ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ravens rookie safety Kyle Hamilton leaves practice early with apparent injury | NOTES

By Jonas Shaffer, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 4 days ago

Ravens rookie safety Kyle Hamilton left Wednesday’s training camp practice with an apparent injury, an early end to a disappointing day for the first-round draft pick.

Hamilton was slow to get to his feet after diving to the ground as he defended a pass to tight end Isaiah Likely in an 11-on-11 period. After walking gingerly over to the sideline, Hamilton lay on his back as athletic trainers tended to him.

Hamilton appeared to be favoring his midsection as he got up, walked around and then returned to a supine position. He returned to action a couple of minutes later, getting one repetition in a seven-on-seven drill, but did not look comfortable. With about 20 minutes remaining in practice, Hamilton left the field and walked back to the team facility slowly with three trainers.

Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald declined to comment on Hamilton, deferring to coach John Harbaugh, who’s set to speak again to reporters Thursday.

Hamilton’s opening hour of practice was inauspicious. In a one-on-one period, rookie tight end Isaiah Likely caught all three passes in his matchups with Hamilton, two for relatively short gains and one for a longer completion. After the second matchup, Ravens scouting and coaching assistant Anthony Levine Sr., a former defensive back, counseled Hamilton as he returned to the drill. Hamilton looked disappointed but seemed in good spirits, bumping fists with Likely as the drill ended.

”That’s one of those drills where the defense is wearing the ankle weights,” Harbaugh said Monday of one-on-one drills, where Hamilton’s poor coverage in one rep against wide receiver Bailey Gaither had led to a viral play. “There’s no pass rush, there’s no one in the quarterback’s face. They have a little bit more time to throw, they’re not under pressure, which they would be. That’s a zero-man type of scenario. So it’s toughest on the [defensive backs]. If the DB gets a win there, it’s a really good win.”

Injury report

Wide receiver Devin Duvernay (thigh) missed his third straight practice, while defensive back Brandon Stephens missed his second.

Defensive lineman Calais Campbell and long snapper Nick Moore were also out, leading to light days for kicker Justin Tucker and punter Jordan Stout. Special teams coordinator Chris Horton said after practice that Moore was expected to return Thursday.

Offensive linemen Kevin Zeitler, Morgan Moses and Patrick Mekari, tight end Nick Boyle and inside linebacker Patrick Queen, meanwhile, were back at practice after missing Tuesday’s.

The longest, hottest day of camp also had several players seemingly cramping up near the end of the 2-hour, 15-minute practice, including wide receiver Jaylon Moore, running back Nate McCrary, cornerbacks David Vereen and Robert Jackson and safety Geno Stone. Temperatures were in the low 90s throughout the afternoon.

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Baltimore Sun

Why Ravens QB Lamar Jackson’s best throws of training camp could unlock his 2022 season | ANALYSIS

Three preseason games, five weeks and hundreds of training camp throws still separate Lamar Jackson from Week 1, but it’s not hard to imagine what the Ravens quarterback will look like come Sept. 11. Through a week and a half of training camp, Jackson has been more consistently accurate than he’s ever been over five summers in Baltimore, and his range as a passer has never been greater. Even ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

QB Lamar Jackson among Ravens starters who will not play in preseason opener as John Harbaugh guards health of key players | NOTES

Quarterback Lamar Jackson, tight end Mark Andrews, cornerback Marlon Humphrey, safety Marcus Williams and outside linebacker Justin Houston are among the Ravens starters who will not play in the team’s preseason opener Thursday night against the Tennessee Titans. Coach John Harbaugh said he was not ready to announce his plans for subsequent preseason games but made it clear he will be guarding ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens training camp observations on WR Jaylon Moore’s impressive stretch, QB Lamar Jackson’s enduring speed and more

When Ravens training camp opened, there seemed to be a clear hierarchy in the wide receiver room. There were four roster locks, Rashod Bateman, Devin Duvernay, James Proche II and Tylan Wallace, all players drafted within the past two years; then there was everyone else, the newly or somewhat recently undrafted, all fighting for a potential fifth spot. A week and a half into camp, Jaylon Moore ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens tackle Ja’Wuan James hasn’t played since 2019 and is learning a new position. It’s a challenge he’s embracing.

Sweat cascaded from Ja’Wuan James’ forehead as he prepared to field questions from reporters after two hours of practicing in the ponderous heat Thursday. Even this bit of summer drudgery felt satisfying to the Ravens tackle after three seasons of absence defined by hobbling injuries, a pandemic and a contentious breakup with his previous team. Asked how badly he wants to be a normal, ...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baltimore, MD
Football
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum could miss a week or more after MRI shows no serious damage to left foot

An MRI showed no serious damage to the left foot of Ravens rookie center Tyler Linderbaum, coach John Harbaugh said, but the first-round draft pick could miss a week or more of training camp. “It’s not going to be all of training camp unless something changes,” Harbaugh said Friday, noting that the rookie will push to come back sooner rather than later. Linderbaum left practice Thursday after ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Manager Brandon Hyde ejected late in Orioles’ 8-1 loss to Pirates, ending 5-game winning streak

When Brandon Hyde whipped the hat off his head, it was almost as if he needed to let the steam out more easily. The Orioles manager had been standing on the top step of the dugout, waiting for a verdict on a play at the plate. And after a conference between umpires resulted in the decision to overturn the original call, Hyde came out to appeal the play at the plate — a key turning point in an ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy