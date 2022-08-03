He built a Jeep when he was in high school. Now he's auctioning it for Make-A-Wish.

Jasper Halford started the ultimate pandemic project as a 16-year-old: He wanted to build a car from scratch.

Now, over two years later, he’s auctioning a light blue 1984 Jeep CJ7 at Hot August Nights in Reno, and he’s going to donate the proceeds to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Halford’s “Wish Jeep,” as he and his sponsors call it, originally stemmed from a personal project. He restored his own CJ7 as a freshman in high school, and when the pandemic began, he still had the husk of a second Jeep that he’d bought for parts.

He thought he’d start the rebuild and eventually sell the car on Craigslist. But something about the Make-A-Wish foundation spoke to him.

“I think the service (Make-A-Wish provides) is just a really, really unique one. There’s nothing quite like it. And I like that all the money you donate stays local,” he said.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation fulfills “wishes” for children with critical illnesses. During the pandemic, the nonprofit put wishes on hold and asked donors to send in messages of hope instead. Videos and letters poured in from celebrities and wish kids, and Halford saw the campaign.

“Being able to see some of these wishes granted, it’s really quite the experience,” he said.

He reached out to the Make-A-Wish chapter in Northern California and Nevada, and with information on how to donate a car to the Foundation, Halford was sold.

Cobbling together the Wish Jeep quickly turned into a community effort.

Halford’s first sponsor was a small powder coating shop in West Sacramento, just outside his hometown of Pleasant Grove, California. Les Schwab put tires on the car, and Kniesel’s Collision gave it a bright blue Make-A-Wish paint job. Other sponsors donated parts and labor.

“Every single part of this jeep has been touched and gone over,” Halford said.

He made a big sacrifice, too. He “cannibalized” his own Jeep for parts. Jasper’s dad, Forest Halford, couldn’t be prouder.

“It has been an incredible experience as a parent, watching his self-confidence grow, watching the community support, and watching him seek outside of himself,” he said.

Alan Tom, executive director of Hot August Nights, is also impressed, and he’s excited to see the car go to auction.

“This itself is unbelievable, what Jasper can do, at such a young age," Tom said. The Jeep is truly going to be great for whoever the lucky bidder is.”

The Halfords have taken the car for a few test drives, and they’ve given it their seal of approval for on- and off-road excursions.

How to bid on the Wish Jeep

Jasper Halford will say goodbye to the Wish Jeep Friday, Aug. 5 at 3:15 p.m. in the Reno-Sparks Convention Center. Hot August Nights will accept bids on the Jeep at its Collector Car Auction. Admission is $20.

Interested bidders can see the car's details and sign up to bid through the MAG Auctions website.

For Halford, it’s been over two years since he started the project. He just finished his freshman year in the electrical engineering program at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology in Indiana. He's 19 now, and he says with confidence that the Wish Jeep has sparked lasting friendships for him.

“(Little auto shops and small businesses) were always the most willing (to help). I met so many great people. A lot of these people – I’ll know them for the rest of my life,” he said.

He already has his next project lined up. Halford says that he’s going to eventually restore his own Jeep, whose parts he sacrificed to the Wish Jeep.

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: He built a Jeep when he was in high school. Now he's auctioning it for Make-A-Wish.