and catch fire
The Cape Coral Fire Department responded to a structure fire call after palm trees near a residence were struck by lightning and caught fire.
Blue-green algae spotted in a canal in Cape Coral causes a bad stench
Blue-green algae spotted in a canal in Cape Coral is causing a bad stench for neighbors. Crews were planning to remove as much algae as possible. But now the fight is against a different kind of algae, blue-green algae. There’s a task force to fight it but one environmental group...
Cape Coral adds new irrigation system to boost water levels
The city's two new tanks are designed to collect rainwater, with the goal of increasing how much water the city can store.
Prolific Collier County burglary suspect faces more charges, 44 in total
One of Collier County’s most prolific burglary suspects faces more charges after detectives say they found evidence from his storage unit linking him to a break-in at a Naples car wash last year. Anatoly Kutsar, 40, has been in the Collier County jail since his arrest on Sept. 21,...
Lightning sparks house fire in Danforth Lakes neighborhood
South Trail fire officials say a Wednesday evening fire was caused by lightning. Red Cross is assisting those displaced.
Cape Coral to further develop area along Burnt Store Road
Cape Coral has plans to further develop the area along Burnt Store Road, bringing more businesses, warehouses and homes. The city wants to support the growing population by adding retail stores and offices, as well as more multi- and single-family residential units. The project goes back to 2015, when the Lee County Department of Transportation began widening Burnt Store Road.
Fort Myers family looks to the future after house fire caused by lightning
By looking at Jason Moshier's home on Fawn Ridge Drive in Fort Myers, you wouldn't be able to tell that it was struck by lightning on Wednesday. But inside the home, it was a very different story.
Collier County Sheriff’s Office prepares to keep school safe
Collier County is being recognized as one of the nation’s safest places to live and the sheriff said his office is doing everything it can to keep violence out of schools. The Collier County Sheriff’s Office is preparing for the school year by practicing and training as the nation continues to see mass shootings.
Collier deputies respond to road rage shooting in Naples
One person was shot during a road rage incident near the intersection of Livingston and Radio Rd. Tuesday night.
Man wanted after theft of mangoes from private property in Fort Myers
Southwest Florida Crime Stopper is looking for a man who was caught on video stealing mangoes from a tree on July 23. The man went onto private property and stole mangoes off of a tree. The property is located on Cypress Lake Drive in Fort Myers. If you have any...
New bodycam footage from unconscious father crash in Cape Coral
New bodycam footage was released from a crash where two children jumped from a moving vehicle in Cape Coral where the father was found unconscious in July. Since the crash, the children are feeling better, but the father, on the other hand, is not as fortunate. According to the Cape...
Fort Myers, SWFL Crime Stoppers increase reward for tips on 2 cases
The City of Fort Myers has teamed up with Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers to increase the reward being offered for tips on two deadly recent cases by $2,500. According to a Crime Stoppers Facebook post, Fort Myers voted to supplement the Crime Stoppers reward for information leading to arrests in two different investigations: the homicide of 33-year-old Craig Truttling and the hit-and-run death of 61-year-old Danny Hand.
Nearly 1 million square feet in industrial space coming to Southwest Florida next year
If you track industrial parks in and around Fort Myers, Aug. 4 was a big day for you. That's the day two announcements dropped saying nearly 1 million square feet of industrial space is coming to Southwest Florida. This includes a 500,000-square-foot industrial park in Fort Myers and a $50...
Collier County may expand incoming housing with 114 multi-family units
Collier County leaders will discuss expanding its proposed housing projects with over 100 more multi-family units, but some say that the expansion could hurt the community. Some people are upset because they believe the county needs to focus on bringing in more affordable housing, since many are struggling to make ends meet, but county leaders believe they are keeping up with population growth by setting aside land for another 114 multi-family units.
