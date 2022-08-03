ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

No Criminal Charges For Virginia Officer Who Pepper-Sprayed Black Army Lieutenant: Prosecutor

By AJ Goldbloom
 3 days ago
Body-Cam Footage of Lt. Nazario Photo Credit: Tom Robert's Youtube Page

A former Virginia officer will not face charges after he pepper sprayed a black lieutenant in a traffic stop, according to NBC Washington.

The army lieutenant, Caron Nazario, was not charged for any traffic violations from the 2020 incident, but spoke out that this altercation was a violation of his civil rights, reports said.

Nazario posted the police body-cam footage from the incident, in the hopes that justice would be served in what he believed was a racially-motivated crime.

His lawsuit claimed that the officers pulled their guns, pepper-sprayed him, and kneed him onto the ground, NBC Washington said.

Though one of the officers, Joe Gutierrez, was fired from the department, the prosecutor said his uses of force did not violate state law because he repeatedly asked Nazario to get out of his car, according to NBC Washington.

A GoFundMe page for Nazario was started by his legal team, and detailed the alleged racial remarks from officers, and how they stripped the lieutenant of his civil rights.

The page, aimed to help cover Nazario's litigation costs, had raised $17,214 of their $50,000 goal as of Wednesday, Aug. 3.

Comments / 22

Joe Cracc
3d ago

That Army Lt was in uniform during the altercation. That police officer shouldn’t have a job. That cop’s behavior was so uncalled for.

