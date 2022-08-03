McCracken County man faces charges related to meth and Fentanyl trafficking

Read on www.kbsi23.com
kbsi23.com
Wanted Paducah man faces drug, other charges after traffic stop
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A wanted Paducah man faces drug and other charges after a McCracken County Sheriff’s deputy made a traffic stop. The traffic stop happened on Old Mayfield Road near Rosewood Drive on Thursday, August 4 about 8:15 p.m. William G. Farmer, 38, of Paducah was driving a 2022 Ford pick-up truck.
wpsdlocal6.com
Police: Four men jailed on drug trafficking charges after vehicle search uncovers thousands of fentanyl pills
PADUCAH — Three Arizona men and a Paducah man were arrested Wednesday after a search revealed thousands of fentanyl pills in a box in the vehicle they were traveling in, police say. The Paducah Police Department says drug detectives were surveilling a house in the 2800 block of Trimble...
radionwtn.com
Obion County Man Charged With Stealing From Irrigation Systems
Dyer County, Tenn.–An Obion County man was arrested in Dyer County on several charges after a foot chase through farm fields that included the Tennessee Highway Patrol helicopter and the Obion County Sheriff’s bloodhound team. Dyer County Sheriff’s Deputies and Investigators arrested Vernon Harrell from Obion County after...
kbsi23.com
McCracken County Sheriff’s Office warns of jewelry scam
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a jewelry scam. The scammers say they need money for gas or food and offer what they say is real jewelry in return for money. The majority of the time, it the jewelry was real, its value would be far more than the cash the victim gave to the suspect, according to the sheriff’s office.
wpsdlocal6.com
State police investigating deadly Fulton County crash
FULTON COUNTY, KY — Kentucky State Police Post 1 is investigating a crash that claimed a man's life in Fulton County. The two-vehicle crash happened Tuesday evening at the intersection of Kentucky 1129 and Kentucky 2140. KSP says troopers were requested to assist in the investigation shortly after 7 p.m. that night.
KFVS12
Murray Police Department investigating items stolen from vehicles
MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Murray Police Department is investigating several vehicles from which items were stolen. Valuables were taken from several vehicles on the south side of town in the area of Canterbury and Spring Creek. The cars involved mostly were unlocked. If you have any information or you...
wpsdlocal6.com
Juvenile facing charges after fleeing from police in Farley
Farley, KY — According to McCracken County Sheriff's deputies, a 15-year-old is facing several charges after fleeing from police in a vehicle on Friday. According to the office, a deputy saw a car that didn't stop at a stop-sign when crossing Benton Road in the Farley area. They say when the deputy tried to stop the car, the driver fled.
kbsi23.com
Paducah man arrested after chase, crashing into ditch
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – A Paducah man faces charges after running from a sheriff’s deputy. A McCracken County Sheriff’s Office deputy was patrolling the Farley area of McCracken County around 9 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 3. During the Deputy’s patrol, the deputy turned behind a motorcycle on Clark’s River Road. Almost immediately after the deputy drove behind the motorcycle, the driver accelerated the motorcycle and ran a stop sign at the intersection of Clark’s River Road and Bridge Street, according to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office.
KFVS12
KSP investigating fatal crash in Fulton Co.
HICKMAN, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police (KSP) troopers are investigating a crash that killed a Fulton County man on Tuesday, August 2. According to a release, Brad Ellingburg, 47, of Hickman, was killed in the crash after being ejected from his seat. KSP responded to a two-vehicle collision around...
thunderboltradio.com
Kentucky State Police Continue Investigation Into Fulton County Fatal Accident
Kentucky State Police have released information concerning a fatal accident in Fulton County on Tuesday evening. Reports said Post 1 Troopers and accident reconstructionists responded just after 7:00, to investigate a two vehicle accident at the intersection of KY-1129 and KY-2140. Initial investigations show 81 year old Richard E. Gouger,...
westkentuckystar.com
Missing McCracken teen found safe
The McCracken County Sheriff's Department reports that Garrett Duncan, the missing McCracken teen has been found, and is safe. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department is requesting the public's help in locating a missing teen. The teen, Garrett Duncan, reportedly left his home around 10:30 am on Friday, August 5th. He...
westkentuckystar.com
Fulton County crash claims one life
A crash in Fulton County on Tuesday evening claimed the life of a Hickman man. Kentucky State Police were called to the crash just after 7 pm Tuesday. Troopers and accident reconstructionists joined the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, Hickman Police, along with fire and EMS on the scene. The investigation...
kbsi23.com
1 dead after 2 vehicle crash in Fulton County, Ky.
FULTON COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Fulton County man died in a crash Tuesday evening. It happened Aug. 2 around 7 p.m. at the intersection of KY 1129 and KY 2140. Richard E. Gouger, 81, of Hickman, Ky. was stopped at the intersection of KY 1129 and KY 1240. He was driving a 2003 Mercury Grand Marquis. Due to limited sight distance, Gouger pulled out into the intersection in the path of a 2004 Chevrolet Suburban traveling eastbound on KY 1129 by Brad Ellingburg, 47, of Hickman, Ky.
wpsdlocal6.com
McCracken County Sheriff's Office violated Kentucky Open Records Act, attorney general finds
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Sheriff's Office violated the Kentucky Open Records Act regarding requests related to a search warrant carried out at a home in February, according to Attorney General Daniel Cameron's Office. Decisions from Cameron’s office say the sheriff’s office failed to respond to a...
Du Quoin Evening Call
Woman charged with murder of ex at IDOT worksite in Murphysboro
A Herrin woman faces multiple charges of murder after she allegedly killed her ex-husband, an Illinois Department of Transportation worker, at his work site in Murphysboro last week. Jackson County State's Attorney Joseph A. Cervantez announced Friday that Alexis N. Stallman, 41, has been charged with three counts of first-degree...
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah mother-daughter duo face meth trafficking, other charges
A West Paducah mother and daughter were arrested on drug charges Tuesday after their home was searched. Detectives obtained a search warrant for a home on Lauren Lane after they said it was discovered that crystal methamphetamine was being sold in the area. Authorities reportedly seized 50 grams of meth,...
kbsi23.com
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting in Calvert City
CALVERT CITY, Ky. (KBSI) – One person is dead and another injured after a shooting in Calvert City Thursday night. The Calvert City Police Department responded to 29 Black Knight Drive at 9:50 p.m. for a call of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found two people with gunshot...
KFVS12
Four arrested in Paducah fentanyl seizure
A man from Tennessee is trying to become the oldest person to paddle the Mississippi River. Fredericktown flash flooding forces families out of homes. Dozens of families are being forced out of their homes from flash flooding in Fredericktown. City of Cairo holds back-to-school event. Updated: 9 hours ago. |
whopam.com
Gun used in Princeton murder was stolen
The gun used in a murder Saturday night in Princeton had been stolen. Princeton police say they received a report Wednesday that a gun had been stolen at some point out of a home in the 300 block of Mechanic Street. Investigation determined that handgun had allegedly been used by...
thunderboltradio.com
Fatal Vehicle Accident in Fulton County on Monday
A two vehicle accident in Fulton County on Monday evening resulted in one fatality. Thunderbolt News has learned that 47 year old Brad Ellingburg was killed in the accident, that occurred at the intersection of Highway 1129 and 2140, commonly known as Turney Davie Road. The accident site is outside...
