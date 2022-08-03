ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Andor’: How K-2SO Could Appear on the ‘Star Wars’ Show

By Fred Topel
 4 days ago

Diego Luna returns to Star Wars in the Disney+ series Andor . Not all of his Rogue One co-stars are back though. The series begins five years before Rogue One . He hasn’t even met the droid K-2SO (Alan Tudyk) yet. The droid might appear later in the series, creator Tony Gilroy and star Luna say.

Diego Luna | Pablo Cuadra/Getty Images

Luna and Gilroy were on a Television Critics Association panel for Andor on Aug. 3. They discussed the upcoming series and how K-2SO might fit in later. Andor premieres Sept. 21 on Disney+ .

Cassian Andor can’t reprogram K-2SO yet

K-2SO was an Imperial droid who Andor reprogrammed to assist the rebels. Though Andor is a tech whiz by the time of Rogue One , he’s not yet.

“We’re starting him so far away from a person that would know how or be motivated to reprogram an Imperial droid,” Gilroy said. “That is a very distant concept for the Cassian Andor we’re introducing in our first season.”

K-2SO doesn’t fit into the ‘Andor’ story yet

Gilroy got vague about spoilers, but elaborated on why K-2SO doesn’t quite fit into the story of Andor just yet. At the beginning of the show, a droid would give a rebel away.

“It’s difficult to carry an imperial droid around with you and not draw all kinds of attention,” Gilroy said. “It’s a difficult piece of luggage to be bringing with you everywhere you go.”

The ways in which K-2SO could join Andor later would constitute spoilers of what comes before. But, Gilroy has not ruled it out.

“From a storytelling point of view, there’s multiple, multiple reasons,”  Gilroy said. “I won’t go into them now but I would say wait and see. It’s a story that we ultimately have to and really are eager to tell and we have a very interesting way, we think, to do it. So we wanted to do it, when we do it, we’ll do it in a spectacular, I hope, fashion and it’ll be the way it should be done as opposed to presenting it and ignoring it or presenting it and hiding it, all the bad versions we would’ve been forced to do.”

Diego Luna is ready to play Cassian before K-2SO

Rogue One was the story of the rebels who got the Death Star plans to Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) before Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope . Andor will provide even more backstory, and Luna is excited to show it without droids.

“What are the possibilities a show like this opens?” Luna said. “First of all, go see a character that is not aware of what he’s capable of and what you’re aware he’s capable of too. Let’s go as far as possible. We have five years but where does Cassian have to be five years before Rogue One that you wouldn’t expect this to happen? If he knew K2 back then, they would be really close. There’d be no journey to tell. He has to build an arc.”

