Wichita Falls, TX

kswo.com

Back-to-school events happening in Lawton Sunday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - School supply giveaways are happening in Lawton this weekend. Friendship Baptist is hosting one Sunday for the Lawton View community. There will be free backpacks filled with school supplies. It’s happening from 1-3 p.m. at 1421 southwest New York Ave. For more information, call 580-581-7250.
LAWTON, OK
newschannel6now.com

University Kiwanis Club donates $3K to Haynes Northwest Academy

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The University Kiwanis Club made a donation of $3,000 Wednesday to help the Haynes Northwest Academy install a new playground. The donation brings the playground fund up to $4,945, according to the academy. Academy officials now have just over $2,000 left to raise for their...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Wichita Falls ISD names new director of school administration

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD has named Debbie Dipprey as its new director of school administration. The role has been held by Debby Patterson, who the district said will be retiring at the end of this month. Dipprey started working for WFISD in 1986 and spent 30...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Wichita County releases COVID update for week of Aug. 5

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District reported one new death, 275 cases and 280 recoveries on Friday, Aug. 5. Nine Wichita County residents are reportedly hospitalized at this time. The health district has returned to weekly reporting due to the recent rise...
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
City
Wichita Falls, TX
Wichita Falls, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
City
Lone Star, TX
newschannel6now.com

Local Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority chapter OEO honors graduates with scholarships

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -The AKA omicron epsilon omega, chapter in Wichita Falls held a reception, recognizing honorees who took part in an essay writing scholarship competition. The sorority gave out scholarships and goody bags to help graduates take that next big step toward college. Ahman Williams-Higgins, scholarship recipient said,...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

WF Chamber of Commerce names interim president, CEO

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce has named Richard Gordon as its new interim president and CEO. Gordon is formerly the executive director of development for the City of Burkburnett. Chamber officials said his knowledge of economic development and management will prove valuable. “I’m happy...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Wichita County sees high savings on energy use for its facilities

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Those wondering if your tax dollars are going toward higher energy costs can rest easy tonight. Wichita County’s energy provider gave a presentation Friday showing the county is projected to save over $200,000 this year on energy usage. Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom and...
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
vernonrecord.com

Gearing up for Summer’s Last Blast

The 33rd edition of Summer’s Last Blast, hosted by the Vernon Street Machines and Classics Association, will be back on the streets of Vernon this year as the event takes place Aug. 11, 12, and 13. Jim Gryseels, VSMCA president, said he expects as many if not more participants...
VERNON, TX
newschannel6now.com

Forestburg ISD ends free lunch for students

FORESTBURG, Texas (KAUZ) - Forestburg ISD has announced that they will no longer offer free lunch for students. This is because the district was relying on COVID funds to keep the program running. Now that the school has stopped receiving those funds, they are unable to continue the program. Forestburg...
FORESTBURG, TX
kswo.com

Fresh Start Event offers assistance for young people in need

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton community partners have announced a new event coming to Lawton on Wednesday, featuring free resources for young people who are experiencing homelessness or housing instability. Fresh Start Lawton will take place August 10, from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., at Family Promise, located at 901...
LAWTON, OK
106.3 The Buzz

Five Great Locations for Buc-ee’s in Wichita Falls

One thing I think most of the folks in Wichita Falls and the surrounding area can agree on is that we need a Buc-ee's here. Admittedly, I’ve been a big fan since I visited Buc-ee's for the first time several years ago. My family and I stopped at the location in Temple while on our way to the Texas Hill Country and were immediately hooked.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

First Step in need of donations from community

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - First Step in Wichita falls is providing safety and healing to victims of family violence and sexual assault. Since the pandemic began, the number of those needing help from the nonprofit has only gone up. With the increase in victims comes the need for more...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Church break-in results in stolen historic documents

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Westminster Presbyterian Church has asked the community for help retrieving sacred historical documents, which were stolen from a safe during a break-in last week. The documents stolen were the church’s history, from baptisms, marriages and salvation records. Reverend Devon Reynolds said the person who stole...
LAWTON, OK
newschannel6now.com

Polly is looking for her forever home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Diann Bowman with the Wichita Falls Animal Services Center stopped by News channel 6 on Friday to introduce us to our Pet of the Week. Polly is a calm dog who loves to carry around her stuffed toy. If you are interested in adopting our...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Pork Chop is looking for his forever home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week. Katie Lister with Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined Cassidy Diamond in the studio to talk about a dog named Pork Chop. He’s a calm dog who is in need of a loving family.
WICHITA FALLS, TX

