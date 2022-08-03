ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

He built a Jeep when he was in high school. Now he's auctioning it for Make-A-Wish.

By Faith Evans, Reno Gazette Journal
Reno-Gazette Journal
Reno-Gazette Journal
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HzW2s_0h3jtNEl00

Jasper Halford started the ultimate pandemic project as a 16-year-old: He wanted to build a car from scratch.

Now, over two years later, he’s auctioning a light blue 1984 Jeep CJ7 at Hot August Nights in Reno, and he’s going to donate the proceeds to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Halford’s “Wish Jeep,” as he and his sponsors call it, originally stemmed from a personal project. He restored his own CJ7 as a freshman in high school, and when the pandemic began, he still had the husk of a second Jeep that he’d bought for parts.

He thought he’d start the rebuild and eventually sell the car on Craigslist. But something about the Make-A-Wish foundation spoke to him.

“I think the service (Make-A-Wish provides) is just a really, really unique one. There’s nothing quite like it. And I like that all the money you donate stays local,” he said.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation fulfills “wishes” for children with critical illnesses. During the pandemic, the nonprofit put wishes on hold and asked donors to send in messages of hope instead. Videos and letters poured in from celebrities and wish kids, and Halford saw the campaign.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xbAS4_0h3jtNEl00

“Being able to see some of these wishes granted, it’s really quite the experience,” he said.

He reached out to the Make-A-Wish chapter in Northern California and Nevada, and with information on how to donate a car to the Foundation, Halford was sold.

Cobbling together the Wish Jeep quickly turned into a community effort.

Halford’s first sponsor was a small powder coating shop in West Sacramento, just outside his hometown of Pleasant Grove, California. Les Schwab put tires on the car, and Kniesel’s Collision gave it a bright blue Make-A-Wish paint job. Other sponsors donated parts and labor.

“Every single part of this jeep has been touched and gone over,” Halford said.

He made a big sacrifice, too. He “cannibalized” his own Jeep for parts. Jasper’s dad, Forest Halford, couldn’t be prouder.

“It has been an incredible experience as a parent, watching his self-confidence grow, watching the community support, and watching him seek outside of himself,” he said.

Alan Tom, executive director of Hot August Nights, is also impressed, and he’s excited to see the car go to auction.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y1fwy_0h3jtNEl00

“This itself is unbelievable, what Jasper can do, at such a young age," Tom said. The Jeep is truly going to be great for whoever the lucky bidder is.”

The Halfords have taken the car for a few test drives, and they’ve given it their seal of approval for on- and off-road excursions.

How to bid on the Wish Jeep

Jasper Halford will say goodbye to the Wish Jeep Friday, Aug. 5 at 3:15 p.m. in the Reno-Sparks Convention Center. Hot August Nights will accept bids on the Jeep at its Collector Car Auction. Admission is $20.

Interested bidders can see the car's details and sign up to bid through the MAG Auctions website.

For Halford, it’s been over two years since he started the project. He just finished his freshman year in the electrical engineering program at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology in Indiana. He's 19 now, and he says with confidence that the Wish Jeep has sparked lasting friendships for him.

“(Little auto shops and small businesses) were always the most willing (to help). I met so many great people. A lot of these people – I’ll know them for the rest of my life,” he said.

He already has his next project lined up. Halford says that he’s going to eventually restore his own Jeep, whose parts he sacrificed to the Wish Jeep.

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: He built a Jeep when he was in high school. Now he's auctioning it for Make-A-Wish.

Comments / 1

Related
Reno-Gazette Journal

For a more civil Reno, observe our homeless vets

This opinion column was submitted by Jim McNamara, a veteran and housing advocate. I'm increasingly concerned about not only the political polarization, but the increase in outright rudeness and arrogance of our fellow citizens. I can't seem to avoid waiting at a red light behind a truck displaying multiple versions of "F--- you," "F--- Joe Biden," "F--- your stick figure family," etc. Hardly a conversation starter, but clearly understanding that you hate somebody a lot. No need to use an expletive...
KOLO TV Reno

Vendors travel from around the region for Stone Mills Annual Craft Fair

This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 11pm. Students and staff at Eagle Valley Middle School will begin the 2022-2023 school year with a new bigger campus. On Friday, August 5th; teachers, administrators, and local dignitaries joined the community for a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for the new expansion of the Carson City School District middle school. The event culminated a more than 13-month construction project at the school.
CARSON CITY, NV
963kklz.com

