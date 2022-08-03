ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

1977 Pontiac Trans Am Pulls $440K Bid

By Elizabeth Puckett
Motorious
Motorious
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t2oY2_0h3jruqy00

We told you this would be big, but this is insane.

About a week ago, we talked about a Trans Am whose beauty and well-kept condition made it likely to sell for big bucks on the auction house floor. After some looking over, the vehicle seemed to be quite a desirable model with the 6.6-liter V8 engine, SE package, and distinct lack of imperfections. However, no one could have predicted the ridiculous sum fetched at auction for the opportunity to own this great car. "So, what was the car sold for?" you might ask with some skepticism about the new owner's sanity.

Check out the Trans Am from Hooper here.

This enthusiastic pony car lover purchased his new vehicle for over $440,000, including the $40,000 auction fees. This number might confuse you as it was over four times the $80,000 bounty afforded to the Bandit himself after his successful beer run. However, some of this definitely has to do with the fact that the car was stored for years to keep it looking great for decades. Since then, only 14.8 miles have been featured on the odometer, providing an experience that is as close to stock as possible. On top of that, you can also see that every piece of this automotive puzzle is original, based on articles covering the pony car.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PRYxe_0h3jruqy00

Adding to the crazy hype surrounding this vehicle is the fact this vehicle was initially owned by Pontiac for commercial and marketing purposes. Eventually, the automobile received some damage which clearly disqualified it from being featured as the perfect pony car we all know and love today. After that, the car was given to a high school whose students repaired the vehicle to its current state before sending it off again to a new owner. Nowadays, high-value Pontiac Firebird Trans Ams are becoming more common as the promotional car owned by Burt Reynolds sold for $485,000 in February of 2022. Understandably, Burt Reynolds's personal pony car would go for such a high amount, but we can't wrap our minds around why this particular vehicle sold for just $45,000 less.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W0vtu_0h3jruqy00

Comments / 1

Related
Motorious

1975 Pontiac Trans Am Stolen In Michigan

Keep your eyes peeled for this screaming chicken…. Selling your car has always come with quite a few risks, but these days it seems like the scammers are out in force. Unfortunately, a person in Kinderhook Township, Michigan learned that lesson the hard way when a man and woman showed up to look at a beautiful 1975 Pontiac Trans Am for sale. While the couple drove off with the classic American muscle car, the owner was left with nothing.
MICHIGAN STATE
Motorious

Maple Brother's Auction Selling A Beautiful 396 Powered Chevelle

The Chevrolet Chevelle is easily one of the most popular muscle cars from the era of high-performance muscle powered by big-block V8s. Although unknown at the time, the 1967 model year was edging closer to the demise of the movement with the oil crisis looming on the horizon that would cause people to buy smaller cars for fuel efficiency. Here we have a beautiful example of a 1967 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 396 from Maple Brothers, and your vintage Chevy collection is empty without it.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Motorious

Steve McQueen Green R-Code Mustang Found

It could use a little love... On the exterior of this beautiful '68 Mustang, you'll find a McQueen green paint which harkens back to the bays of exotic colors and movie car icons. True American sports car enthusiasts will recognize this color as the same one featured in the movie Bullitt. Scenes of cars that looked just like this one barrelling through narrow straits and challenging similarly powerful muscle cars with their lightweight design and more petite body carved a space in every enthusiast's heart for a McQueen Green driving machine. But, of course, they were a pretty rare find even when brand new, and today it's one of the most desirable color schemes available on the classic car market.
CARS
Motorious

Man Finally Buys His Dream Muscle Car

Then an accident threatened to decimate the dream…. Back when he was a teenager, Dwayne Christoffels saved up his money to the point he could afford what he thought was the coolest car: an Oldsmobile 442. However, his father thought the car was too powerful and too fast for a new driver, so Christoffels couldn’t buy it. Never forgetting what was almost his, he pined away after the American muscle cars all the way into his retirement years, until he finally bought one. Then an accident turned his dream into a living nightmare.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Burt Reynolds
Motorious

