ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Nuk baby bottles sold on Amazon recalled over high lead levels

By Fox Business
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31surq_0h3jpaNG00

A baby bottle manufacturer recalled a product sold exclusively on Amazon due to its high levels of lead.

Last week, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced the NUK baby bottles were being recalled because the markings on the outside of some bottles contained lead with levels higher than the federal limit.

“The markings on the outside of the bottles contain levels of lead that exceeds the federal lead content ban. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues,” the CPSC announced on their website .

The agency noted that 100 units of the bottle were sold in the U.S., with 77 being purchased in Canada. The purchases took place over a four-year period between January 2018 and May 2022, and the product cost consumers approximately $20 per unit.

The agency states that the product was made exclusively for the United Kingdom consumer market and was not intended to be sold in the U.S. The product was initially designed to be used by newborns to 6-month-old babies.

“The glass bottles have a latex teat intended for 0 to 6 months old in 240 mL size,” the CPSC said. “The brand name NUK is in white lettering, a graduated volume scale in white markings, and white and gray stars are on the outside of the bottle. Only the NUK-branded glass baby bottles described above that were manufactured for the UK market are included in this recall.”

The agency urged customers to contact NUK, a German based company, for how to return the item and receive a full refund. The Amazon seller, Astir Care, is also getting in contact with customers to return the product. re

NUK can be contacted toll-free at 888-685-1238 during normal work hours Monday through Friday. More information can be found on the company website under the “recall” page.

The CPSC noted that no injuries or incidents have occurred as a result of the lead levels.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Vodka Recall Issued Over Concerns of Glass in Product

Those with a hankering for dill pickle-flavored vodka may want to think twice before taking a sip. On Aug. 2, Minhas Sask Ventures Inc. recalled Sask Prairie brand Dill Pickle Flavoured Vodka after pieces of glass were found inside at least one bottle. The recall, however, isn't widespread, and only affects consumers Canada.
HEALTH
foodsafetynews.com

Yogurt recall initiated; product may contain pieces of glass

Eat Real Food LLC is recalling several flavors of yogurt because of may contain pieces of glass. No product photos were included with the company’s recall notice posted by the Food and Drug Administration. Consumers can use the following information to identify the recalled yogurt. It was distributed nationwide.
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Goods#Baby Bottle#Glass Bottles#Uk#Foodsafety#Food Recall#General Health#Nuk#Cpsc#German
The Independent

Archie Battersbee, 12, dies after life support switched off

Archie Battersbee, a 12-year-old who was left in a comatose state after “catastrophic” brain damage, has died after his life support was withdrawn on Saturday (6 August).His parents had launched multiple appeals to UK and EU courts to prolong his support, all of which were rejected.The family also had a request to move Archie to a hospice for his final days rejected as doctors warned he was too unstable to travel.Archie was found unconscious after an accident at his home in Essex on 7 April and never regained consciousness.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Archie Battersbee’s mother discusses ‘awful’ day as family await hospice decisionArchie Battersbee’s mother says she’s ‘broken’ as life support set to endFlowers and candles left on day Archie Battersbee’s life support due to be withdrawn
CELEBRITIES
BGR.com

Chocolate candy recall: Check your pantry for these potentially dangerous chocolates

A manufacturing issue at a Wilbur’s plant led to milk chocolate almonds being packaged into Milk Chocolate Blueberries bags, eventually triggering a recall. People who are allergic to almonds and consume the chocolate candy from the recalled lot risk developing allergic reactions that can be deadly. That’s because the Milk Chocolate Blueberries packages do not list almonds as ingredients. As a result, people allergic to almonds might have unknowingly purchased the product.
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Amazon
Thrillist

Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream Gets Recalled Due to Misbranding

National Ice Cream Month has closed, and now there's an ice cream recall. H-E-B is recalling half-gallon containers of its H-E-B Creamy Creations Light Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream. The company says that the ice cream has been mislabeled. It contains wheat, an allergen, but does not declare that on its label. That can be a dangerous situation for individuals with an allergy or sensitivity to wheat.
TEXAS STATE
Food Recall News

Food recall news: H-E-B Issues Recall for H-E-B Creamy Creations Light Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream Due to Mislabeling

Food recall news: H-E-B Issues Recall for H-E-B Creamy Creations Light Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream Due to Mislabeling. H-E-B is voluntarily issuing an all-store recall for half gallon H-E-B Creamy Creations Light Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream due to an undeclared allergen. The products contain wheat, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.
TEXAS STATE
Popculture

Popular Chocolate Chip Brand Recalled

Fans of a popular brand of chocolate chips are warned to avoid them if they purchased them in a recall. Master Chocolat Bernard brand Dark Chocolate Chips were recalled in Canadian vendors due to undeclared milk that was not listed in the ingredients. The recalled product was sold in Alberta and Saskatchewan, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency reports. The original recall was listed on June 24, 2022. Consumers are advised not to use, sell, serve or distribute the affected product.
HEALTH
Seniors Guide

The Rise of Pea Protein

As the popularity of plant-based eating blooms, protein sources from the plant kingdom have been flooding the food market. From hemp to sacha inchi to peanut, there are almost too many to keep track of. There’s one source of protein, however, that seems to have grabbed the lion’s share of popularity: pea protein. It has made its way inside a panoply of products, including protein powders, dairy-free versions of milk, ice cream and yogurt, chips, energy bars, and veggie burgers as companies look to ramp up protein numbers to meet consumer demand for the macronutrient.
MILK
People

Oatly Oat Milk Among 53 Lyons Magnus Drinks Recalled Due to Potential Microbial Contamination

Consumers are being urged to check their refrigerators and pantries after 53 beverages have been recalled for possible microbial contamination. On Friday, food and drink company Lyons Magnus announced the recall of nationally-distributed products. The company's items were recalled due to a potential microbial contamination, including the organism Cronobacter sakazakii, when it was found that these items did not meet commercial sterility regulations.
FOOD SAFETY
LiveScience

Best milk alternative: plant-based options for smoothies, cereals and hot drinks

With more and more products entering the market, picking the best milk alternative is not as straightforward as it used to be. And there are many reasons why plant-based milks have enjoyed a boom in popularity. Those with lactose intolerance, milk allergy and inflammatory bowel disease may choose them for health reasons. For vegans, ethical concerns are often the primary motive, while some individuals simply don’t enjoy the taste of cow’s milk.
INDUSTRY
CNET

Big Recall for Beverages: Check Your Protein Shakes, Oat Milk, Cold Brew Coffee

Fifty-three different types of beverage and nutrition products from 12 different brands were included in a recall due to potential unsafe microbial contamination, including cronobacter sakazakii. Food and beverage manufacturer Lyons Magnus issued the recall last week. Cronobacter infections are rare, according to the recall posted to the US Food...
FOOD SAFETY
102.5 The Bone

Oreo bringing back Pumpkin Spice flavored cookies

Oreo is bringing back a familiar flavor after a five-year absence -- just in time for the fall. The brand’s “Pumpkin Spice Sandwich Cookies” will be available nationally in stores beginning Aug. 15, CNN reported. Just in time for autumn and Halloween. According to its website, Oreo’s...
FOOD & DRINKS
foodsafetynews.com

450 sick in Ferrero chocolate Salmonella outbreak

A Salmonella outbreak linked to Kinder chocolate has sickened more than 450 people, based on the latest figures. Only 10 cases have been reported in the month since the previous European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) update, bringing the total to 455 as of mid-July. The outbreak has...
FOOD SAFETY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
52K+
Followers
41K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy