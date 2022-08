The Kansas City Chiefs were back at training camp practice at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri on Sunday. It was a crowded house for the ever-popular “Family Fun Day” at training camp. Families of Chiefs fans flocked to practice in order to get a look at the newest iteration of the team. If they were hoping to find the offense in midseason form, Chiefs Kingdom probably left practice disappointed. It was a rough practice session for the starting offense in particular, though they did have some nice moments as practice continued.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 20 MINUTES AGO