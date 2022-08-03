'The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers' Receives Season 2 Premiere Date

Read on popculture.com
'Ghosts' Cast Cut up in Hilarious Blooper Reel Ahead of CBS Sitcom's Season 2
The smash hit sitcom Ghosts is known for making us laugh every Thursday on CBS, but it also makes the beloved cast get in stitches while filming. The record-breaking freshman series Ghosts took center stage during the first day of San Diego Comic-Con last month with members of the cast and crew spilling secrets about the hit new CBS comedy. The panel included a screening of a hilarious bloopers reel, which was also shared on Twitter for those not in San Diego.
When Does 'House of the Dragon' Take Place? Time Period Revealed
In just two weeks, Game of Thrones fans will be treated to their first spinoff -- a prequel called House of the Dragon. The new series is set about 200 years before the events of GoT, and as the premiere draws closer more details are emerging about the timeline. This has helped clarify the events described in the books and the show's slight manipulations to the continuity.
'The Office' Star Suggests the 'Ship Has Sailed' on Potential Revival Plans With Original Cast
The Office star B.J. Novak has suggested that the "ship has sailed" on any potential revival plans with the show's original cast. Speaking on The Deadline Podcast, Novak was asked about the chances of a reunion series with all the stars, to which he replied, "I don't know contractually, but I know spiritually, it's a pure Greg Daniels thing (decision). Everyone knows he is the person who controls the rights to The Office, spiritually, creatively the American Office."
Netflix's 'The Sandman' Is the Adaptation Fans Have Been Dreaming About
Netflix's highly-anticipated adaptation of The Sandman premiered this weekend, and fans are not disappointed. The screen take on the seminal 1989 comic book has received rave reviews, and has stirred up a glowing conversation on social media. After years of calling this franchise "unfilmable," many fans are either surprised or vindicated.
Keanu Reeves Takes on Rare TV Role for Historical Series
The next big role for Keanu Reeves won't be on the big screen. It was announced on Thursday the 57-year-old actor has landed a new lead role on TV. Reeves will star in the new Hulu series Devil in the White City and will be an executive producer alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese. Devil in the White City is based on the book by the same name, written by Erik Lawson.
Luke Bryan Clears up Broken Finger Reports After Wife's Post
Luke Bryan wants everybody to know that he did not break his finger on a roller coaster. Following an Instagram post by his wife, Caroline, that claimed she had a twisted ankle and Bryan had a broken finger, the American Idol judge had to speak out. "I did not break...
HBO Quietly Removes 5 Original Series From Its Platform
The six Warner Bros. movies that disappeared from HBO Max recently are only the tip of the iceberg of removed content from the streaming platform. At least five other shows were recently pulled from HBO Max, and – more troubling – none of them were HBO Max originals. HBO Max confirmed some titles have been removed as Warner Bros. Discovery before HBO Max and Discovery+ are merged into one streaming service.
'Q-Force' Canceled at Netflix: What to Know
Netflix broke a lot of hearts when it canceled Q-Force back in July. The animated series had been stuck in limbo for about a year and a half before it was dropped, but many fans were holding out hope that it would make a comeback. Finally, star Matt Rogers confirmed that the series is canceled during an interview on the Attitudes! podcast.
Is 'House of the Dragon' Based on a Book? 'Game of Thrones' Spinoff's Origins, Explained
Some fans feel jaded about HBO's plans for many, many spinoffs of Game of Thrones, but the new shows are not pulled out of thin Westerosi air. In two weeks, the prequel House of the Dragon will premiere, but you can read the whole story -- and then some -- right now in Fire & Blood. This book by George R.R. Martin may be the blueprint for many seasons of television to come.
Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (August 5)
Netflix is giving subscribers plenty of reasons to keep cool indoors during the first weekend of August. After kicking off the month with dozens of new additions this week, the streamer is continuing to check titles off of its August 2022 content list, with eight new arrivals headed to the streaming library this weekend. Of the new additions, which include Riverdale Season 6, five are Netflix original series and films, including one can't-miss title that subscribers eagerly awaiting: The Sandman.
'Summer Camp Island' Creator Speaks out Amid Cancellation Fears, HBO Max Changes
Summer Camp Island creator Julia Pott was "assured" the sixth and final season of the acclaimed Cartoon Network Studios series will be released next year, she told fans of the show Friday. The new episodes were scheduled to appear on HBO Max on June 9, but the show was delayed suddenly three days earlier. Summer Camp Island fans peppered Pott with questions about the show's future in recent days following Warner Bros. Discovery's changes at HBO Max last week.
'Teen Mom' Star Seems to Confirm MTV Is Combining 'OG' and Sequel Series Into One Show
There's another Teen Mom show on the horizon. Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus shared on Twitter that there is a new show called Teen Mom: Next Chapter that will be on the way. She also stated that Teen Mom 2 has come to an end, paving the way for this latest spinoff.
Netflix Just Removed 'Forrest Gump' and 'You've Got Mail'
Netflix dropped two of Tom Hanks' most popular movies this past week — Forrest Gump and You've Got Mail. Both movies were scheduled to leave the streaming service on Sunday, July 31, and sure enough, they are gone now. Netflix publishes a bittersweet list every month advertising which movies...
'Love Island USA': Felipe Shares Where He and Courtney Stand After His Exit (Exclusive)
As always, a recent recoupling ceremony in Love Island USA provided a major surprise to viewers. Courtney Boerner was the one to surprise fans, as she decided to couple up with Bryce Fins instead of Felipe Gomes, whom she had been with almost since the beginning of the season. During his exit interview with PopCulture.com, Felipe not only opened up about where he stands with Courtney following the shocking situation, but he also shared what he thinks about her relationship with Bryce.
'Hocus Pocus' Fans Get Major Treat Ahead of Disney+ Sequel Premiere
As the Sanderson sisters fly back to Salem, Hocus Pocus fans can celebrate their return in a delicious way. Just weeks ahead of the premiere of Hocus Pocus 2 on Disney+ this fall, Kellogg's revealed Thursday that a new limited-edition cereal is hitting store shelves this fall – Hocus Pocus 2 cereal.
'Godzilla vs. Kong 2' Release Date: What to Know
The sequel to Godzilla vs. Kong is now scheduled to premiere on March 15, 2024, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The movie is not yet titled and only a few details are available, but it seems like it will continue Warner Bros. and Legendary's attempts to build a lasting franchise out of their megalithic monster intellectual properties. The movie's premiere date came with the rearranging of a few other films on the slate.
'Thirteen Lives' Stars Tom Bateman, Sahajak 'Poo' Boonthankit Detail Intimidating Moments Amid Filming (Exclusive)
Thirteen Lives, the new film from iconic director Ron Howard, recounts the incredible true story of the extraordinarily collaborative global efforts to rescue a Thai soccer team who become trapped in the Tham Luang cave network during an unexpected rainstorm. In an exclusive with PopCulture.com, actors Sahajak "Poo" Boonthankit and Tom Bateman, shared details about some of the more "ungraceful" behind-the-scenes moments that took place during the shoot. In the film, Bateman portrays Chris Jewell one of the cave divers who came to assist in the rescue attempts, and Boonthankit plays then-Thai governor Narongsak Osatanakorn.
'Ghosts' Star Utkarsh Ambudkar Addresses Whether Jay Will See Spirits in Season 2 of CBS Sitcom
Following the events of the Ghosts Season 1 finale which found Samantha (Rose McIver) and Jay Arondekar (Utkarsh Ambudkar) falling through to the basement after their front entrance caved in upon welcoming B&B guests, fans are curious if the potential injury sustained by Jay means he too will have the ability to see the Woodstone Mansion ghosts like his wife. After all, the Season 2 teaser shared at San Diego Comic-Con last month hinted at some possibility, though nothing has been confirmed. While chatting with Collider at the show's first panel at the world-famous event on July 21, Ambudkar admitted he sees Jay acquiring such abilities as a "temporary thing" — if it were to ever transpire, that is.
'Outlander' Prequel Series Officially in the Works
The fate of Outlander may be up in the air, but even if Season 7 is the last, fans can be certain of one thing – it won't be the last of the Frasers. As production continues on Outlander Season 7, Starz announced Friday that an Outlander spinoff, titled Outlander: Blood of My Blood, is officially in the works. The confirmation came after news first surfaced in February that a prequel series was being eyed.
'Ghosts' Star Asher Grodman Explains His Character Trevor's Major Decision Before Untimely Death
CBS's Ghosts has not only become a favorite among audiences with stellar ratings across network television, but the writing alone has been a modest masterclass in humanizing death and all the moral complexities faced in the afterlife through comedy. In one of the show's most beloved and acclaimed episodes "Trevor's Pants" written by Kira Kalush and Talia Bernstein, series star Asher Grodman opened up about his character Trevor Lefkowitz's altruistic decision to give up his pants for a hazing victim ahead of the '90s Wall Street bro's tragic death.
