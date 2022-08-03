No one ages backwards; we all grow old. And so did John Wayne. However, rather than allow his advancing age and concomitant health problems end his iconic place in the movie industry, especially in the new era of cinema that accompanied the ’70s, John Wayne tweaked his roles and continued to excel. The first time in which he tested his new age-specific role is the 1971 movie Big Jake. That film, among other things, gave him the chance to continue exhibiting his great skill gracefully. And as expected, despite the physicality of his role, the Duke didn’t disappoint.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO