A 79-year-old New Berlin man died in a two-car crash in New Berlin Wednesday morning, police said.

New Berlin police said in a statement the crash happened just before 10 a.m. on Grange near Moorland.

A compact SUV and a tow truck collided. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital shortly after the crash.

Police did not release any other information.

