WWE

Butch On the Reaction Backstage To Vince McMahon Retirement, Transition to Triple H

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 4 days ago
411mania.com

Mick Foley Speaks on Son’s Prospects After WWE Exit

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley spoke out regarding his son Dewey’s future following his release from the WWE this June (per Wrestling Inc.). He mentioned Dewey on his Foley is Pod podcast, saying would likely perform better with fewer constraints, and commented that he would probably find employment elsewhere, since Dewey was used to intense schedule hours during his career with the WWE.
WWE
411mania.com

WWE News: Rivals Preview Clip Showcases WCW vs. WWE, New Merchandise Available for Karrion Kross & Scarlett, Kane Recalls The Undertaker Breaking His Ankle Mid-Match

– WWE released a preview clip for tonight’s episode of WWE Rivals, showcasing the WCW vs. WWE promotional rivalry:. – WWEShop.com released new merchandise for Karrion Kross and Scarlett, who returned to WWE last week. – WWE released a clip from A&E’s WWE Smack Talk, featuring Kane discussing a...
WWE
Vince Mcmahon
Triple H
411mania.com

Johnny Gargano on How His Heel Turn Was Originally Going to be More Serious

– During his What’s NeXT panel at Starrcast V, former WWE NXT Superstar Johnny Gargano discussed his heel turn in NXT. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Johnny Gargano on how his heel turn was initially planned to be more serious: “At the early stages, when we were together, our characters were supposed to be completely different. We were supposed to be serious, like you were gonna get a whole different version of Johnny and Candice that you never got a chance to see.”
WWE
411mania.com

Booker T Didn’t Like Faked Heart Attack Spot During Ric Flair’s Last Match

Booker T was among those who didn’t love the spot during Ric Flair’s Last Match where the Nature Boy faked a heart attack for a cheap shot on his opponent. At last Sunday’s PPV, Flair teamed with Andrade El Idolo against Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal and Flair pretended to be suffering from a heart attack while on the outside to lure Lethal into an eye poke. Flair has a pacemaker due to some serious health issues over the past couple years, and the spot garnered some criticism online which Booker T agreed with on his Hall of Fame podcast.
WWE
411mania.com

Rey Mysterio Says El Hijo Del Vikingo Is an ‘Incredible’ Worker

– WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio recently appeared at the 2022 Leagues Cup Showcase, where he had high praise for lucha libre wrestler El Hijo Del Vikingo. Rey Mysterio said on Vikingo (via Fightful), “Oh, He’s incredible. He’s incredible. Yeah, I love his style of work. I saw him briefly at Triplemania last year. He’s very unique. Very unique. I thought I did some crazy things, he goes way beyond that. You know, I wish him the best, and he’s got a very bright future.”
WWE
411mania.com

Jerry Jarrett Thinks Triple H Will Make WWE Focus More On Wrestling

PWInsider reports that during a panel at The Gathering in North Carolina, Jerry Jarrett gave his thoughts on what the WWE will be like with Triple H taking over creative from the retired Vince McMahon. He said: “They didn’t tell me not to tell anybody. So I’ll tell you, Hunter...
WWE
411mania.com

Various News: XFL Hires Coach From WWE Performance Center, NJPW Strong 2nd Anniversary Special Streaming Online, Preview Of Next WWE Rivals

– In a post on Instagram, WWE NXT wrestler Xyon Quinn said goodbye to NXT Strength & Conditioning coach Sean Hayes, who was recently hired by the XFL. He wrote: “The OG of @wwenxt. Best wishes on your next adventure with @xfl brother, they’ve gained a beast of a trainer and an absolute legend of a [email protected]_hayes #youareNXT”
WWE
411mania.com

Hall’s AEW Rampage Review – 8.5.22

We’re a day away from Battle Of The Belts and that is probably not going to mean very much. Other than that, we have a street fight this week between Keith Lee/Swerve Strickland and Josh Woods/Tony Nese, after Woods attacked Lee last week. In addition, Madison Rayne will be making her AEW debut which could be interesting. Let’s get to it.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
411mania.com

Possible Spoiler For Next Week’s WWE Raw

A new report has a potential spoiler for next week’s episode of WWE Raw. PWInsider reports that Edge is scheduled to be at the show in Cleveland, Ohio. Edge made his return to WWE TV at SummerSlam as he helped The Mysterios defeat The Judgment Day. He appeared on this week’s show and cut a promo vowing to kill the stable he created.
CLEVELAND, OH
411mania.com

Matches Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

Killer Kelly makes her in-ring debut among the matches set for next week’s Impact Wrestling. Impact announced the following matches and segments on Thursday’s episode for next week’s show, which airs on AXS TV:. * KUSHIDA vs. Deaner. * Karl Anderson vs. Kenny King. * Mia Yim...
WWE
411mania.com

New Jersey State Fair To Feature Jim Ross, Sean Waltman, More

A host of wrestling figures will be appearing at the New Jersey State Fair this weekend including Jim Ross, Sean Waltman, and more. ISPW is sponsoring Pro Wrestling Week at the fair from August 5th through the 13th in Augusta. The lineup for the appearances is below, per PWInsider:. Friday,...
WWE
411mania.com

Sasha Banks No Longer Advertised For Celebrity Flag Football Game

Amid reports that she may be returning to WWE, Sasha Banks is no longer advertised for tomorrow’s celebrity flag football game. Banks had been advertised as competing in the LA Rams’ celebrity game that is set for Friday under her real name Mercedes Varnado, but the Rams’ Instagram Stories listed an updated roster that no longer shows her. The Rams’ official website also no longer lists her.
WWE

