Reba McEntire Shares 1st Look Of New 'Big Sky' Season As She Joins The Cast

By Kelly Fisher
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Reba McEntire shared a trailer ahead of Big Sky ’s return, as the country star joins the cast of the series in its upcoming season. “You never know what's coming around the bend,” McEntire captioned the teaser that she shared on her social media channels. “A new mystery begins in the season premiere of Big Sky: Deadly Trails ,” which is set to premiere on September 21.

McEntire and officials of the series announced earlier this year that she would join the ABC drama as a series regular. Created by David E. Kelley , the series focuses on a “private detective (who) teams up with an ex-cop to solve a kidnapping case in Montana.” McEntire plays Sunny Brick , according to IMDb .

We are thrilled to have [Reba McEntire] join [ Big Sky ] as Sunny Brick when we return next season!” Big Sky ’s Twitter account read when announcing that McEntire would join the series. McEntire shared in a tweet of her own that she was “so excited” to join the show beginning with its upcoming season. Big Sky stars Katheryn Winnick , Kylie Bunbury and Dedee Pfeiffer , among others. Big Sky promised a “ spooky, mysterious [Reba]” in a tweet on Wednesday (August 3). See the post McEntire shared here :

