Nuk baby bottles sold on Amazon recalled over high lead levels

A baby bottle manufacturer recalled a product sold exclusively on Amazon due to its high levels of lead.

Last week, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced the NUK baby bottles were being recalled because the markings on the outside of some bottles contained lead with levels higher than the federal limit.

“The markings on the outside of the bottles contain levels of lead that exceeds the federal lead content ban. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues,” the CPSC announced on their website .

The agency noted that 100 units of the bottle were sold in the U.S., with 77 being purchased in Canada. The purchases took place over a four-year period between January 2018 and May 2022, and the product cost consumers approximately $20 per unit.

The agency states that the product was made exclusively for the United Kingdom consumer market and was not intended to be sold in the U.S. The product was initially designed to be used by newborns to 6-month-old babies.

“The glass bottles have a latex teat intended for 0 to 6 months old in 240 mL size,” the CPSC said. “The brand name NUK is in white lettering, a graduated volume scale in white markings, and white and gray stars are on the outside of the bottle. Only the NUK-branded glass baby bottles described above that were manufactured for the UK market are included in this recall.”

The agency urged customers to contact NUK, a German – based company, for how to return the item and receive a full refund. The Amazon seller, Astir Care, is also getting in contact with customers to return the product. re

NUK can be contacted toll-free at 888-685-1238 during normal work hours Monday through Friday. More information can be found on the company website under the “recall” page.

The CPSC noted that no injuries or incidents have occurred as a result of the lead levels.