Residents fear another walkway collapse at Peppertree Apartments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A walkway crumbled at a Memphis apartment complex injuring three people.

The walkway gave way Tuesday afternoon at Peppertree Apartments on Elvis Presley Boulevard in Whitehaven.

FOX13 investigated whether the collapse and the resulting injuries could have been prevented and discovered that there is nothing on the books that would require a structural inspection.

People are concerned that it could happen again. They say the walkways are shaky, and it’s not just the one that collapsed.

“My son saw it, and he came and got me as the people were being taken away in an ambulance. The whole foundation collapsed,” a woman who didn’t want to be identified said. The woman told FOX13 she did not want to be on camera because she’s afraid she’ll lose her home at Peppertree for talking to the press, but she said it’s not just the walkway collapsed that concerns her.

“It feels like mush, like you are about to fall through it,” she said.

The fire department conducts maintenance inspections, and the county conducts installation inspections. In this case, the City of Memphis has cited Peppertree to fix the collapsed stairwell and inspect two others in 14 days or go to Environmental Court.

However, there is no code in the city or county that would require the walkways or buildings to be inspected after a certain number of years.

Tax records show the complex was built in 1972.

A structural engineer told FOX13 that he couldn’t say what caused the walkway to collapse without seeing it firsthand, but he said in similar situations, the metal supporting the concrete has rusted out.

“But it’s multiple areas that’s like that, so we knew that they were going to collapse. It’s multiple places in the apartments where the breezeways are very weak,” the unidentified woman said.

The only way the walkway would have been inspected is if an issue was noticed during an inspection by the fire department or an inspection by the county while they were checking on another violation.

Five different people at the complex told FOX13 that the walkways are unsafe, and they are afraid another one will collapse if something isn’t done soon.

All of this happened while the Peppertree Apartments are involved in an ongoing legal battle.

Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich and the Memphis Police Department deemed the apartment complex a public nuisance in November of 2021. According to Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland, police received 1,600 calls from the apartment complex in an 18-month span.

At the time this article was published, we were still awaiting a decision in that public nuisance case.

