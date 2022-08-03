ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three homes 'severely damaged' by fire in Aurora neighborhood

By Sydney Isenberg
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 3 days ago
Three homes were severely damaged in a fire in an Aurora neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

Multiple fire crews responded to the 17400 block of East Whitaker Drive to help put out the blaze.

Residents from all three homes have been displaced, according to Aurora Fire Rescue. The Red Cross has been called in to assist them.

AFR said there are no early indications of the cause of the fire.

No injuries have been reported at this time, according to AFR.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

