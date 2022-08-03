Texas man reportedly admits to beating woman before her Dallas death

A Texas man viscously beat a woman he intended to pay for sex and left her to die on a street — but got caught after he left a receipt with his name and location on her dumped body, according to police and published reports.

Andre Woods, 22, allegedly admitted to cops that he slugged the woman 20 times in a Dallas motel and tried to cover up the crime by bleaching away the blood stains in the room, the Dallas Morning News reported .

But his plan went awry when he left her body at an intersection about a mile south of the motel — but forgot to collect a receipt that had his name and motel room number on it, the report said.

Woods allegedly told investigators he first picked the victim up at a liquor store in East Dallas for their tryst, reported the Dallas Morning News.

Woods reportedly told investigators that the beating went down after he and the woman got into a fight.

He said he broke her nose but claimed she was alive when he drove her to the location where he abandoned her, the newspaper said.

He also reportedly confessed to bleaching the hotel room to get rid of the blood, but denied killing her.

The woman’s body had torn clothes and she appeared to have been stabbed. The receipt was attached to her sandal. Inside the motel room, police say they found a butter knife, blood splatter on the wall, puddles of bleach and drops of blood.

Investigators at the scene actually saw Woods at the motel when they arrived and made eye contact with him before he drove away.

Officers followed him with the intention to stop him, but Woods crashed before he could be pulled over. Woods was taken to a hospital, where he first denied knowing anything about the woman, but later changed his story when he was shown evidence from the room, according to the paper.

Woods is charged with murder and is currently being held at the Dallas County Jail with a $1 million bond.