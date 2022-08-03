Burning Man OMG sale tickets sold out; org mum on glitches

The Burning Man ticketing website is reporting that OMG sale tickets are sold out.

Tickets appeared to be sold out an hour after the sale began at noon Wednesday.

Burners on social media griped about repeated error messages during the sale, and later said that they were blocked from the sale. Some prospective ticket buyers were offered the opportunity to buy tickets on the site, and then were notified of a glitch.

"We're sorry, something seems off," the error reports said, forcing many Burners to re-enter the sale several times.

The Reno Gazette Journal has reached out to Burning Man spokespersons for comment on the status of the sale. The Burning Man Project Twitter feed has also been quiet during the sale.

About 3,000 tickets were available during the sale. Burning Man's attendance cap is set at 80,000.

Burning Man had not reported tickets as sold out as of 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3. Burning Man was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic and has not taken place officially since. Burning Man 2022 is Aug. 28 to Sept. 5 in the Black Rock Desert, about two hours north of Reno.

