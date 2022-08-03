ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marquette, MI

Comments / 0

Related
UPMATTERS

2022 Michigan Lighthouse Festival kicks off in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Maritime enthusiasts are gathering over the weekend to celebrate all things lighthouses. The Michigan Lighthouse Festival kicked off on Friday at the Masonic Center with guest speaker Bruce Lynn with the Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society and a showing of the movie The Finest Hour.
MARQUETTE, MI
UPMATTERS

First Thursday series continues with August artists

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Celebrating art and culture in the community, the First Thursday series of events continues on August 4. The event is organized by a committee of participating artists and supported by the Lake Superior Art Association and partnered with the City of Marquette. The event runs...
MARQUETTE, MI
UPMATTERS

Chenzo Funari Joins NMU Football Staff

MARQUETTE, Mich. – Chenzo comes from a diverse background, with his most recent stint being at Youngstown State (YSU). Most recently at YSU, he worked on the offensive side of the ball as the offensive quality control and camp director. In this position, Funari worked closely with tight ends and fullbacks, managed offensive support staff, and created daily install presentations and offensive playbook drawings.
MARQUETTE, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
County
Alger County, MI
City
Marquette, MI
City
Alger, MI
City
Schoolcraft, MI
County
Schoolcraft County, MI
UPMATTERS

Veridea Group and NMU Board of Trustees issue responses to Cambensy letter to Attorney General

MARQUETTE, Mich. – Veridea Group, LLC a development company in the Upper Peninsula issued a response Friday following a letter sent from State Representative Sara Cambensy to Attorney General Dana Nessell. The letter from Cambensy expressed concerns about the dealings and development around the former Marquette General Property. Veridea Group calls the allegations, “meritless and reckless.”
MARQUETTE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy