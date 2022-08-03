Man indicted for aggravated murder in the killing of Rochester police officer

Read on www.cnn.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Fall Preview" Memories of TV GuideHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
This New York Farm Has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the CountryTravel MavenPenfield, NY
Nursing Home Sues Relatives for as Much as $100,000 for Loved One's Medical BillsSharee B.Monroe County, NY
Dogs Are Good Teachers of Unconditional LoveHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Magnificent Life of Melinda FinnHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Related
WHEC TV-10
Man wounded in shooting
ROCHESTER, N.Y. - A man was injured in a shooting in the area of Lime Street and Saxton Street Saturday night just after 10:30 p.m. Police responded to the scene, where they found the 34-year-old male victim, who had been shot at least once. The victim was rushed to Strong Hospital, where doctors determined that he is expected to survive his injuries.
WHEC TV-10
Hundreds walked in honor of Officer Tony Mazurkiewicz
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - The fundraiser for the family of fallen Rochester Police Officer Tony Mazurkiewicz took place on Saturday at Greece Ridge Mall, and hundreds of people showed up. They walked to pay their respects and to help support the family. All the money raised is going to the...
Shots fired on N. Clinton Ave. sends crowds running
Initially, responders say they were unable to enter the area in question because of the crowds.
Rochester man shot on Lime Street and Saxton Street
Investigators say they are following up on several leads, and anyone with information is asked to call 911.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WHEC TV-10
RPD investigating attack on homeless man near Monroe and Goodman
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - The Rochester Police Department is investigating an attack that happened Friday in the area of Monroe Avenue and South Goodman Street. Officers responded to the area yesterday after an incident occurred between two people. In a video provided to News10NBC by a viewer, a man is seen beating and kicking another man on a sidewalk along the roadway.
WHEC TV-10
First Puerto Rican Police Officer in Rochester honored
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - The Puerto Rican Festival was in Rochester Saturday for its 52nd year. The celebration of culture featured Puerto Rican food, live music, salsa dancing, and activities for children. One member of the community was honored during the opening ceremony for his contribution as the first Puerto...
13 WHAM
Man sentenced for 2020 homicide in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — A parolee has been sentenced for fatally shooting another man two years ago. Jamil Knox was sentenced to 20 years to life in the New York State Department of Corrections, after being convicted of manslaughter for the shooting death of Alondo Lathrop Jr. on Wabash Street Aug. 4, 2020.
Rochester parolee sentenced to 20 years for 2020 manslaughter
The case was prosecuted by Special Assistant District Attorney Jacob Ark of the Public Corruption and Economic Crimes Bureau.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WHEC TV-10
News10NBC Investigates: RPD is calling ATF on gun arrests and the defendant ends up in jail in federal custody
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — News10NBC is going to take you inside how police go after some illegal guns in Rochester. And the result is the person arrested with the gun goes to jail and stays in jail. News10NBC uncovered this police work after asking questions and sifting through court documents.
Man charged with killing NY police officer released from prison in May
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The suspect in the killing of an upstate New York police officer in July was released from prison two months earlier, and could face a life sentence without parole based on new charges a prosecutor announced Wednesday. Kelvin Vickers, 21, is charged in an eight-count indictment...
WHEC TV-10
Where do the guns come from? Special unit of NYSP tracking them
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — With the number of shootings and killings in Rochester over the past two years, we at News10NBC have tried to have a laser focus on illegal guns. The questions we ask are: where did they come from? And how did they get here?. Today got...
Murder charges for suspect who killed Rochester man outside Lyell Ave. bar
Investigators believe Scott ran after Taylor, caught up to him, and fatally shot him in the chest.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Accused Auburn Murderer Ordered to Stay in Jail Without Bail
Shameek Copes was sent back to Cayuga County Jail without bail following an appearance in Cayuga County Court Thursday. Copes is the 28-year-old Auburn woman accused of murdering John Wesley Smith the Third outside of Swifty’s Tavern back in March. The Citizen reports Copes was in court Thursday for motion arguments. She pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon back in May. Judge Thomas Leone denied Copes bail Thursday deeming her to be a flight risk.
rochesterfirst.com
DA: 3 face drug charges, 1 Rochester woman sentenced
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two out-of-state men and one Rochester woman were arrested in separate drug incidents involving cocaine, the District Attorney’s office announced Thursday. Prosecutors charged the two men with possession with intent to distribute almost 1.5 pounds of cocaine, and charged one woman — a previous...
Seneca Falls Woman Arrested on Warrant and for Resisting Arrest
On Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 3:02 pm the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Shaniqura N. Bailey, age 29, of Seneca Falls, New York. The arrest stems from a bench warrant that was issued by the Town of Seneca Falls Court. Bailey was convicted of a petit larceny charge for which she was sentenced to serve jail time intermittently. Bailey failed to appear on multiple occasions for her time.
4-year-old safe after kidnapping attempt in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police said a 4-year-old was safely recovered Wednesday after a kidnapping on Norton Street. According to investigators, the child was in a car near the Norton and North Goodman Street intersection when the vehicle was stolen. Police said the car was found a few streets away, with the child still […]
rochesterfirst.com
3-time convicted felon from Rochester pleads guilty to firearm charge
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man faces up to 10 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to his fourth felony charge in 14 years, the District Attorney’s office announced Thursday. Robert Shelton, 37, was previously convicted of felony charges in 2008, 2009 and 2012. On July...
WHEC TV-10
Manchester woman arrested for juror tampering
CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WHEC) — A Manchester woman was arrested on Friday for tampering with a juror. According to Canandaigua Police, it is alleged that on June 29, 2022, while on trial at the Ontario County Court House, Sheryl J. Cerroni, 56, intimidated a juror as she was walking into the courthouse.
13 WHAM
RPD investigating kidnapping on Norton Street
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester police are investigating a kidnapping after a car was stolen Wednesday on Norton Street with a 4-year-old inside. Police say the child was safely recovered when the car was found with the child still inside a few streets away. Police are investigating the incident as...
Rochester man sentenced to 5 years in prison for intent to distribute fentanyl
In 2010, Quandrell Davis, 31, was convicted of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree (a felony) and sentenced to five years in prison.
CNN
1M+
Followers
160K+
Post
897M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 1