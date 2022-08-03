ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miller County, MO

Man charged with involuntary manslaughter in Miller County

By Amari Bell
krcgtv.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on krcgtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
abc17news.com

Assault charge filed in Camden County shooting

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Gravois Mills man was charged with assault and armed criminal action in a Thursday shooting in Sunrise Beach. Corbin L. Everitt is accused of shooting another man in the armpit during a fight early Thursday in the victim's front yard. Deputies found Everitt hiding in a room in a salon, according to a probable cause statement. Everitt's mother and grandmother were at the salon and initially told deputies they had not seen him, according to the statement.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
Laclede Record

Crashes end in fatality, multiple injuries

Two people were hurt in a 11:10 p.m. crash Tuesday on Route F, north of Pecos Drive in Laclede County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Jacob T. Mitchell, 28, of Lebanon, the driver of a 1992 Kawasaki 2x1100 struck the rear of a northbound 2021 Honda C8500 driven by Caleb B. Whaley, 22, of Lebanon. Mitchell was airlifted to Mercy Hospital in Springfield, while Whaley.was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Lebanon. The Highway Patrol described their injuries as moderate to serious. Both were listed as reportedly wearing safety devices. For more on this story see the LCR.
LEBANON, MO
kwos.com

Charges are filed in a fatal car crash

A man from Olean is charged with involuntary manslaughter after a fatal car crash last April. 65 – year old Chester McComb is accused of driving across the center line of Highway 52 in Miller County and hitting a car driven by Steven Thompson. Thompson died in the crash.
MILLER COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eldon, MO
Miller County, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Olean, MO
State
Missouri State
County
Miller County, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
krcgtv.com

Man charged for shooting someone during fight

Prosecutors charged a Sunrise Beach man with shooting someone after a fight. Thursday at 1:50 am, Camden County deputies went to the 500 block of Nuttall Oak Road to find the victim was already at the hospital. Deputies learned that the victim had been in a fight with Corbin Everitt,...
SUNRISE BEACH, MO
KRMS Radio

Camden County Fugitive ‘On the Run’ for Eight Years Taken into Custody

A southeast Missouri man wanted on a felony warrant out of Camden County since March, 2014, has been arrested. Details of how 50-year-old Chad Leon Hale was taken into custody were not immediately released. Hale is charged with a class-C felony for abuse or neglect of a child. He’s been one of the longest running fugitives according to Camden County’s “most wanted” list and is being held, pending formal arraignment, on no bond.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
myozarksonline.com

Dylan Michael Payton of Waynesville has been arraigned in Pulaski County Associate Circuit Court on a charge of escaping from confinement

28-year-old Dylan Michael Payton of Waynesville has been arraigned in Pulaski County Associate Circuit Court in Waynesville on a charge of escaping from confinement. Court documents alleged that Payton was being held in the custody of the St. Robert Police Department on July 31st for failing to appear on a municipal charge of possessing drug paraphernalia and he escaped from custody. Payton entered a not guilty plea and Judge Colin Long ordered him to personally appear for a counsel status hearing on August 9th. A preliminary hearing has been set for August 22nd.
WAYNESVILLE, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Involuntary Manslaughter
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Olean man charged with manslaughter following fatal April crash

TUSCUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) An Olean man is facing multiple charges following a fatal April 5 crash on Highway 52 in Miller County. A Miller County prosecutor has charged Chester McComb with first-degree involuntary manslaughter, second-degree involuntary manslaughter and failure to drive on the right half of the road. On the morning of April 5, McComb The post Olean man charged with manslaughter following fatal April crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MILLER COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Hay bales block Highway 54 near New Bloomfield

Callaway County Sheriff's deputies have Highway 54 flowing again after a blockage on Friday. At 11:19 am, deputies drove up on six or seven bales of hay across one lane of traffic near the exit for State Road AE-TT. Deputies, along with Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers, the New Bloomfield...
NEW BLOOMFIELD, MO
lakeexpo.com

Man Allegedly Attacks Lake Area General Store Patrons, Kicks Dog, Chases Off-Duty Nurse On Foot

LINN CREEK, Mo. — A Bonne Terre, Mo. man is accused of attacking several patrons at Y Road General Store in Linn Creek on Wednesday. Early Wednesday morning, August 3, an off-duty nurse called 911 after she attempted to help a man whom she had seen wrecking his vehicle. When she tried to assist, the man allegedly kicked her dog and began chasing her on foot down Crystal Springs Road.
LINN CREEK, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Camden County deputies arrest suspect after overnight shooting

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Camden County deputies have arrested a person following a shooting early Thursday morning. Deputies responded to a home on Nuttal Oak Road near State Highway 5 for a report of a disturbance with a gun around 1:45 a.m., according to the Camden County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said the suspect pulled a The post Camden County deputies arrest suspect after overnight shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
kwos.com

JCMO shots fired call leads to an arrest

A man is arrested after allegedly firing a gun in the air to break up a crowd. Police were called to the 600 block of Georgia Street (Jefferson City) Tuesday night. Officers heard a gunshot as they arrived. The man arrested is charged with unlawful weapons use and being a felon in possession of a gun. No one was hurt.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

Woman pleads guilty to fatally shooting man in McDonald's drive-thru

A Moberly woman pleaded guilty to the death of a man in a McDonald's drive-through. Angelica Benitez pleaded guilty to Second Degree Murder, Abandonment of a Corpse, and Tampering with Physical Evidence in Felony Prosecution. She was sentenced to 20 years for the 2nd-degree murder, four years for abandonment of...
MOBERLY, MO
kjluradio.com

Camdenton man caught with almost a pound of methamphetamine sentenced to 7 years

One of two men arrested last year with nearly a pound of methamphetamine pleads guilty to a reduced charge. Isaac Wheeler, of Camdenton, pleaded guilty Wednesday to possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Wheeler had previously been charged with drug trafficking. He was sentenced to 7 years in prison on the drug possession charge and 30 days in the county jail for possessing drug paraphernalia.
CAMDENTON, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy