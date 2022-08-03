Read on www.winknews.com
Missing 83-year-old Sarasota County man found safe
UPDATE: The missing 83-year-old man has been found safe, according to the Sarasota Sheriff’s Office. A purple alert has been issued for a missing 83-year-old man. Jerome David Clark, 83, was last seen on Aug. 5 on Londonderry Drive leaving the Doctor’s hospital in Sarasota and is believed to be heading in the area of Fort Myers.
Deputies investigating a shooting at Shadowlawn Drive and Francis Avenue
Collier County Deputies responded to a call about a shooting on Aug. 6 at 11 a.m. at Shadowlawn Drive and Francis Avenue. According to Collier County Sheriff’s Office, this was an isolated incident and there is no active threat to the community. A home nearby this incident has tire...
Florida Man Attacked By Lawn Worker With Weed Wacker
A Florida man is recovering after a confrontation with his lawn worker led to him being attacked with a weed wacker. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office report, on Wednesday a landscaper who had been working for the victim did unauthorized work and demanded
East Naples man arrested, accused of stalking, leaving panties in front of women’s homes
Collier County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested an East Naples man after they say he left panties in front of two women’s homes on several occasions. Deputies arrested 42-year-old Alejandro Hernandez-Perez on Friday after investigating complaints made by two women. According to deputies, a woman alerted them at the...
Three Florida Men Arrested For Stealing And Burning A Tiny Home
Three Florida men were arrested for the theft and destruction of a Pioneer model tiny home with an estimated value of $30,000. The home was last seen on Tuesday, June 7. Brothers, Kevin Padilla, 64, and David Padilla, 68, were arrested. Phillip Aust, 36, was also
Florida man attacked with weed whacker over lawn work pay, report says
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man was attacked with a weed whacker after getting into a payment dispute with a lawn care worker, according to authorities. NBC affiliate WBBH reported Friday that the victim, a resident of Lehigh Acres, used another person to cut his lawn for around two months before the incident. A […]
Man accused of killing FMPD officer assaults inmate in jail
According to a police report, Wisner Desmaret, who is accused of killing a FMPD officer, struck a fellow inmate in the face at the Naples Jail Center on Thursday.
Landscaper chases, assaults client with weed wacker in Lehigh Acres
Authorities are investigating after a man said he was attacked by his landscaper. The incident happened Wednesday at a home in Lehigh Acres. A victim reported that his landscaper, who had been mowing his lawn for two months, did work at his home without approval and then demanded money, according to an incident report from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
Man arrested, accused of threatening restaurant employee with a knife
A man was arrested after he threatened to stab a restaurant employee with a knife on Friday around 1 p.m. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call about a public disturbance at the Chilakil restaurant. When deputies arrived they found Sean McMullen, 27, sitting on...
Shippensburg woman, missing since February, found dead in Florida
The remains of a missing Shippensburg woman were found this week in Florida, where investigators believe she had fled after a double homicide and arson at her Pennsylvania home in February. Jasmine Forbes, 31, was found dead at an undisclosed location in Pasco County during a search of a property...
Prolific Collier County burglary suspect faces more charges, 44 in total
One of Collier County’s most prolific burglary suspects faces more charges after detectives say they found evidence from his storage unit linking him to a break-in at a Naples car wash last year. Anatoly Kutsar, 40, has been in the Collier County jail since his arrest on Sept. 21,...
City of Fort Myers to provide funds to Crime Stoppers to assist in search for suspects
Two men were killed a day apart and since those responsible are on the run the city of Fort Myers is going to help with the search. The city of Fort Myers is helping with the search by providing funds to Crime Stoppers after a football coach was shot and killed in his truck. And Danny Hand, 61, was killed the very next day by a hit-and-run driver.
Bradenton police find lost 5-year-old’s parents
Bradenton police are looking for the family of a 5-year-old girl who they said was found wandering barefoot around the city Sunday morning.
A family tragedy in the Florida Keys ends with a woman stabbed and her husband dead
A Florida Keys man stabbed his wife as she tried to stop him from killing himself with a knife early Thursday morning, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Carola Dotschay, 53, was flown to Jackson South Medical Center in Miami-Dade County by Keys medics after her husband, 54-year-old Thomas Charles Dotschay stabbed her, the sheriff’s office said.
Doctor signs Englewood woman’s death certificate after 42-day delay
Forty-two days after Phyllis Williams Izzo's death, her death certificate is finally signed and her family is one step closer to moving forward with final arrangements.
Florida Man Says “I Feel Free. Crazy And Stupid” After Leading Troopers On 130 Mph Chase
A Florida man may lose his motorcycle after a leading Florida Highway Patrol Troopers on a high-speed chase. On the morning of July 4th, 2022, 63-year-old William Figueroa exercised his own kind of freedom, riding a 2016 BMW S1000RR motorcycle northbound on I-275 at a
Remains of missing Pennsylvania woman found in Pasco County
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The body of a missing Pennsylvania woman was found earlier this summer in the Tampa Bay region, Pennsylvania State Police confirmed Wednesday. Authorities had been searching for Jasmine Forbes since February. They zeroed in on Florida after learning the 31-year-old woman had traveled there. On...
Man sought in series of south Fort Myers car break-ins in
Crime Stopper is searching for a man accused of breaking into several cars in the area of Plantation and Idlewild on Aug. 1. The suspect stole wallets containing cash, credit cards, and personal identifications. He then used those cards at various Walgreens and Walmart stores in Estero and Naples. If...
A fire destroys a family’s home off Canton Avenue in Lehigh Acres
A family is in shock after a fire destroys their home off Canton Avenue in Lehigh Acres. The family was on vacation when the fire started, no one was hurt and no animals were inside. But they came home to find the damage left behind, their garage is unrepairable and...
Family members accused of stealing from woman on day of husband’s funeral
A woman is devastated after she says her family members stole from her on the same day of her late husband’s viewing. The thieves are accused of taking over $200,000 worth of belongings. A surveillance video shows three family members walking up a set of stairs before getting away...
