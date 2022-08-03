Police: Burlington County bus aide charged with assault of student passenger

Read on www.fox29.com
Toddler was burned before dying with drugs in her system: NJ prosecutors
A 2-year-old girl who died shortly after being found unresponsive in a home in Cherry Hill, N.J., last month was severely burned and had a “discharge” coming from her nose and mouth, charging documents say. The girl, who has been identified only by her initials, tested positive for...
N.J. man sentenced to 25 years for stabbing death outside liquor store
An Ocean County man was sentenced Friday to 25 years in prison for stabbing a 29-year-old Lakewood man to death outside a township liquor store nearly two years ago. Jorge Santiago-Garcia, 33, of Lakewood, previously pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter for killing Rodrigo Jimenez-Paz on Aug. 31, 2020. Responding police...
N.J. corrections officer avoids jail sentence for unjustified pepper-spraying of prison inmate
A New Jersey corrections officer who pepper-sprayed an inmate without justification pleaded guilty Friday to aggravated assault and was sentenced to two years of probation, his attorney said Saturday. Jovanny Galindo, 33, of Neptune City, had been charged with official misconduct, aggravated assault, tampering with public records and falsifying or...
Cherry Hill man charged with aggravated manslaughter in death of two-year-old girl
A 27-year-old Cherry Hill man has been charged in the July 23 death of a two-year-old female, announced Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Cherry Hill Police Chief Robert Kempf. - Advertisement - Walter H. Clark, 27, of Cherry is charged with the following offenses:. 1 count 1st Degree...
Man Arrested for Fondling Himself In Front of 5-Year-Old At New Jersey Dollar Tree
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ – A New Jersey man was arrested after being caught exposing and...
NBC Philadelphia
School Bus Driver Flees After Striking Teen in Camden County
Lee esta historia en español aquí. A 15-year-old boy riding his bicycle was struck by a school bus that left the scene in Camden County Wednesday evening, authorities said. “The school bus initially stopped, but then left the scene prior to police arrival,” Pennsauken Township police said in a release.
Man Charged for Multiple Burglaries at Trenton Middle School
TRENTON, NJ – A Trenton man has been charged for breaking into the Dunn Middle...
fox29.com
East Falls barricade situation ends in arrest; no injuries reported
EAST FALLS - A terrifying scene in Philadelphia’s East Falls neighborhood Saturday ends without injuries. A seven-year-old boy called 911 saying a man known to police was inside a house assaulting his mother. It happened around 3:30 Saturday afternoon on the 5500 block of Wissahickon Avenue. MORE HEADLINES:. Police...
Police Make Arrests in Major Jersey Shore Drug Trafficking Operation
TOMS RIVER, NJ – Two major players in New Jersey’s Jersey Shore drug trade have...
Endangered Missing Person Alert Issued For 31-Year-Old Woman Abducted By Murder Suspect In Chester
CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — Pennsylvania State police have issued an endangered missing person alert after a 31-year-old woman was abducted by a murder suspect in Chester. Police say Shameeka Thompson was abducted by 26-year-old Dehmier Harmon. Harmon is wanted for the Aug. 3 murder of Leon Culbreath on the 2100 block of Edgmont Avenue. (Credit: Pennsylvania State Police) Police say Harmon kidnapped Thompson on Friday afternoon. Thompson was last seen in the area of West 21st Street in Chester City around 4 p.m. According to state police, Thompson was abducted by Harmon, who fled in a black 2017 Nissan Sentra with the Delaware license...
fox29.com
Police: Driver followed into Philadelphia parking lot, shot to death by gunman in another car
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a driver was killed after being followed into a parking lot by a gunman in another vehicle Friday afternoon in Philadelphia. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 7200 block of Elmwood Street just before 3 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Police...
Three West Mount Airy businesses hit by overnight break-ins
One business owner said she was shocked when she saw video showing a suspect breaking into her restaurant's basement.
fox29.com
Police: 4 women shot 10 minutes apart in two separate shootings in Philadelphia neighborhoods
PHILADELPHIA - Two overnight shooting in Philadelphia have left four women injured in the hospital, according to police. Police say several shots were fired on the 1300 block of North Newkirk Street around 2:14 a.m. Sunday. Three women were reportedly struck by gunfire: a 19-year-old suffered three shots to the...
fox29.com
Mark D'Amico, accused GoFundMe scam ringleader, sentenced to 5 years in prison
BURLINGTON, N.J. - A New Jersey man who made up a story about a homeless veteran helping out his then-girlfriend and used the tale to solicit more than $400,000 in online donations was sentenced to five years in state prison on Friday. Mark D’Amico had pleaded guilty in December 2019...
Exclusive: Woman Injured In Salem County Hit-And-Run Reunited With ‘Hero’ Who Chased After Driver
ALLOWAY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — An arrest has been made in a South Jersey hit-and-run that left a cyclist seriously injured. A good Samaritan chased after the driver and helped police solve the case. Misty Price has undergone two surgeries and was losing faith that this case would get solved. Well, it did thanks to a good Samaritan who she now calls her hero. On Thursday, they met for the first time. Three weeks ago Price and Sean Crouch were complete strangers. “I’m sore but I’m going to be fine,” Crouch said. They happened to be riding on Quinton Alloway Road in Alloway Township on...
Creepy home security videos capture man who broke into NJ home
Linwood police are seeking the public's help in identifying a man wanted "as part of an ongoing investigation." Police aren't confirming why they want to speak with the man but it appears he's wanted for some sort of home break-in or robbery. The man is caught on a Nest camera walking into and through the home.
Absecon police investigating shots fired
Absecon police are investigating a shooting incident Thursday night. Police were called to the Oyster Bay apartment complex at about 11:15 p.m., according to the report. Officers found evidence that at least one firearm was discharged in the area, police said. No injuries were report, and no arrests have been...
Shoplifter pulled knife on NJ Walmart employee
A 31-year-old man attempted to shoplift $390 worth of merchandise from a New Jersey Walmart on Wednesday and pulled a knife on a store worker who caught him.
Police in Trenton Issue Aert for Missing 12-Year-Old
TRENTON, NJ – A 12-year-old girl has gone missing in Trenton and police are hoping...
Comments / 4