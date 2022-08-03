McCracken County man faces charges related to meth and Fentanyl trafficking

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a jewelry scam. The scammers say they need money for gas or food and offer what they say is real jewelry in return for money. The majority of the time, it the jewelry was real, its value would be far more than the cash the victim gave to the suspect, according to the sheriff’s office.

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO