'We are in crisis mode.' Aid workers discuss the world hunger crisis and how you can help

Ukraine Violates War Laws, Endangers Civilians: Amnesty International
Amnesty International has previously accused Russia of war crimes and said that allegations against Ukraine "in no way justify Russia's indiscriminate attacks."
Climate aid, war fallout feature at Berlin climate talks
BERLIN (AP) — Officials from 40 countries met Monday in Berlin to discuss how to stay focused on fighting the increasing impacts of climate change while the world reels from the economic fallout of the pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The U.N. secretary general admonished countries to take action instead of playing a “blame game.”
Oksana Pokalchuk resigns as head of Amnesty International in Ukraine
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Oksana Pokalchuk, the head of Amnesty International's office in Ukraine, has resigned from her post after a scandal over the human rights organization's criticism of the actions of the country's military amid its war with Russia. Pokalchuk announced her resignation in a statement to Facebook one...
New rocket strike on Ukraine nuclear plant, as UN watchdog warns of 'disaster'
Ukraine accused Russian forces on Sunday of launching rockets at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, further ratcheting fears of an accident a day after the United Nation's watchdog warned that fighting at the occupied complex risked a "nuclear disaster."
Shift in war's front seen as more ships with grain are cleared to leave Ukraine
Analysts warn that Russia is moving troops and equipment in the direction of the ports to stave off a Ukrainian counteroffensive.
Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die
A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
‘Absolute evil’: inside the Russian prison camp where dozens of Ukrainians burned to death
Entrepreneur Anna Vorosheva accuses Moscow of murder after spending 100 days in the Olenivka detention centre
DOJ talks with Trump lawyers mark a grave moment for the ex-President
Liz Cheney has posed the question with which America may have to wrestle for months to come: if there is evidence that ex-President Donald Trump committed crimes in seeking to overturn the 2020 election, what message will it send if he's not charged?
What it's like being a woman in Afghanistan today: 'death in slow motion'
On early Monday morning, just before the break of dawn, a 23-year-old Afghan journalist packed her bags, said quiet goodbyes to her family and left her home in a carefully mapped and cautiously executed plan. "My heart was beating so fast for the whole journey, till I reached a safe...
Trevor Reed: Brittney Griner's nine-year prison sentence by Russian court is 'clearly political'
Trevor Reed, a US citizen freed earlier this year after being detained in Russia for nearly three years, said Friday that Brittney Griner's sentence by a Russian court is "clearly political."
Nancy Pelosi’s Beijing Arrest for 'Hooliganism' Is Trending on Weibo
Nancy Pelosi’s controversial visit to Taiwan on Tuesday has been all the buzz on Chinese social media Weibo. The latest trending topic is titled “U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi detained by Beijing police station,” which has nearly two million views and over a thousand discussion posts. The...
‘It’s 2022 and we live in caves’: herders besieged by settlers on West Bank but still clinging to hope
Images of pastoralist communities living under Israeli occupation in the West Bank and the impact of the attacks by settlers on the Palestinian shepherds’ lifestyle and livelihoods
Biden secures deal on Red Sea islands and Israeli use of Saudi airspace
President Joe Biden has reportedly helped cement an agreement between Israel, Saudi Arabia and Egypt that would resolve a long-standing dispute over a pair of islands in the Red Sea and allow Israeli aircraft to transit through Saudi airspace for the first time in history. According to Axios, the agreement...
International Business Times
Thousands Flee Feuding Taliban In Afghanistan's North
When fighting erupted between Taliban forces and a breakaway group led by one of their former commanders in northern Afghanistan last month, Zahra and her family fled to the mountains. For days they walked across the rocky terrain, unsure what lay ahead or when they might return to their home...
Violence erupts on the West Bank as Israel and Gaza exchange rocket fire for a second day in worst conflict escalation for more than a year
Violence broke out on the West Bank for a second day as Israel and Gaza fired scores of rockets in the worst conflict escalation for more than a year. At least 15 people were killed and 125 injured in the bombardment, including a five-year-old Palestinian girl and a senior commander of an Islamic militant group.
CNBC
First foreign-flagged ship arrives in Ukraine since Feb, awaits grain load
A foreign-flagged ship arrived in Ukraine for the first time since the war started in February, and will be loaded with grain, Ukraine's Infrastructure Minister said. Oleksandr Kubrakov said the Barbados-flagged general cargo ship Fulmar S was in the Ukrainian port of Chornomorsk. Ukraine eventually aims to ship out 3...
Some nationalists felt China did too little to counter Pelosi. Beijing wants to change their minds
As a US Air Force jet carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi approached Taiwan on Tuesday night, expectations ran high in China over how Beijing would respond.
Exclusive: Trump lawyers in talks with Justice Department about January 6 criminal probe
The talks revolve around whether Trump would be able to shield conversations he had while he was president from federal investigators.
BBC
Bank's recession warning matters to everyone
We don't need the Bank of England to tell us times are hard. Even before its recession warning on Thursday, the typical person's finances were already stretched as prices, particularly for food and fuel, soared. Half of households cut back on energy usage over the spring, while a third were...
Palestinians left in tense limbo by Israeli expulsion order
AL-FAKHEET, West Bank (AP) — After repeatedly rebuilding his home only to have it demolished by Israeli soldiers, Mohammed Abu Sabaha has a new plan to remain on the land — he is moving into a cave. Abu Sabaha is among some 1,000 Palestinians at risk of expulsion...
CNN
