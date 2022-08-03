ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte County, FL

Comments / 1

WINKNEWS.com

Missing 83-year-old Sarasota County man found safe

UPDATE: The missing 83-year-old man has been found safe, according to the Sarasota Sheriff’s Office. A purple alert has been issued for a missing 83-year-old man. Jerome David Clark, 83, was last seen on Aug. 5 on Londonderry Drive leaving the Doctor’s hospital in Sarasota and is believed to be heading in the area of Fort Myers.
Charlotte County, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Ohio State
County
Charlotte County, FL
State
Florida State
City
Florida, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WINKNEWS.com

Landscaper chases, assaults client with weed wacker in Lehigh Acres

Authorities are investigating after a man said he was attacked by his landscaper. The incident happened Wednesday at a home in Lehigh Acres. A victim reported that his landscaper, who had been mowing his lawn for two months, did work at his home without approval and then demanded money, according to an incident report from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#A Man On Death Row#Violent Crime
WINKNEWS.com

Man arrested, accused of threatening restaurant employee with a knife

A man was arrested after he threatened to stab a restaurant employee with a knife on Friday around 1 p.m. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call about a public disturbance at the Chilakil restaurant. When deputies arrived they found Sean McMullen, 27, sitting on...
NAPLES, FL
phillyvoice.com

Shippensburg woman, missing since February, found dead in Florida

The remains of a missing Shippensburg woman were found this week in Florida, where investigators believe she had fled after a double homicide and arson at her Pennsylvania home in February. Jasmine Forbes, 31, was found dead at an undisclosed location in Pasco County during a search of a property...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
flkeysnews.com

A family tragedy in the Florida Keys ends with a woman stabbed and her husband dead

A Florida Keys man stabbed his wife as she tried to stop him from killing himself with a knife early Thursday morning, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Carola Dotschay, 53, was flown to Jackson South Medical Center in Miami-Dade County by Keys medics after her husband, 54-year-old Thomas Charles Dotschay stabbed her, the sheriff’s office said.
MONROE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man sought in series of south Fort Myers car break-ins in

Crime Stopper is searching for a man accused of breaking into several cars in the area of Plantation and Idlewild on Aug. 1. The suspect stole wallets containing cash, credit cards, and personal identifications. He then used those cards at various Walgreens and Walmart stores in Estero and Naples. If...
FORT MYERS, FL

