MARQUETTE, Mich. – Chenzo comes from a diverse background, with his most recent stint being at Youngstown State (YSU). Most recently at YSU, he worked on the offensive side of the ball as the offensive quality control and camp director. In this position, Funari worked closely with tight ends and fullbacks, managed offensive support staff, and created daily install presentations and offensive playbook drawings.

MARQUETTE, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO