One person injured after fight turns into a shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports state that at approximately 2 a.m., the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a fight that broke out on the corner of 6500 Beach Blvd and Burkholder. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. When officers arrived, they found an 18-year-old female with a gunshot...
Woman injured in early morning Sans Souci shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman was shot in the hand in the Sans Souci area, early on Sunday morning. Jacksonville officers were stopped around 2:05 a.m. near 6500 Beach Boulevard in reference to a fight. Police found an 18-year-old woman with a gunshot wound in her hand. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.
Warrant: Fence company owner took $20K; I-TEAM receives more customer complaints
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX I-TEAM is receiving even more complaints about a Jacksonville fencing company accused of taking deposits and not doing the job. The I-TEAM began reporting on Father and Sons Fence Co. in June, and this week, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office got an arrest warrant for the owner, Glen Northrup. He turned himself in on Wednesday.
Calls for justice after Florida man forcibly arrested during traffic stop in Camden County Georgia
CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — Warning - Body camera footage includes strong language. The NAACP and community leaders are calling for Police Accountability after they claim a Camden County Sheriff's Deputy Unlawfully Arrested a man during traffic stop. Leaders say Scunickenyatta Jenkins, a Daytona Beach man, may have suffered a...
Florida Sheriff’s Association Offering Reward In Brutal Double Murder
The Florida Sheriffs’ Association (FSA) Criminal Apprehension Assistance Program (CAAP) has partnered with the Baker County Sheriff’s Office to offer a $5,000 REWARD to anyone providing any information that would lead to the identity and arrest of the individual(s) responsible for the brutal murders of
Man fatally shot at apartment complex in Ortega Farms, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found shot behind an apartment building in Ortega Farms and died at the hospital, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Investigators said they responded to the shooting around 3:20 a.m. at the Palms at Ortega complex. The man was found by someone...
‘He just looked like he was possessed’ — Homeowner who shot burglar speaks only to Action News Jax
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A homeowner who shot a man he says broke into his home spoke exclusively with Action News Jax Thursday. “He just looked like he was possessed, and he was acting like he was possessed,” William Kerr recalled. Kerr says the man broke into his house...
Lanes open on Beach Boulevard near I-295 after police activity
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Lanes are now open on Beach Boulevard near N I-295 after being closed for several hours, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. First Coast News has learned from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office that the incident that closed all lanes for several hours was a suicide.
Watch: Truck catches fire on New Kings Road in Jacksonville
This semi-truck caught fire at an auto-parts shop in Jacksonville Saturday. The fire jumped to the building, which also caught fire.
Video shows interrogation of Jacksonville rapper charged in 2 separate murder cases
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville rapper accused in two separate murders is back in the news again after video of a police interrogation of Hakeem Robinson started generating chatter online. News4JAX obtained that March 2021 interrogation video that shows Robinson, also known as rapper Ksoo, in a room being...
38-year-old killed when car T-boned by semi in Bradford County: FHP
BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. – A 38-year-old woman was killed Friday morning in a crash with a semi on State Road 16 in Bradford County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The 8-year-old girl in her car suffered minor injuries, troopers said. Both are from Jacksonville. According to the report,...
Baker County murder: Reward offered in 'execution-style' killings of 2 men, deputies say
MACCLENNY, Fla. - A $5,000 reward is being offered in the "execution-style" killings of two men found dead at a home in a small, northeast Florida community, the Baker County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday in a social media post. During a news conference, Sheriff Scotty Rhoden said its deputies were...
Slain Baker County men were close friends, remembered as kindhearted & loving
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Baker County Sheriff’s Office continues its investigation into the deaths of two men who Sheriff Scotty Rhoden said were found “brutally murdered” at a home in Macclenny. “Let’s make no mistake about it,” Rhoden said during a Tuesday news conference. “This was...
Who are the 5 candidates running for Jacksonville sheriff?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County voters have a big decision coming up -- who will become the next sheriff?. That person will lead an agency of more than 3,000 employees with a $550 million budget. Action News Jax has highlighted each of the five candidates running for sheriff. You can watch the full interviews with each of them below.
Fire at auto parts shop on New Kings Road in Jacksonville
This auto parts shop in Jacksonville and a truck parked outside were engulfed in flames Saturday. No one was hurt and the fire was put out. Credit: Josh.
Animal shelter looking for families to adopt and foster as they reach capacity; more than 50 dogs taken from Union County home
UNION COUNTY, Fla — The Union County Animal Shelter is running out of space, which means for some dogs, they are running out of time to find a forever home. Luckily, the call for help was answered earlier week, sparing two dogs from being put down. But, that doesn't mean others could not unfortunately fall victim to overcrowding.
JSO and U.S. Marshals make arrest in Bowden Road double murder
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office made an arrest Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in the case of a double murder. Action News Jax first reported the double homicide on June 21. On Monday, June 20, 2022, at around 9:30 p.m., officers with JSO responded to the intersection...
Clay County deputies trying to identify individual linked to attempted bank robbery
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify a wanted person linked to an attempted bank robbery at Bank of America. The pictured individual walked into the bank located at 29 Blanding Boulevard on Wednesday around 4:43 p.m., deputies say. >>> STREAM ACTION...
Bradford County crash claims 1, injures 2
A Jacksonville woman died when she drove in front of a tractor-trailer at the intersection of County Road 225 and State Road 16 in Bradford County on Friday morning. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, a 38-year-old female from Jacksonville was driving a 2016 Hyundai sedan north on County Road 225 when she stopped at a posted stop sign at the intersection of State Road 16 at 11:36 a.m. She then proceeded to cross SR 16 when she was hit in the passenger side by a 58-year-old male from Starke driving a 2017 Kenworth tractor-trailer traveling westbound on SR 16.
