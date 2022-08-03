Des Moines Man’s Request For Trial Delay Rejected By Federal Judge

(Washington, DC) — A Des Moines man’s request for a trial delay has been rejected by a federal judge. Doug Jensen is facing charges for his role in the January 6th Capitol riot. His defense lawyer had asked that his trial be moved to next February, saying the ongoing publicity from the House Select Committee Hearings and the upcoming release of its final report would impact a jury pool. KCCI/TV reports Federal Judge Timothy Kelly made his decision based on the fact the September 19th trial will be finished before the mid-term elections and the release of the committee’s final report.