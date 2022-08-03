Another “Black/White” Look Takes Over The Air Jordan 1 Low

Read on sneakernews.com
Related
sneakernews.com
Olive-Colored Reflective Panels Cover This Nike Air Max 95
While not in the midst of any milestone anniversary, the Nike Air Max 95 has been emerging in handfuls of colorways as of recent. For its next ensemble, the Sergio Lozano-design has seemingly turned to military garb for its inspiration, donning a near-tonal olive green look. Light grey contrast arrives via swoosh logos and other branding, while the majority of the sole unit indulges in a black arrangement that makes the Air Max sneaker perfect for autumn and winter. In addition to the original reflective detailing that has been featured on Lozano’s work since 1995, the impending drop boasts a swoosh-covered reflective panel near the vamp that wraps around the entirety of the upper. In the right lighting situation, the design cue helps bring the muted offering alive.
sneakernews.com
Overgrown Vines Wrap The Swoosh Of This Air Jordan 1 Mid
Just a few seasons ago, Nike dedicated colorways to flora of all kinds, documenting them along the uppers of many an Air Force 1. And though less detailed compared to these prior efforts, this upcoming Air Jordan 1 Mid proves that the brand still maintains their green thumb. Not all...
sneakernews.com
Nike Applies “Metallic Blue” Swooshes To The Air Max 90
The Nike Air Max 90 isn’t the first sneaker to feature a visible Air unit, but it’s become one of the most popular since debuting in 1990. Recently, Tinker Hatfield’s iconic design emerged in a summer-ready all-“White” ensemble animated by hits of “Metallic Blue.” Profile swooshes indulge in the shimmering finish, while TPU panels along the tongue and “NIKE AIR” logos at the top of the tongue deviate in matte shades of the titular tone. Greyscale components also appear elsewhere on the pair, with the most obvious placements being at the spine and Air Max cassette underfoot.
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 4 “Black Canvas” Release Postponed To October
The Air Jordan 4 “Canvas,” which released earlier this year in WMNS Exclusive sizing, produced excitement even amongst the brand’s male demographic. And while much of this audience was barred from enjoying said colorway, they’ll at least be able to indulge in its upcoming sequel: the “Black Canvas.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
sneakernews.com
More Nike Air Ships Revealed As New Yellow Colorway Appears
As NIKE, Inc. tells it, commissioner David Stern “banned” the Air Jordan 1 back in 1985. While narratively compelling, the Oregon-based company’s tale was more marketing ploy than accurate event. With the return of the Nike Air Ship, however, it seems the brand is finally embracing the truth.
sneakernews.com
The Unreleased Air Jordan 8 “Paprika” Sample Is Releasing In September
Jordan Brand is diving deep in the unreleased sample archives for an upcoming release that has never seen the light of day on a store shelf. The shoe in question is this white, black, and red colorway of the Air Jordan 8 that first surfaced back in 1993 during the silhouettes initial run.
sneakernews.com
Team Red And Grey Cover The Nike Air Max Plus
Few can withstand the heavy modifications of Nike’s design team like the Air Max Plus can. Since its resurgence in the mid-late 2010s, the 1998 model has lent its DNA to top-sellers like the Air Vapormax Plus and later the Air Max Terrascape Plus, but there are plenty of loyalists who will stick with the tried and true original.
sneakernews.com
Air Jordan Restocks On SNKRS Coming This Week
The latest in an ongoing series of restocks on the Nike SNKRS App is ready to go down this coming week. The SNKRS App just teased a re-release of three popular Jordan Retro drops of 2022; the three releases are confirmed to be the Air Jordan 11 Low “72-10”, the Air Jordan 6 “Midnight Navy”, and Air Jordan 12 “Playoffs”. All three releases instantly sold out upon their original arrival, and will likely disappear quickly once again.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Max 90 Returns In A Fresh Grey And Blue Mix
Despite debuting 32 years ago, the Nike Air Max 90 remains one of the most popular products currently offered by the Swoosh. Recently, Tinker Hatfield’s iconic design emerged in a compelling mix of greys and blues. Color-blocking deviates from the model’s inaugural style, with mudguards, quarter panels and base layers opting for varying shades of grey. TPU components and swooshes at the profiles deviate in contrasting blues that won’t seem out of place in either a summer or fall sneaker rotation. Air Max units underfoot don’t indulge in any eye-catching tone, but their surrounding cassette does. Lastly, waffle-patterned tread bring down some of the blue colors found up-top, creating an equal balance between the sneaker’s two titular hues.
sneakernews.com
Lush Green Velvet Covers The Nike Air Max 95
Sergio Lozano’s Nike Air Max 95 debuted 27 years ago. Over the course of that timespan, the silhouette has dressed up in countless ensembles, with the latest featuring lush green velvet. Akin to previously-seen, tonal iterations of the silhouette, the newly-surfaced pair features non-leather panels across every corner of...
sneakernews.com
Official Images Of The Air Jordan 12 Golf “French Blue”
Jordan Retro footwear continues its infiltration into golf fashion as another colorway of the Air Jordan 12 has appeared via the brand’s official images. This time around, the Jumpman touches on a retro colorway from 2004 that should hit the right nostalgic notes with the current generation of golfers.
sneakernews.com
The Jordan Legacy 312 Low Appears In Familiar “True Blue” Colorway
Popularized by Chicago’s Don C, the Jordan Legacy 312 has finally resurfaced after spending years in hiatus. And for its latest colorway, the silhouette is dressing its low-top trim in “True Blue,” effectively paying homage to the same-named Air Jordan 3. The Jordan Legacy 312’s tribute to...
HipHopDX.com
Ma$e's 'Billionaire Son' Kanye West Gifts Him Sneakers He Confuses For 'Red Octobers'
Ma$e was once viewed as one of the flyest rappers in the game, but it doesn’t look like his fashion knowledge extends to Kanye West’s sneakers. On Tuesday (August 2), the Harlem native posted a video on TikTok flexing a pair of shoes that Kanye allegedly gifted him. The kicks were a pair of red Louis Vuitton Dons from Ye’s 2009 collaboration with the luxury brand. However, Ma$e mistook the sneakers for the Nike Air Yeezy 2 “Red Octobers.”
sneakernews.com
Where To Buy The Nike Air Max Penny “Orlando”
Among the more excruciating “What If?” possibilities in NBA history falls on none other than Anfernee “Penny” Hardaway, the Memphis stand-out that rose to stardom alongside Shaquille O’neal in Orlando. Penny had the handles of a point guard and the physicality of a small forward in a shooting guard’s body, and after reaching the NBA Finals in just his second season, the future was clearly his to lose.
sneakernews.com
Fall-Friendly Dark Olive Lands On The Nike Air Huarache
Nike is slowly but surely swapping out the lighter, summer-friendly shades for those more fitting of the upcoming Fall season. The influx of burnt oranges, olive greens, burgundy reds, and navy blues are a daily reminder of the end of the current season, but if the footwear options are this clean, is that really a bad thing?
Two Retro Air Jordans Dropping This Week
Jordan Brand is releasing the Air Jordan 8 and Air Jordan 3 in new colorways.
sneakernews.com
Fully Reflective Uppers Appear On The Nike Air Max Plus
At first glance, this Air Max Plus doesn’t look too far off from the original model. The exterior “lava” cage has been more streamlined as it’s been pressed into the upper mesh, while a familiar gradient color approach blends red and black into a Darth Maul look.
sneakernews.com
The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Reverse Mocha” Headlines This Week’s Best Releases
Sneaker culture is constantly in a state of flux, as new releases and trends are constantly shifting the zeitgeist. And today, the once prevalent hivemind has started to fade to a hum, with many picking up New Balances just as often (if not more) than a pair of Jordans. This...
sneakernews.com
Nike Adds Jumbo Lenticular Swooshes To The Air Force 1 Low
Nike continues to get creative with the decades-old Air Force 1 Low as it is presented with yet another modification of the Swoosh logo. Founded on a crisp all-white tumbled leather base, this Air Force 1 Low livens up with a hit of bright orange applied to an enlarged Swoosh logo. The color pops even more due to the use of a lenticular sheet, which creates a minor color-shift of citrus hues on the logo as well as the heel-tab. Red accents finish off the look on the Nike Air tongue label as well as the AIR fixture on the midsole.
sneakernews.com
This Ripstop-Accented Nike Air Max 90 “Kumquat” Leans Halfway Into Fall
Fall is practically here, bringing with it the usual assortment of Autumnal hues. And though yellows and oranges dress this latest Air Max 90, the silhouette doesn’t quite lose itself to the season, as it opts for shades more akin to pastels. Construction-wise, however, the shoe is built of...
Comments / 0