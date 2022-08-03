ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

University Of Iowa Law Professor Advises US Senators On Electoral College Bill

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 2 days ago
(Washington, DC) — A University of Iowa law professor says there are practical guidelines in a bill to update how the Electoral College count for president is conducted. Derek Muller advised the senators who developed the legislation. It would make clear that the vice president’s role as Congress counts the votes of state electors is only ceremonial. The bill also raises the objectionable threshold to one-fifth of the members of the House and Senate. Muller says the bill offers more clarity, more precision, and more stability than exists presently.