Celebrate: National ‘Water Balloon’ Day

Today we are celebrating National “Water Balloon” Day and as a kid, we think we can all remember a story where, at one time or another, we got in trouble for tossing a water balloon or two! This morning Carla Rea came clean with a story where she blew out a windshield on a car by tossing a water balloon from nearly 20 floors up on a casino in Reno!
RENO, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
City
Sparks, NV
State
Indiana State
Sparks, NV
Cars
City
Reno, NV
Reno, NV
Cars
Reno, NV
Society
Local
Nevada Society
Sparks, NV
Society
Nevada State
Nevada Cars
Nevada Appeal

Free summer Yoga in the Park each Monday in Carson City

Each Monday evening this summer, Partnership Carson City is bringing its yoga class outdoors for free. The Wellness Yoga classes take place at John Mankins Park, 3051 Oak Ridge Drive in Carson City, starting at 5:30 p.m. The next class is scheduled for Aug. 8. The Wellness Yoga classes are...
CARSON CITY, NV
mynews4.com

News 4 Facts: Outlaw Flat Trac

Station Address: KRNV, 1790 Vassar Street, Reno, NV 89502. Contest Area: Nevada Counties: Washoe, Carson, Douglas, and Lyon. Age of Eligibility: Twenty-One (21) Program to Watch: Watch News 4 Today which the Station airs each weekday, Monday – Friday, from 5:00 AM PDT to 7:00 AM PDT on Channel 4, for the trivia question.
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

"I spent around $800": Reno teachers struggle with inflation

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Teachers struggle to pay for school supplies but also feel the pressure from parents and the school district to meet unrealistic expectations. I am not just a teacher. I am a nurse, a friend, and sometimes a social worker. Washoe County...
RENO, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Les Schwab
worldatlas.com

8 Best Small Towns In Nevada

Nevada is home to deserts and state parks, with many towns dotting the pristine landscapes. These eight small towns offer a unique experience with a myriad of attractions and outdoor adventures that will suit any taste. It's a breath of fresh air from the hustle and bustle of the Las Vegas Strip.
NEVADA STATE
thetrek.co

NorCal, I Love You But You’re Bringing Me Down

From South Lake Tahoe, the one person I still was hiking with from my original tramily had to go back to Sweden due to visa issues. Lumberjack, I miss you!. After 3 zeroes in Reno, dubbed the “Jesus 3,” I went back to Echo Lake to continue north. Another hiker I met back in Bishop asked me to leave my group and hike with him in Truckee. After some deliberation, I said yes. In the meantime, I spent my last few days with the SOS Bosses in the usual style, roasting each other to a crisp and looking forward to the next beer. Donner Ski Ranch and their famous free 40 oz beers satisfied our cravings and then some!
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Make A Wish Foundation#Auction#High School#Vehicles#Cj7#Craigslist
Reno-Gazette Journal

Utah man starts blaze trying to kill spider with fire | Reno Memo

Get a six-month subscription to RGJ.com for just $1! In humanity's ongoing skirmish with nature, we have some basic ground rules, one of which is "bugs get to be outside." But one Utah man broke protocol over the weekend, attempting to kill a spider with fire on the side of a mountain. The resulting wildfire burned several dozen acres; 100 firefighters and an air tanker were called in to prevent it from reaching nearby homes and businesses. ...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
2news.com

RFD Station #1 Ranks Fifth Busiest in U.S.

We know that our local first responders are busy responding to all types of calls. However, one new report shows that the Reno Fire Department is one of the busiest in the nation.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Celebrating jazz and art in Carson City

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Jazz and Beyond Music and Art Festival returns to the Capital City this week. The 17-day festival includes more than two dozen events and featuring more than 100 performers. Lydia Beck with Visit Carson City stopped by KOLO 8 to talk about what folks can expect this year and some of the other big events coming to town.
CARSON CITY, NV
FOX Reno

Family of bobcats spotted in Hidden Valley neighborhood in south Reno

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A family of bobcats were spotted walking around a Hidden Valley neighborhood in south Reno Sunday afternoon. On the afternoon of July 31, local resident Jay Hayden saw about five bobcats in the neighborhood. Hayden says they appear to be a mother and her four kittens.
RENO, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Jeep
NewsBreak
Cars
kion546.com

Bat infestation forces Nevada firehouse to shut down indefinitely

A bat infestation has caused a fire station in Nevada to close for an “undetermined amount of time,” according to a release from the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District. “Due to an infestation of bats, it has been determined that the station is a health and safety risk...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Sandbag Stations in Northern Nevada

Sandbag stations are set up in Washoe County and Douglas County, to help residents who may be dealing with flooding. Officials say sand and bags are provided at each site, but residents should bring their own shovel and fill the bags themselves. These are the sandbag stations located in Reno:
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
Reno-Gazette Journal

Reno-Gazette Journal

107
Followers
35
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

Reno Gazette-Journal | Reno news, community, entertainment, yellow pages and classifieds

 https://rgj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy