Butch On the Reaction Backstage To Vince McMahon Retirement, Transition to Triple H

– During his What’s NeXT panel at Starrcast V, former WWE NXT Superstar Johnny Gargano discussed his heel turn in NXT. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Johnny Gargano on how his heel turn was initially planned to be more serious: “At the early stages, when we were together, our characters were supposed to be completely different. We were supposed to be serious, like you were gonna get a whole different version of Johnny and Candice that you never got a chance to see.”

WWE ・ 1 HOUR AGO