Brother of MOVE bombing victims receives sisters remains, apology from Philadelphia

fox29.com
Mark D'Amico, accused GoFundMe scam ringleader, sentenced to 5 years in prison
BURLINGTON, N.J. - A New Jersey man who made up a story about a homeless veteran helping out his then-girlfriend and used the tale to solicit more than $400,000 in online donations was sentenced to five years in state prison on Friday. Mark D’Amico had pleaded guilty in December 2019...
ocscanner.news
BURLINGTON: PERSON BEHIND $402K GO FUND ME SCAM SENTENCED
Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw announced that one of the defendants who conceived the fictitious GoFundMe “Paying it Forward” campaign was sentenced today to five years in New Jersey state prison for participating in the fraudulent scheme that misled donors into contributing more than $402,000 to a fabricated cause.
Brother: Remains of 2 kids killed in 1985 Pa. bombing returned
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The remains of two children killed in the 1985 bombing by police of a Philadelphia home used as the headquarters of a Black radical group have been returned to their brother, the man said Wednesday. The remains of Katricia and Zanetta Dotson will be cremated and taken to North Carolina to be […]
Keyshlyne Patterson Wanted For Attempted Murder In North Philly Shooting Of Jhayden Gutner, Who Police Say Was Not Intended Target
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 23-year-old woman is fighting for her life after being shot twice in the head and police say she was not the target. Authorities are now asking for the public’s help locating the shooter who they’ve identified as 24-year-old Keyshlyne Patterson. Credit: Philadelphia police Patterson is wanted for attempted murder and other related offenses in the shooting of 23-year-old Jhayden Gunter. The shooting happened last Sunday on the 2200 block of North Darien Street around 9:30 a.m. 23-yo Jhayden Gunter is fighting to survive after being shot twice in the head. It happened Sunday morning on N Darien St in...
Mark D’Amico Sentenced To 5 Years In State Prison For Role In Massive GoFundMe Scam
BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — Mark D’Amico has been sentenced to five years in state prison for his role in a massive GoFundMe scam that received national attention. The Burlington County Prosector’s Office says the time will be served concurrently with a 27-month Federal sentence. This is all according to a plea agreement that was made when D’Amico pleaded guilty. D’Amico’s co-conspirator, Katie McClure, was set to be sentenced Friday, but her sentencing was postponed until next month. McClure started a GoFundMe with D’Amico who was her boyfriend at the time. They made up a story about a homeless man helping pay for her gas after she was stranded on I-95. People donated more than $400,000, which McClure and Mark D’Amico spent themselves.
Apprehension Made Following Strawberry Mansion Shooting That Sent Man To Hospital: Philadelphia Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say they made an apprehension after man in his 20s or 30s was shot three times in Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion section on Friday morning. The shooting happened on the 2900 block of Westmont Street just before 9 a.m. Police say the man was shot in the head, neck and buttocks. He was transported to Temple University Hospital and placed in critical condition. Authorities say they also recovered a weapon. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
37 Years Later, Brother Of MOVE Bombing Victims Plans Proper Burial After Finally Receiving Sisters’ Remains
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A long-awaited sense of closure more than three decades after one of the darkest moments in Philadelphia history. The remains of two children killed when the city bombed the MOVE compound in 1985 have finally been cremated at an East Mount Airy cemetery. This comes after a long and painful saga for the surviving family. Lionell Dotson was emotional in the moments before he received his two sisters’ remains, and promises to give them a proper burial. “It’s a tragic moment but also a bittersweet moment,” Dotson said. Dotson says 37 years after his two sisters were killed in the bombing...
‘I can say my goodbyes’: After 37 years, Philadelphia returns remains of MOVE victims to family
Lionell Dotson made the trip from Fayetteville, North Carolina, on Wednesday to collect and cremate the remains of his sisters, who were killed in the 1985 MOVE bombing. It was the first time he had touched Katricia and Zanetta in 37 years. “This tragic event — 37 years is ongoing,...
Toddler was burned before dying with drugs in her system: NJ prosecutors
A 2-year-old girl who died shortly after being found unresponsive in a home in Cherry Hill, N.J., last month was severely burned and had a “discharge” coming from her nose and mouth, charging documents say. The girl, who has been identified only by her initials, tested positive for...
Police: Man Shot Multiple Times, Killed In North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was found shot to death in North Philadelphia around 12:30 a.m. Saturday near 19th and Berks Streets. Police say they found him dead on the street, shot multiple times. They are still searching for the shooter. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
12-Year-Old Autumn Oglesby Reported Missing in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Detectives in Philadelphia are asking for the public’s help in locating 12-year-old Autumn Oglesby. She was last seen on Wednesday, July 31st on the 5800 block of N. Marshall St and was reported missing the following day. Oglesby is 5’6″, heavy build, has brown eyes and a light complexion. She was last seen wearing a blue mickey mouse sweater, black tights, and tie-dye crocs.
CBS3 Mysteries: Kristian Hamilton-Arthur’s South Philadelphia Murder Remains Unsolved 5 Years Later
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A young man with a bright future was shot and killed in South Philadelphia. Five years later, his murder remains unsolved, but his mother holds on to hope that someone will speak up and lead the police to her son’s killer. In no time, old friends came out to say hello to Crystal Arthur. Word traveled fast she was here to chat with us about her late son, Kristian Hamilton-Arthur. The young man is fondly remembered. His talents in real estate and business live on through his friends, according to his mom. We spent a few hours here getting to...
Suspects in distinctive sweatshirts sought for series of Philadelphia business robberies
Police say the suspects got away with cash in two of the incidents but left empty-handed when a cashier at one of the stores fought back.
Philly police investigate shootings that left 1 dead, 3 injured
Philadelphia police are investigating two shootings that left one person dead and three others injured.
Homicide suspect apprehended in Williamsport
Williamsport, Pa. -Williamsport Police, working with members of the Williamsport Bureau of Police Crime Division, U.S. Marshal Service, and members of the Philadelphia Police Department, took a man wanted for homicide into custody Thursday in Lycoming County. Marcus Anthony Bell was extradited back to Philadelphia shortly after being apprehended by the authorities. The 37-year-old Bell was wanted for a homicide that occurred in Philadelphia, according to the release from Williamsport Police.
Delaware County Man Sentenced to Prison for Cyberstalking
PHILADELPHIA, PA — United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that Karanjot Singh, age 25, of Upper Darby, PA, was sentenced Thursday to one year and eight months in prison, and three years of supervised release by United States District Judge Joel H. Slomsky for cyberstalking a woman online for the better part of a year.
Alleged Robber Hits 2 Different TD Banks In Philadelphia, Police Say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say it appears the same bank robber hit two TD Banks Friday morning in Philadelphia and got cash at one. Police say at 8:34 a.m., the robber went into the TD bank at Broad and Sansom Streets. He passed a note demanding cash and took off with an unknown amount. Less than an hour later, around 9:30 a.m., a man with a similar description and a demand note tried to rob the TD Bank at 37th and Walnut Streets. Nothing was taken in that case.
Police Identify Man Killed In West Philadelphia Double Shooting
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 23-year-old man died in a double shooting in West Philadelphia early Thursday morning, police say. The victim was identified as Derrick Blye of Philadelphia. The shooting happened on the 5300 block of Parrish Street around 6:45 a.m. Police say Blye was shot multiple times throughout his body. He was transported by police to Presbyterian Medical Center and pronounced dead at 7:04 a.m. A 17-year-old boy was shot once in the neck, authorities say. He was placed in stable condition at Presbyterian. No weapons were recovered and no arrests were made, police say. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
Delco Cyberstalker Learns His Fate For Sending More Than 100 Threatening Texts To Woman
A 25-year-old Delaware County man has learned his fate after nearly a year of cyberstalking a woman, federal authorities said. Karanjot Singh, of Upper Darby, was sentenced Thursday, Aug. 4 to eight months in prison followed by three years of supervised release, United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero said. Singh...
phl17.com
Man dead, shot multiple times in the neck, stomach in West Philadelphia
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man in West Philadelphia Friday. The incident happened on the 1700 block of North 56th Street around 3:10 am. According to police, a man who appeared to be in his 20’s, was shot multiple times...
