ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Residents fear another walkway collapse at Peppertree Apartments

By Tom Dees, FOX13Memphis.com
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MA9ha_0h3jqcAv00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A walkway crumbled at a Memphis apartment complex injuring three people.

The walkway gave way Tuesday afternoon at Peppertree Apartments on Elvis Presley Boulevard in Whitehaven.

FOX13 investigated whether the collapse and the resulting injuries could have been prevented and discovered that there is nothing on the books that would require a structural inspection.

People are concerned that it could happen again. They say the walkways are shaky, and it’s not just the one that collapsed.

“My son saw it, and he came and got me as the people were being taken away in an ambulance. The whole foundation collapsed,” a woman who didn’t want to be identified said. The woman told FOX13 she did not want to be on camera because she’s afraid she’ll lose her home at Peppertree for talking to the press, but she said it’s not just the walkway collapsed that concerns her.

“It feels like mush, like you are about to fall through it,” she said.

The fire department conducts maintenance inspections, and the county conducts installation inspections. In this case, the City of Memphis has cited Peppertree to fix the collapsed stairwell and inspect two others in 14 days or go to Environmental Court.

However, there is no code in the city or county that would require the walkways or buildings to be inspected after a certain number of years.

Tax records show the complex was built in 1972.

A structural engineer told FOX13 that he couldn’t say what caused the walkway to collapse without seeing it firsthand, but he said in similar situations, the metal supporting the concrete has rusted out.

“But it’s multiple areas that’s like that, so we knew that they were going to collapse. It’s multiple places in the apartments where the breezeways are very weak,” the unidentified woman said.

The only way the walkway would have been inspected is if an issue was noticed during an inspection by the fire department or an inspection by the county while they were checking on another violation.

Five different people at the complex told FOX13 that the walkways are unsafe, and they are afraid another one will collapse if something isn’t done soon.

All of this happened while the Peppertree Apartments are involved in an ongoing legal battle.

Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich and the Memphis Police Department deemed the apartment complex a public nuisance in November of 2021. According to Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland, police received 1,600 calls from the apartment complex in an 18-month span.

At the time this article was published, we were still awaiting a decision in that public nuisance case.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Fire sends one to hospital with burns, MFD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department (MFD) is investigating a fire that left one woman injured. According to a release, firefighters responded to the 6800 block of Birch Run Lane for a fire just after 9:30 a.m. on Saturday. When officials arrived, they found a one-story wood frame...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Raleigh Walgreens robbed at gunpoint, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Investigators with the Memphis Police Department (MPD) are searching for the man they say robbed a Walgreens in Raleigh Sunday morning. According to a report, a man walked into the store in the 5000 block of Stage Road around 11:30 a.m. and went into the manager’s office.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

6 men wanted for South Memphis murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is searching for six persons of interest in relation to a homicide that took place on Monday night. Police say that two groups of men exchanged gunfire at Mississippi Boulevard near Walker Avenue at around 11:30 p.m. Monday night. Two people were...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WREG

Woman charged after dead dogs found at East Memphis apartment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is facing charges after two dead dogs were found at an apartment she reportedly abandoned. The Memphis Animal Shelter reportedly contacted the Memphis Police Department on June 24 after two dead pit bulls were found at an apartment at Lynnfield Place in East Memphis. An officer with MAS told police […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Female pedestrian struck by gold Camry

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Pedestrian hit by a vehicle on 2300 block of Summer. At 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a pedestrian crash on 2300 block of Summer. A gold Camry had struck the victim. The pedestrian was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man arrested after millions in jewelry stolen from Macy’s

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A man has been arrested after millions of dollars in jewelry was stolen from Macy’s in Oak Court Mall. Memphis Police say Quintaurus Harris, 33, was arrested in connection with two thefts at Macy’s. Harris is facing several charges, including two counts of theft of property, aggravated assault, and vandalism. The […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Violent night in Memphis leaves 1 dead, 4 injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A stabbing and two shootings within a couple hours Thursday night into Friday morning left one man dead and four others injured. According to the Memphis Police Depatment, a man was stabbed around 11:10 p.m. Thursday at 777 Poplar, in the Medical District. He was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. There is no suspect information.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elvis Presley
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Woman shot to death in Frayser, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is dead after gunfire rang out in Frayser on Thursday, August 4, according to the Memphis Police Department. The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of Whitney Avenue, police said. One woman was shot and was already dead at the scene...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

MPD hosting back-to-school event

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s the last weekend of summer vacation for thousands of students across the Mid-South. Students in the Memphis-Shelby County School District will head back to class on Monday. Many community organizations, including the Memphis Police Department, are pitching in to make sure kids have the...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis police identify Midtown murder victim

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has released information about the victim of a July 24 homicide that took place in Midtown. Memphis police say that a home invasion took place at a home on Hawthorne Street that Sunday night. When officers responded at around 10:29 p.m., they...
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memphis Police#Walkway#Peppertree Apartments#Environmental Court
WREG

Man shot at, carjacked on Cooper-Young church lot

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– It was a close call for a man who was carjacked in a church parking lot in the Cooper-Young area late Tuesday night. The victim told police the carjacker put a gun to his face and fired into his Nissan Rogue before driving off in the vehicle. The victim said he was parked […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One injured in shooting on Getwell Road

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A man was shot after two suspects fired into the back of the victim’s vehicle, according to Memphis police. Officers responded to a shooting at a gas station on Getwell Road and Cochese Avenue on July 26. The two suspects fired shots into the back of a car and the victim was […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman dead after Frayser shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is dead following a shooting in Frayser Thursday afternoon. Memphis Police said the victim was found on the 2100 block of Whitney and pronounced dead on the scene. Police said there is no suspect information available at this time. If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WATN Local Memphis

Wanted: Suspects caught on camera smashing their way into popular Memphis liquor store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for about a dozen crooks who busted their way into a local liquor store, stealing thousands of dollars in alcohol. The suspects – at least 12 to 14 of them according to the store’s owner – broke into Buster’s Liquors and Wines on Highland near the Poplar Plaza area just after 3:30 a.m. Friday, August 5, 2022. Owner Josh Hammond said five windows were broken, and surveillance video shows the suspects pouring through a broken window into the store, then stealing more than $10,000 in alcohol.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman accused of setting duplex on fire

MEMPHIIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman is facing charges after she was accused of intentionally setting a duplex on fire last month. The Memphis Fire Department responded to a two-story duplex at 3542 Bowen Avenue at around 6:42 a.m. on Tuesday, July 26. Memphis Police say there was “fire and heavy smoke bellowing from the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
110K+
Followers
117K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy