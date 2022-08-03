'Kansas will not be our last fight': Abortion rights victory gives Democrats new hope for midterms

Read on www.cnn.com
Related
Cheney says DOJ not prosecuting Trump if there's evidence could call into question the US as 'nation of laws'
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said if the Justice Department does not prosecute former President Donald Trump for his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol and "the facts and the evidence are there," the decision could call into question whether the United States can "call ourselves a nation of laws."
DOJ talks with Trump lawyers mark a grave moment for the ex-President
Liz Cheney has posed the question with which America may have to wrestle for months to come: if there is evidence that ex-President Donald Trump committed crimes in seeking to overturn the 2020 election, what message will it send if he's not charged?
Stacey Abrams explains why she was 'anti-abortion' until she went to college
Georgia Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams said Sunday that she was "anti-abortion" until she went to college and met a friend who gave her a new perspective on the contentious issue.
How Biden's big win in the Senate could change America and reshape his fortunes
If the US House soon passes the Senate's landmark climate change and health care bill, it will help validate the Democrats' monopoly on political power in Washington and hand Joe Biden a notable presidential legacy ahead of November's midterm elections.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Joe Biden's hugely consequential Covid isolation
A fatigued, runny-nosed President Joe Biden entered Covid solitude on July 21 with his legislative agenda stalled, a standoff brewing with the House speaker and an unfinished plan to kill the world's top terrorist with a drone.
Hear Liz Cheney's plan if Trump wins the GOP nomination
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) says that she believes she can win her primary race against a Trump-endorsed candidate by speaking the truth to Wyoming voters.
Republican congressman who voted to impeach Trump wins primary, CNN projects
Republican Rep. Dan Newhouse and Democrat Doug White will advance to the general election out of the top-two primary in Washington's 4th Congressional District, CNN projects.
Parents of transgender 3rd grader sue the state over Tennessee school bathroom law
The parents of a third-grade transgender child in Tennessee filed a lawsuit in federal court this week, challenging a state law that prohibits transgender students, employees, and teachers from access to the bathroom, locker rooms and other sex-segregated facilities consistent with their gender identity.
RELATED PEOPLE
Haberman: Here's why Trump wants to run in 2024
New York Times Washington Correspondent and CNN analyst Maggie Haberman explains why she believes Trump may run again for president in 2024, as well as his role in the current Republican primaries.
Senators put bipartisan pressure on Biden to designate Russia a state sponsor of terrorism
A bipartisan pair of senators has called on the Biden administration to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism in response to its invasion of Ukraine, saying they would push Congress to pass a bill issuing the designation "whether or not" it had President Joe Biden's support.
Breyer, in first appearance since Roe v. Wade was overturned, says 'I'm still an optimist'
Justice Stephen Breyer made sure Saturday night to steer clear of any controversy in his first public appearance since he retired and the Supreme Court's conservative majority overturned Roe v. Wade.
Democrats lose effort to cap insulin at $35 for most Americans before passage of Senate reconciliation bill
Senate Democrats failed to realize their longstanding goal of lowering the price of insulin for the more than 150 million Americans with private health insurance as the chamber passed their sweeping climate and health care package.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Opinion: The revolting celebration of January 6 at CPAC
Those behind a mock jail cell exhibit at CPAC want you to have sympathy for the worst of the January 6 attackers, writes Dean Obeidallah.
Senate passes Democrats' sweeping health care and climate bill
The Senate is continuing to work Sunday on a series of amendment votes but faced new drama early afternoon as Democrats look to pass their sweeping climate, health care and tax package.
At least 68 migrants arrived in NYC over the weekend on buses sent by Texas Gov. Abbott
New York Mayor Eric Adams has claimed that some migrants are being "forced" on buses from Texas, as 14 more asylum seekers arrived in the city Sunday on another bus sent by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Why the most competitive congressional districts are disappearing
Republicans probably did not end up redrawing their way into the five congressional seats they need to take control of the House of Representatives, at least not on paper.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Climate hawks breathe sigh of relief after more than a decade of fighting for climate legislation
Some Democrats told CNN their vote on the climate bill was personal, with their children and grandchildren's futures forefront on their minds.
NYC officials react to Texas governor sending buses of migrants
New York Mayor Eric Adams has claimed that some migrants are being “forced” on buses from Texas, as 14 more asylum seekers arrived in the city on another bus sent by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Opinion: What started in Kansas upends American politics
In "The Wizard of Oz," a tornado sends Dorothy spinning into the "Merry Old Land of Oz." Last week it was what Politico called a "political earthquake" in Kansas that sent the national debate over abortion into a new and unpredictable phase.
Abortion access in two 'stalwart' states in the South a focus of post-Roe court fights
Just how far people in the South will have to travel to access abortion care will be defined by legal challenges unfolding in Louisiana and Georgia.
CNN
1M+
Followers
160K+
Post
897M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 2