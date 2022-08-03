Read on www.yardbarker.com
Related
These Were John Wayne’s Five Favorite Movies Of All Time
John Wayne is regarded as one of the greatest actors in the history of American movies. He rose to prominence in the Western genre all through the mid-20th century. Wayne was a force to reckon with in the movie industry from the 1920s to the 1970s, starring in movies like The Searchers, True Grit, Stagecoach, and The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance.
The Best Movies On Netflix Right Now - August 2022
From stunning originals to modern classics, these are the best movies on Netflix...
Clint Eastwood Disagrees With John Wayne On Best Movie Visual Style
American film producer and actor Clint Eastwood enjoyed huge success in the movie industry during his prime. Many would agree that his success is tied to his work ethic, ideologies, and signature style of movie production. Eastwood established himself as a producer and filmmaker that cherishes authenticity – i.e. he prefers acting scenes that appear genuine and movie dialogues that ring true. He commented about lightning in movies: “I like getting on a realistic plane with the light.” And one thing he believes conveys authenticity to movie lovers is shadowy contrast, hence his penchant for using it in his movies.
Quentin Tarantino Reveals His Pick For ‘The Greatest Movie Ever Made’
Quentin Tarantino is a person that can actually name their pick for the 'greatest movie ever made.' Though as he explained to ReelBlend, there's some conditions that come with that title.
RELATED PEOPLE
thedigitalfix.com
Unforgiven writer shares alternate ending Clint Eastwood cut
It’s hard to argue with someone like Clint Eastwood after the impeccable career he’s had, so when he says a scene is getting cut, that’s pretty much final. Now though, the writer of the ‘90s movie Unforgiven has shared an alternate ending to the Western that Eastwood decided not to use.
hypebeast.com
Take a First Look at Brendan Fraser as a 600-Pound Man for A24 Film 'The Whale'
A24 has shared a first look at Brendan Fraser in Darren Aronofsky’s upcoming film, The Whale. Based on Samuel D. Hunter’s 2012 drama play of the same name, the image sees Fraser as Charlie, a 600-pound man who is attempting to reconnect with his 17-year-old daughter after he left their family to be with his gay partner who has died, and the grief of the death and his guilt led him to binge eat. Joining Fraser in the cast are Stranger Things star Sadie Sink, Hong Chau, Samantha Morton and Ty Simpkins.
The 2022 Horror Movie ‘Smile’ Trailer Is the Stuff of Nightmares
Get ready to be scared -- and smile. 'Smile' heads into theaters September 30, 2022 -- and the genuinely creepy trailer leaves horror fans wanting more.
How to Watch ‘Thirteen Lives’: Is the Ron Howard Film Streaming?
With “Thirteen Lives,” Ron Howard delivers his cinematic interpretation of the story of the stranded Thai soccer team that commanded the world’s attention in the early summer of 2018. Howard’s film joins other projects — including the 2021 National Geographic documentary “The Rescue” and Netflix’s upcoming limited series “Thai Cave Rescue” — that covered the incredible true story of the skilled divers that rescued the team.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
The greatest duos in animation
Iconic duos abound in popular culture. Sometimes, those duos aren’t even flesh and blood. Beloved pairs also exist in the world of animation. There, they don’t even necessarily need to be human. These are the top duos from animation. To make the list, they have to be fundamentally considered a duo. For example, Homer and Marge are great characters and are associated with each other as a married couple, but nobody really thinks of them as “Homer and Marge” in that sense.
Singer Jilly Anais discusses her new project, ‘Copy & Paste’
Jilly Anais is an LA-based singer who recently dropped her debut project, Copy & Paste. Anais has opened for 2 Chainz and built a loyal following on YouTube. Her songs are catchy, fun, and definitely something listeners will enjoy. Tell us about your struggles in the industry. Did you ever...
disneydining.com
Scores of Disney films feature a hidden “code” and some fans have no idea what it means
PIXAR animators always include it, and PIXAR fans always look for it. It’s in every PIXAR movie, and as fans watch a new PIXAR film for the first time, they are hot on the trail of it. It can be found on license plates, on locomotives, on wall hangings, and even on underwater cameras.
15 Best International Film Schools of 2022
Australian Film, Television and Radio School Australia’s preeminent screen arts and broadcast school benefits from a beautiful setting in one of the most pleasant parts of Sydney, as well as a wealth of industry lecturers and connections to the country’s working film and TV world. Notable alumni include last year’s Oscar best director nominee Jane Campion (Power of the Dog) and Black Widow filmmaker Cate Shortland, in addition to a slew of past Oscar nominees and winners in technical categories, like David White (sound editing for Mad Max: Fury Road), Andrew Lesnie (cinematography for The Lord of the Rings) and Tony...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AdWeek
Jake Gyllenhaal to Star in Road House Remake for Prime Video
The Road House has re-opened for business. Prime Video announced Jake Gyllenhaal would star in Road House, a remake of the 1989 film that starred the late Patrick Swayze. Director Doug Liman (The Bourne Identity, Mr. & Mrs. Smith) is on board to direct with a screenplay by Anthony Bagarozzi (The Nice Guys). JJ Hook, Alison Winter and Aaron Auch will serve as executive producers in partnership with Silver Picture’s Joel Silver (The Matrix, Die Hard).
Old, Ailing, Yet Undeterred: John Wayne Revamped His Roles To Continue Acting
No one ages backwards; we all grow old. And so did John Wayne. However, rather than allow his advancing age and concomitant health problems end his iconic place in the movie industry, especially in the new era of cinema that accompanied the ’70s, John Wayne tweaked his roles and continued to excel. The first time in which he tested his new age-specific role is the 1971 movie Big Jake. That film, among other things, gave him the chance to continue exhibiting his great skill gracefully. And as expected, despite the physicality of his role, the Duke didn’t disappoint.
wegotthiscovered.com
A long-forgotten action thriller violently chases down a surprise #1 spot on streaming
There are so many movies available to watch in so many different ways on any number of platforms, that long-forgotten and overlooked titles emerge from out of nowhere to find a new lease of life that nobody saw coming. The latest honoree of the accolade is 2012’s lo-fi British action thriller Offender, and it’s been making quite the splash.
The American Psycho cast: Where are they now?
It's been over two decades since American Psycho slashed its way into theaters, bringing us the musings and madness of Patrick Bateman. Let's see what its now-all-star cast has been up to. American Psycho: Then and Now. American Psycho, director Mary Harron's 2000 movie adaptation of Bret Easton Ellis' controversial...
wegotthiscovered.com
A long-awaited sci-fi sequel that splashed the cash saves the past on streaming
10 years after one of the most underwhelming sequels in recent memory, Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones finally reunited for Men in Black III, which was a great deal better than a lot of people were expecting it to be. While the first installment still ranks as one of...
BBC
Oscars 2023: Harry Styles has two films hoping for awards glory
The Oscars are still almost eight months away, but film awards season is already taking shape. Most serious contenders tend to cluster towards the back half of the year, and three films festivals in particular. Venice, Telluride (in Colorado) and Toronto all take place within a few days of each...
Essence
HBO Max To Cease Producing Scripted Series
The fate of shows like 'Rap Sh!t', 'Love Life', 'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin', and more hangs in the balance as the streamer scraps Max Originals programming. With news of HBO Max’s big merger with Discovery + has come uncertainty for many shows and creators as the company pivots in a new direction.
thedigitalfix.com
The best Brad Pitt movies – from Fight Club to Inglourious Basterds
What are the best Brad Pitt movies? The actor has gone from being a simple heartthrob in his early work to now being heralded as one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, and he even has an Oscar to his name. With such an illustrious career and so many great roles under his belt, there’s plenty to choose from when compiling the best movies in Brad Pitt’s filmography.
Comments / 0