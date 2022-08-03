Read on www.newschannel6now.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kswo.com
Back-to-school events happening in Lawton Sunday
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - School supply giveaways are happening in Lawton this weekend. Friendship Baptist is hosting one Sunday for the Lawton View community. There will be free backpacks filled with school supplies. It’s happening from 1-3 p.m. at 1421 southwest New York Ave. For more information, call 580-581-7250.
newschannel6now.com
University Kiwanis Club donates $3K to Haynes Northwest Academy
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The University Kiwanis Club made a donation of $3,000 Wednesday to help the Haynes Northwest Academy install a new playground. The donation brings the playground fund up to $4,945, according to the academy. Academy officials now have just over $2,000 left to raise for their...
newschannel6now.com
Wichita Falls ISD names new director of school administration
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD has named Debbie Dipprey as its new director of school administration. The role has been held by Debby Patterson, who the district said will be retiring at the end of this month. Dipprey started working for WFISD in 1986 and spent 30...
newschannel6now.com
Wichita County releases COVID update for week of Aug. 5
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District reported one new death, 275 cases and 280 recoveries on Friday, Aug. 5. Nine Wichita County residents are reportedly hospitalized at this time. The health district has returned to weekly reporting due to the recent rise...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newschannel6now.com
Local Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority chapter OEO honors graduates with scholarships
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -The AKA omicron epsilon omega, chapter in Wichita Falls held a reception, recognizing honorees who took part in an essay writing scholarship competition. The sorority gave out scholarships and goody bags to help graduates take that next big step toward college. Ahman Williams-Higgins, scholarship recipient said,...
newschannel6now.com
Quanah Parker mural finished following heat delays
The fire happened near Schmoker Road and Sullivan Road, to the west of Burkburnett. West Bend fire began on July 19 near the Wichita County, Clay County and Archer County lines.
Coming soon to Downtown Wichita Falls
A local business owner with a track record of successful local establishments told the KFDX Newsroom he's bringing three new venues to downtown Wichita Falls.
newschannel6now.com
WF Chamber of Commerce names interim president, CEO
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce has named Richard Gordon as its new interim president and CEO. Gordon is formerly the executive director of development for the City of Burkburnett. Chamber officials said his knowledge of economic development and management will prove valuable. “I’m happy...
IN THIS ARTICLE
newschannel6now.com
Wichita County sees high savings on energy use for its facilities
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Those wondering if your tax dollars are going toward higher energy costs can rest easy tonight. Wichita County’s energy provider gave a presentation Friday showing the county is projected to save over $200,000 this year on energy usage. Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom and...
vernonrecord.com
Gearing up for Summer’s Last Blast
The 33rd edition of Summer’s Last Blast, hosted by the Vernon Street Machines and Classics Association, will be back on the streets of Vernon this year as the event takes place Aug. 11, 12, and 13. Jim Gryseels, VSMCA president, said he expects as many if not more participants...
newschannel6now.com
Forestburg ISD ends free lunch for students
FORESTBURG, Texas (KAUZ) - Forestburg ISD has announced that they will no longer offer free lunch for students. This is because the district was relying on COVID funds to keep the program running. Now that the school has stopped receiving those funds, they are unable to continue the program. Forestburg...
kswo.com
Fresh Start Event offers assistance for young people in need
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton community partners have announced a new event coming to Lawton on Wednesday, featuring free resources for young people who are experiencing homelessness or housing instability. Fresh Start Lawton will take place August 10, from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., at Family Promise, located at 901...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Five Great Locations for Buc-ee’s in Wichita Falls
One thing I think most of the folks in Wichita Falls and the surrounding area can agree on is that we need a Buc-ee's here. Admittedly, I’ve been a big fan since I visited Buc-ee's for the first time several years ago. My family and I stopped at the location in Temple while on our way to the Texas Hill Country and were immediately hooked.
newschannel6now.com
First Step in need of donations from community
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - First Step in Wichita falls is providing safety and healing to victims of family violence and sexual assault. Since the pandemic began, the number of those needing help from the nonprofit has only gone up. With the increase in victims comes the need for more...
kswo.com
Church break-in results in stolen historic documents
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Westminster Presbyterian Church has asked the community for help retrieving sacred historical documents, which were stolen from a safe during a break-in last week. The documents stolen were the church’s history, from baptisms, marriages and salvation records. Reverend Devon Reynolds said the person who stole...
newschannel6now.com
Polly is looking for her forever home
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Diann Bowman with the Wichita Falls Animal Services Center stopped by News channel 6 on Friday to introduce us to our Pet of the Week. Polly is a calm dog who loves to carry around her stuffed toy. If you are interested in adopting our...
2 $25,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets sold in North & South Texas
Two NFL teams played football last night as the preseason is underway and that also means the regular season is under our very noses and on the horizon. While no Texas teams played or won a game, some within the Lone Star State did score a win.
Iowa Park zoo falls victim to Facebook hacking
Mesquite Tree Hill Ranch and Zoo in Iowa Park was recently the victim of a Facebook hacker, causing the zoo to lose access to hundreds of pictures and thousands of followers.
newschannel6now.com
Pork Chop is looking for his forever home
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week. Katie Lister with Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined Cassidy Diamond in the studio to talk about a dog named Pork Chop. He’s a calm dog who is in need of a loving family.
Air Tractor in Olney wins big military contract
Air Tractor of Olney has been awarded a multi-million dollar contract, along with partner L3Harris Technologies, for production of up to 75 Sky Warden planes for U.S. Special Operations Command.
Comments / 0