Burt Reynolds Trans Am From Hooper

This fiery red Trans Am is a raunchy racer with a passion for speed. We all know the Burt Reynolds Trans Am from the Smokey And The Bandit movie from the late 1970s. However, there was another second-generation Firebird whose striking appearance stunned the audience everywhere. That vehicle was from a film called Hooper, a tribute to stuntmen and women around the time with a heavy focus on wild automotive antics. Instead of a sleek black Trans Am, this film featured a bright and boastful Firebird with a red paint job and a massive jet afterburner sticking out of the back bumper.
ENTERTAINMENT
SlashGear

The Most Expensive Car In Danny Koker's Collection

Daniel "Danny" Koker is a man of many talents and passions. Born on January 5, 1964, in Cleveland, Ohio (per IMDb), Koker spent his childhood in Detroit and grew up in a family of car lovers. His father, Daniel Koker Sr., was a car enthusiast, composer, musician, and singer (per Count's Kustoms) who worked with big names like the Foggy River Boys and Clarence LaVaughn "CL" Franklin. Before gaining TV prominence with the hit show "Counting Cars" (and guest appearances on the History Channel's "Pawn Stars" and "American Restoration"), Danny Koker portrayed Count Cool Rider on "Saturday Fright At The Movies," a vampire-themed show that aired on KFBT Channel 33 Las Vegas from 1990 to 2000.
DETROIT, MI
MotorBiscuit

Walmart Just Bought 4,500 Canoos, so What’s a Canoo?

This week, Walmart bought 4,500 Canoo Lifestyle Vehicles. Immediately, that sent a lot of people to their keyboards to search “Canoo Lifestyle Vehicle.” Canoo has been promising that we will start to see its van-like all-electric vehicles soon. But much of what they can do is still a mystery, and many are still unfamiliar with the EV maker Canoo, which aims to be the next Tesla.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pontiac#Trans Am#Automobile#Auction#Ams#Vehicles#Bandit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
Field & Stream

The 5 Worst Shotguns Ever Made

My dad, who became almost pathologically cheap as he got older, almost bought me one of the worst shotguns of all time. It was the day before the pheasant opener, he was shopping at K-Mart, and he knew I wanted a 20-gauge double gun. He almost talked himself into spending $100 on a Boito side-by-side for me. Fortunately, he couldn’t bring himself to pull the trigger. He came home empty-handed and told me about the gun he didn’t buy, and I was hugely relieved. While it was touching of him to think of me, even then I knew nothing good could come of a $100 K-Mart shotgun.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Motorious

Plymouth Hemi Superbird Auctions For Record Amount

It might be difficult to imagine, but back when they were released, the Plymouth Superbird and Dodge Charger Daytona were difficult to sell, even with their limited production numbers. Many consumers found the front nose cone and tall rear wing to be far too garish for their tastes, fearing they would be mocked while cruising Main Street. Today, the two homologation specials are hot collectors items with values which keep rising to new levels. The latest example comes via a 1970 Plymouth Hemi Superbird which crossed the block at the 2022 Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas Auction.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

What Is a Mustang Cobra?

The Ford Mustang SVT Cobra is a performance version of the GT from the Fox Body and SN-95 generations. The Mustang Cobras are performance bargains. The post What Is a Mustang Cobra? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Why Do Some Dump Trucks Have Wheels Up Top?

Have you ever noticed trucks driving down the road with wheels mounted to their roofs? These aren’t spare tires. They are entire axles engineered to be lowered to the ground behind a commercial vehicle to help carry extremely heavy loads. Why do many commercial trucks have extra axles?. Many...
CARS
Motorious

Motorious

Charlotte, NC
80K+
Followers
6K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

We are a team of collectors, restorers, industry experts, and the all-around car-obsessed. What we bring to our readers is the best of cars, trucks, SUVs, and motorcycles, ranging from pre-war to today, and inclusive of cars designed all over the world. Basically, if it’s special, rare, limited, or just plain cool, we’re covering it. For the best of car culture, follow Motorious!

 https://www.motorious.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy