ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, FL

Comments / 1

Related
First Coast News

Woman injured in early morning Sans Souci shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman was shot in the hand in the Sans Souci area, early on Sunday morning. Jacksonville officers were stopped around 2:05 a.m. near 6500 Beach Boulevard in reference to a fight. Police found an 18-year-old woman with a gunshot wound in her hand. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Warrant: Fence company owner took $20K; I-TEAM receives more customer complaints

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX I-TEAM is receiving even more complaints about a Jacksonville fencing company accused of taking deposits and not doing the job. The I-TEAM began reporting on Father and Sons Fence Co. in June, and this week, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office got an arrest warrant for the owner, Glen Northrup. He turned himself in on Wednesday.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Daytona Beach, FL
County
Nassau County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Nassau County, FL
Crime & Safety
News4Jax.com

Man fatally shot at apartment complex in Ortega Farms, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found shot behind an apartment building in Ortega Farms and died at the hospital, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Investigators said they responded to the shooting around 3:20 a.m. at the Palms at Ortega complex. The man was found by someone...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Foster Parents#Daytona
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Action News Jax

Who are the 5 candidates running for Jacksonville sheriff?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County voters have a big decision coming up -- who will become the next sheriff?. That person will lead an agency of more than 3,000 employees with a $550 million budget. Action News Jax has highlighted each of the five candidates running for sheriff. You can watch the full interviews with each of them below.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Animal shelter looking for families to adopt and foster as they reach capacity; more than 50 dogs taken from Union County home

UNION COUNTY, Fla — The Union County Animal Shelter is running out of space, which means for some dogs, they are running out of time to find a forever home. Luckily, the call for help was answered earlier week, sparing two dogs from being put down. But, that doesn't mean others could not unfortunately fall victim to overcrowding.
UNION COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Bradford County crash claims 1, injures 2

A Jacksonville woman died when she drove in front of a tractor-trailer at the intersection of County Road 225 and State Road 16 in Bradford County on Friday morning. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, a 38-year-old female from Jacksonville was driving a 2016 Hyundai sedan north on County Road 225 when she stopped at a posted stop sign at the intersection of State Road 16 at 11:36 a.m. She then proceeded to cross SR 16 when she was hit in the passenger side by a 58-year-old male from Starke driving a 2017 Kenworth tractor-trailer traveling westbound on SR 16.
BRADFORD COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

First Coast News

Jacksonville, FL
25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Jacksonville local news

 https://www.firstcoastnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy