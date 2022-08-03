Cause of house fires near Minneapolis encampment remain undetermined

Read on www.fox9.com
Officials believe Burnsville apartment fire that displaced 50 units was started intentionally
BURNSVILLE, Minn. -- One person was transported to a hospital after a fire at an apartment complex in Burnsville on Saturday.The Burnsville Fire Department says crews responded to the Parkvue Flats on the 1500 block of Burnsville Parkway shortly before 9 a.m.Residents of the 100-unit building were evacuated and cared for on the scene. The building has five stories and does not have a fire sprinkler system, officials say. Roughly 50 units were displaced because of the fire. One person with minor injuries was taken to a hospital. Another person and one firefighter were evaluated at the scene but did not need further assistance.An initial investigation points to a fire that was started intentionally, city officials say. Police apprehended a man who is currently in custody. The investigation will continue.The American Red Cross opened a shelter for those displaced by the fire at Glendale United Methodist Church on 13550 Glendale Road in Savage.
Man killed near George Floyd Square in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis officers found a man with fatal gunshot wounds early Sunday morning near 38th Street and Chicago Avenue, officials say. According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers from the 3rd Precinct responded to reports of gunshots and an unresponsive person on the ground near 38th Street and Chicago Avenue at about 3:20 a.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, officials said in a press release that they found a man with fatal gunshot wounds in the street by the sidewalk.
Crews clear south Minneapolis encampment days after man was found shot in tent
MINNEAPOLIS -- A homeless encampment in south Minneapolis was cleared Friday days after a man was found fatally shot in a tent.City workers put up temporary fencing in the area of East 28th Street and Nicollet Avenue. The city says the move was made to ensure the safety of people who live nearby. On Tuesday night, emergency crews found a man in a tent who'd been shot. He later died at the hospital. The shooting remains under investigation. No arrests have been made.
Three Traffic Deaths Reported in Minnesota Since Friday Afternoon
Undated (KROC-AM News) - There have been at least traffic fatalities in Minnesota since Friday. The most recent deadly incident occurred Saturday evening in the Brainerd lakes area. The State Patrol says the victim was a 26-year-old Akeley man who was fatally injured when a Jeep pulled out in front of his motorcycle as he was traveling south on Highway 371 at Nisswa. His name has not been released.
Woman killed, man hurt in rollover crash in Mendota Heights
MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn. -- A woman died and a man was injured in a rollover crash Friday afternoon in the south metro. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 2:45 p.m. on eastbound Highway 62 in Mendota Heights. A Ford Ranger drifted off to the right ditch near the Dodd Road intersection, hit a tree and rolled. A passenger in the truck, 66-year-old Margarita Cruz Garcia of Inver Grove Heights, died in the crash. The driver, a 70-year-old Inver Grove Heights man, was hurt, and emergency crews brought him to Regions Hospital for treatment. He is expected to survive. Both Garcia and the driver were wearing seat belts, troopers say. Alcohol is not believed to have been a factor in the crash.
7 boys, ages 12-15, arrested after police chase in Lake Elmo
WOODBURY, Minn. -- Woodbury police say they arrested seven boys aged 12 to 15 after a chase on Saturday afternoon. Around 1:37 p.m., police were called to Cabela's at 8400 Hudson Road in Woodbury after employees reported several teens who had been told to leave the store for causing a disturbance returned.Officers say the teens were associated with a stolen vehicle and were attempting to steal from the store.The suspects allegedly fled after they spotted a Woodbury patrol car. They headed north into Lake Elmo on County Road 13.Police stopped the suspect's vehicle using a PIT maneuver approximately two miles north of I-94. Officers say the suspects then ran on foot, resulting in a search involving canine and aerial units.Residents in the area were notified of the situation and began to call in sightings of the suspects, eventually leading to their arrests.The situation is still under investigation.
Why aren't manholes flush with the street?
MINNEAPOLIS -- Almost every day we hit a bump in the road, literally,Sometimes it's a pothole. Other times it's a manhole cover a few inches below the pavement.Bruce from Eden Prairie asked: Why aren't manholes flush with the street? Good Question. Heather Brown spoke with Kevin Danen, a sewer operations engineer with the city of Minneapolis.He says those 205-pound covers are where they are for two reasons: so traffic doesn't run over them, and so they can be easily accessed with equipment. But there's also a third reason: homeowners are responsible for their sewer line to the...
Mall of America reopens after shooting | KMSP
The Mall of America reopened Friday after a shooting sent stores into lockdown the day before. Extra police and security have been added to the mall since the incident.
Brooklyn Center Home Sustains Significant Damage After Overnight Storms
The outside of one Brooklyn Center home only tells half the story. Inside, is a shocking scene. The woman who lives there was sleeping late Tuesday night when her bedroom ceiling collapsed. Buried under debris, she miraculously got up without a scratch. Her husband was out of town at the time.
Minneapolis police seek help identifying 2 individuals in connection to murder investigation
MINNEAPOLIS -- Investigators are asking the public's help identifying two people who might be able to assist in determining who killed a 22-year-old man in Minneapolis last month. The Minneapolis Police Department released a photograph Friday showing two individuals at a convenience store. Investigators are asking anyone who recognizes them to call 911 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online.Investigators want to talk to the two individuals about the fatal shooting of Ivan James Redday on July 10. According to police, the Minneapolis man was shot around 1:45 a.m. on the 2500 block of Cedar Avenue South, in the city's Phillips neighborhood. Emergency crews brought Redday to Hennepin Healthcare in downtown Minneapolis, but he died despite doctors' life-saving efforts. The medical examiner listed Redday's cause of death as a gunshot wound to the chest. Investigators say that Redday was in a parking lot when he was confronted by at least one person whom he knew. Moments later, shots rang out.
7 children arrested after 'disturbance' at Cabela's, escape in stolen vehicle
What started as a reported shoplifting and a "disturbance" at a Cabela's store ended with seven children being arrested following a pursuit. Woodbury Police said it was called to the Cabela's at 8400 Hudson Rd. at 1:37 p.m. Saturday, where employees said "several teens were involved in a disturbance and shoplifting incident."
Charges: Woman was drunk when she crashed into car in Champlin, killing one
CHAMPLIN, Minn. -- A Maple Grove woman has been charged with criminal vehicular homicide after allegedly driving drunk and crashing into another car, killing a man from Anoka.Jill Marie Zetterwall, 58, faces three counts including operating a vehicle under the influence, operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration of .08 or more, and having an alcohol concentration of .08 or more within two hours of driving.The complaint says that Zetterwall was heading north on Highway 169 around 12:30 p.m. on July 21. Traffic slowed near 117th Avenue, but Zetterwall did not; she veered into the left lane and clipped a car. She then drove into the southbound lane, where she crashed into the victim's car.Thirty-seven year-old Adam Madsen was declared dead at the scene.According to documents, officers could smell alcohol coming from Zetterwall, who was also slurring her words. A preliminary breath test indicated she had an alcohol concentration of .196.
Rittenhouse attorney hired by Prior Lake man accused in deadly river attack
The man accused in the stabbing death of a Stillwater teen has hired the attorney who won a high-profile self-defense case in Kenosha, Wisconsin
Minnesota Animal Control Officer Hospitalized After Dog Attack
Brooklyn Park, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Twin Cities Animal Control Officer was taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after he was attacked by a stray dog. The Brooklyn Park Police Department says the Animal Control Officer was responding to reports of two stray dogs that were causing problems for some utility workers. When the animal control officer arrived at the scene, he was attacked by one of the dogs and suffered a leg injury.
Minneapolis Light Rail shooting: Teenager charged
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A 17-year-old from St. Paul has been charged for the fatal shooting on Tuesday on a light rail platform in Minneapolis. The Hennepin County Attorney will seek to have the teenager charged as an adult. He's currently charged with intentional second-degree murder. The charges say that...
Man in his 40s dies after being found unresponsive in a tent with gunshot wounds
MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police are investigating yet another homicide after a man was found with gunshot wounds late Tuesday and later died at the hospital. Officers were called to the area of 29th Street West and Nicollet Avenue in the Whittier neighborhood just before 10:30 p.m. on a report of gun shots and an unresponsive man in a tent, according to an MPD press release.
