Man charged with involuntary manslaughter in Miller County

abc17news.com
Assault charge filed in Camden County shooting
Laclede Record
Crashes end in fatality, multiple injuries
Two people were hurt in a 11:10 p.m. crash Tuesday on Route F, north of Pecos Drive in Laclede County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Jacob T. Mitchell, 28, of Lebanon, the driver of a 1992 Kawasaki 2x1100 struck the rear of a northbound 2021 Honda C8500 driven by Caleb B. Whaley, 22, of Lebanon. Mitchell was airlifted to Mercy Hospital in Springfield, while Whaley.was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Lebanon. The Highway Patrol described their injuries as moderate to serious. Both were listed as reportedly wearing safety devices. For more on this story see the LCR.
kwos.com
Charges are filed in a fatal car crash
Three charged with attempted robbery outside Columbia supermarket
krcgtv.com
Man charged for shooting someone during fight
Prosecutors charged a Sunrise Beach man with shooting someone after a fight. Thursday at 1:50 am, Camden County deputies went to the 500 block of Nuttall Oak Road to find the victim was already at the hospital. Deputies learned that the victim had been in a fight with Corbin Everitt,...
Missouri man injured after post office parking lot crash
CALDWELL COUNTY—A Missouri man was injured in an accident just after 10a.m. Thursday in Caldwell County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2015 Kia Sorento driven by Sydney P. Harris, 19, Columbia, was westbound on MO. 116 just west of MO. 13. The car traveled across the center...
KRMS Radio
Camden County Fugitive ‘On the Run’ for Eight Years Taken into Custody
A southeast Missouri man wanted on a felony warrant out of Camden County since March, 2014, has been arrested. Details of how 50-year-old Chad Leon Hale was taken into custody were not immediately released. Hale is charged with a class-C felony for abuse or neglect of a child. He’s been one of the longest running fugitives according to Camden County’s “most wanted” list and is being held, pending formal arraignment, on no bond.
myozarksonline.com
Dylan Michael Payton of Waynesville has been arraigned in Pulaski County Associate Circuit Court on a charge of escaping from confinement
28-year-old Dylan Michael Payton of Waynesville has been arraigned in Pulaski County Associate Circuit Court in Waynesville on a charge of escaping from confinement. Court documents alleged that Payton was being held in the custody of the St. Robert Police Department on July 31st for failing to appear on a municipal charge of possessing drug paraphernalia and he escaped from custody. Payton entered a not guilty plea and Judge Colin Long ordered him to personally appear for a counsel status hearing on August 9th. A preliminary hearing has been set for August 22nd.
Columbia police, feds seize $180,000 worth of methamphetamine, documents say
Olean man charged with manslaughter following fatal April crash
TUSCUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) An Olean man is facing multiple charges following a fatal April 5 crash on Highway 52 in Miller County. A Miller County prosecutor has charged Chester McComb with first-degree involuntary manslaughter, second-degree involuntary manslaughter and failure to drive on the right half of the road. On the morning of April 5, McComb The post Olean man charged with manslaughter following fatal April crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Hay bales block Highway 54 near New Bloomfield
Callaway County Sheriff's deputies have Highway 54 flowing again after a blockage on Friday. At 11:19 am, deputies drove up on six or seven bales of hay across one lane of traffic near the exit for State Road AE-TT. Deputies, along with Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers, the New Bloomfield...
lakeexpo.com
Man Allegedly Attacks Lake Area General Store Patrons, Kicks Dog, Chases Off-Duty Nurse On Foot
LINN CREEK, Mo. — A Bonne Terre, Mo. man is accused of attacking several patrons at Y Road General Store in Linn Creek on Wednesday. Early Wednesday morning, August 3, an off-duty nurse called 911 after she attempted to help a man whom she had seen wrecking his vehicle. When she tried to assist, the man allegedly kicked her dog and began chasing her on foot down Crystal Springs Road.
Phelps County man arrested with multiple child molestation charges
PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. – Reports of child molestation and abuse or neglect of a child led to one arrested on July 28. According to a release by the Phelps County Sheriff’s Department, detectives investigated alleged assaults on juveniles between 2014 and 2021. During the investigation, it was alleged that Charles A. Mason, age 37, of […]
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Camden County deputies have arrested a person following a shooting early Thursday morning. Deputies responded to a home on Nuttal Oak Road near State Highway 5 for a report of a disturbance with a gun around 1:45 a.m., according to the Camden County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said the suspect pulled a The post Camden County deputies arrest suspect after overnight shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kwos.com
JCMO shots fired call leads to an arrest
Jefferson City man arrested after shooting a gun to disperse a crowd on Tuesday evening
As officers were arriving, police reported hearing a gunshot when they arrived on the scene. The post Jefferson City man arrested after shooting a gun to disperse a crowd on Tuesday evening appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Two in custody for breaking into Sedalia smoke shop twice in three days
Sedalia police took two juveniles into custody after they allegedly broke into a Sedalia smoke shop twice in three days. Sedalia police responded to a store at 709 East Broadway on July 30 at 2:55 am for a burglary alarm, according to a post on the department's Facebook page. Someone...
krcgtv.com
Woman pleads guilty to fatally shooting man in McDonald's drive-thru
A Moberly woman pleaded guilty to the death of a man in a McDonald's drive-through. Angelica Benitez pleaded guilty to Second Degree Murder, Abandonment of a Corpse, and Tampering with Physical Evidence in Felony Prosecution. She was sentenced to 20 years for the 2nd-degree murder, four years for abandonment of...
Two Columbia men face federal charges after allegedly breaking into a pharmacy
Two Columbia men now face federal charges after investigators say they broke into a pharmacy and stole thousands of dollars worth of drugs. The post Two Columbia men face federal charges after allegedly breaking into a pharmacy appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Camdenton man caught with almost a pound of methamphetamine sentenced to 7 years
One of two men arrested last year with nearly a pound of methamphetamine pleads guilty to a reduced charge. Isaac Wheeler, of Camdenton, pleaded guilty Wednesday to possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Wheeler had previously been charged with drug trafficking. He was sentenced to 7 years in prison on the drug possession charge and 30 days in the county jail for possessing drug paraphernalia.
