ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

In Georgia Senate race, Walker and Warnock engage in debate over debates

By Eva McKend, Michael Warren
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.cnn.com

Comments / 16

Rhonda
3d ago

🇺🇸 Vote For Herschel Walker 🇺🇸. Warnock is a Marxist who has written about his support for Marxism. He has also voted 96% of the time for Biden’s policies.

Reply(2)
9
STUPIDemocrats
3d ago

hopefully the moderators ask fair questions, so common sense can prevail.

Reply
5
Related
Toby Hazlewood

Marjorie Taylor-Greene And 19 Other Republicans Voted Against a Bill To Prevent Human-Trafficking and Help Victims

Marjorie Taylor-GreeneGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On July 26, Georgia's Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor-Greene was one of just 20 House Republicans who voted against the Frederick Douglass Trafficking Victims Prevention & Protection Reauthorization Act of 2022. Given that the bill was intended to put in place measures to prevent human-trafficking, to punish those who commit the crime and to help those who have been victim of it, her motivation to vote against seems hard to understand.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Macon, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
The Independent

Voices: Mitch McConnell is suddenly trying to lower expectations for the midterms. Why?

On Wednesday evening, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell did something peculiar: He tamped down expectations for the upcoming midterm election.“We have a 50-50 Senate now,” he said during an interview with Bret Baier on Fox News. “We have a 50-50 nation. And I think when the Senate race smoke clears, we’re likely to have a very, very close Senate still, with either us up slightly or the Democrats up slightly.”Even a few months ago, nobody would have expected McConnell to curb enthusiasm about a Republican takeover. Joe Biden’s approval numbers are still dismal, and inflation is at a 40-year high....
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Hannity
Person
Brian Kemp
Person
Stacey Abrams
Person
Brian Kilmeade
Person
Joe Biden
TODAY.com

A teen says she was body-shamed by Rep. Matt Gaetz. She took it as an opportunity

After Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz made a speech arguing women who are worried about dwindling abortion access are too unattractive to become pregnant, a teen activist responded on Twitter. Gaetz then singled out the activist by re-posting her photo on his Twitter feed. Now she's using the attention to raise money for a cause dear to her heart — abortion funds.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgia Senate#State Senate#Election State#Legislature#Republican Senate#Democratic#Wsav
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
160K+
Post
897M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy