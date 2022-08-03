ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Passenger from crash near Flowing Wells passed away

By Bivian Contreras
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 2 days ago
Tucson police responded to a crash near Flowing Wells Road on Friday, July 22.

The incident occurred around 7:15 a.m. at the intersection North Flowing Wells Road and West Prince Road involving a gray 2005 Chevrolet Malibu and a white 2021 Toyota Corolla.

According to the Tucson Police Department, the driver of the Malibu was trying to make a left turn from southbound Flowing Wells Road onto eastbound Prince Road during a yellow light.

The Corolla was traveling northbound on Flowing Wells Road and crashed into the Malibu.

Both the driver and passenger in the Malibu were taken to the hospital.

Officer responded to the hospital and cited the driver of the Malibu for failing to yield while making a left turn.

On Tuesday, the Office of the Medical Examiner let police know the Malibu passenger had passed away due to the injuries sustained during the collision.

Police identified her as 84-year-old Marjean Ione Bloom. Here next of kin were notified.

The Traffic Investigations Unit will review the case and determine if other charges and/or citations will be issued.

Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9 . Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology.

mememememe
2d ago

Slow down people there is nowhere you are going that is so important that this should happen by trying to rush through a light, it happens all day every day

sarah croy
2d ago

That's terrible news. Right at my neighborhood. Right around here, the lights are tricky and they don't always work as should be predicted. They change both slow and fast. You think you'll get a green arrow and then you don't. There's a lot of 55+ trailer parks around here, too. Take that in consideration and watch out! Oh and junkies and homeless wandering in the streets. Watch out. Drive safe. How sad.

KTAR.com

2 men plead guilty in southern Arizona crash death involving human smuggling

PHOENIX — Two men pleaded guilty in Tucson last week to conspiring to transport migrants, resulting in the death of a 36-year-old woman, authorities said. Jesus Madrid-Valera, 19, of Mexico, allegedly smuggled three migrants into the United States in May 2021 by guiding them through the desert on foot to Quijotoa, Arizona, the U.S. District Attorney’s Office in Arizona said in a press release.
TEMPE, AZ
