Paige Bueckers will miss entire UConn season with torn ACL

The UConn women’s basketball team was dealt a sizable blow on Wednesday.

Star guard and former National Player of the Year Paige Bueckers will miss the entire 2022-23 season due to a torn ACL in her left knee, which she sustained in a pickup game on Monday, the university announced.

“We’re all devastated for Paige,” head coach Geno Auriemma said in a statement. “She’s worked really hard to get stronger and healthier this offseason, and this is an unfortunate setback. Paige is obviously an amazing basketball player but she’s a better person and teammate and it’s really unfortunate that this has happened to her.

“We’ll miss her presence on the court, but she’ll do everything she can to still lead and help her teammates this season. Our program will support Paige through her healing process to help her come back better and stronger.”

Bueckers had her sights set on a national championship this coming season, telling Bleacher Report that it was the only thing that would make it a success.

Paige Bueckers Getty

“National championship, that’s it,” she said. “I don’t think you’re going to get a different answer out of me. Getting to the Final Four my freshman year and the national championship last year, the only thing left to do is win it. So that’s the goal.”

Bueckers first turned heads with the Huskies as a freshman during the 2020-21 season, in which she averaged 20 points, 4.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists over 29 games. Her strong play helped propel UConn to the Final Four, but it wasn’t enough to defeat Arizona.

Still, the Minnesota native filled up the trophy case in her first season, earning the Wooden Award, Naismith Trophy and AP Player of the Year honors.

Bueckers’ sophomore year got off to a strong start, though was derailed in December after she sustained a non-contact knee injury that required surgery. She returned later in the season and averaged 14.6 points, four rebounds and 3.9 assists en route to leading UConn to the national championship game. Despite losing to South Carolina in the final, Bueckers put on a masterful performance with 14 points and six rebounds.

Bueckers will undergo surgery on her knee at UConn Health on Friday.