1977 Pontiac Trans Am Pulls $440K Bid

About a week ago, we talked about a Trans Am whose beauty and well-kept condition made it likely to sell for big bucks on the auction house floor. After some looking over, the vehicle seemed to be quite a desirable model with the 6.6-liter V8 engine, SE package, and distinct lack of imperfections. However, no one could have predicted the ridiculous sum fetched at auction for the opportunity to own this great car. "So, what was the car sold for?" you might ask with some skepticism about the new owner's sanity.

This enthusiastic pony car lover purchased his new vehicle for over $440,000, including the $40,000 auction fees. This number might confuse you as it was over four times the $80,000 bounty afforded to the Bandit himself after his successful beer run. However, some of this definitely has to do with the fact that the car was stored for years to keep it looking great for decades. Since then, only 14.8 miles have been featured on the odometer, providing an experience that is as close to stock as possible. On top of that, you can also see that every piece of this automotive puzzle is original, based on articles covering the pony car.

Adding to the crazy hype surrounding this vehicle is the fact this vehicle was initially owned by Pontiac for commercial and marketing purposes. Eventually, the automobile received some damage which clearly disqualified it from being featured as the perfect pony car we all know and love today. After that, the car was given to a high school whose students repaired the vehicle to its current state before sending it off again to a new owner. Nowadays, high-value Pontiac Firebird Trans Ams are becoming more common as the promotional car owned by Burt Reynolds sold for $485,000 in February of 2022. Understandably, Burt Reynolds's personal pony car would go for such a high amount, but we can't wrap our minds around why this particular vehicle sold for just $45,000 less.