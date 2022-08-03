ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Members of U.S. Senate committee consider bipartisan changes to Electoral Count Act

By Ariana Figueroa
Iowa Capital Dispatch
Iowa Capital Dispatch
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jxmuw_0h3jp3We00

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., center right, listens as Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a joint session of Congress to count the Electoral College votes of the 2020 presidential election in the House Chamber on Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington, D.C. Lawmakers have proposed to change the process of certifying the electoral count. (Photo by Erin Scott - Pool/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — Lawmakers and legal experts at a U.S. Senate hearing on Wednesday outlined the need to pass legislation clarifying an archaic election law so that the peaceful transfer of presidential power is ensured.

The Electoral Count Reform and Presidential Transition Improvement Act , a bipartisan bill being pushed by 16 senators, was proposed after the former president tried to exploit a law passed in the 19th century in an unsuccessful attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

The law, the Electoral Count Act , has become a recent concern following the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump.

“The will of the American people could have been overturned,” the chair of the Senate Rules and Administration Committee, Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, said in her opening statement at the hearing, speaking about the Jan. 6 insurrection.

“Enemies of our democracy sought to exploit the provisions of this antiquated law to subvert the results of a free and fair election.”

The push to clarify the election certification process comes after Trump tried to pressure former Vice President Mike Pence to block the certification of the 2020 presidential election results.

The current law allows a congressional representative paired with a senator to object to a state’s electoral votes, which Republicans did.

But the vice president’s role isn’t necessarily clear, which is why Trump tried to pressure Pence into not certifying the election, along with sending a mob of pro-Trump supporters to storm the Capitol. Trump was impeached by the House for a second time for his role in the insurrection.

The bill would require 87 House members to object, rather than one, and would require 20 Senate members to object, rather than one.

The ranking member of the committee, Republican Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri, said that the law needed to be updated and he was pleased to be doing so in a bipartisan manner.

“Written in a different age, the language of 1887, is really outdated and vague in so many ways,” Blunt said. “Both sides of the aisle want to update this act, and recent poling indicated that almost everybody that’s thought of this wants to update this act.”

A Collins-Manchin panel

The first panel was made up of the two senators pushing for the bill, Sens. Susan Collins, Republican of Maine and Joe Manchin III, a West Virginia Democrat.

The bill has several Republican cosponsors, including Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Mitt Romney of Utah, Thom Tillis of North Carolina, Ben Sasse of Nebraska and Todd Young of Indiana, among others.

Collins said it was an archaic and ambiguous law, and that the new bill has several reforms, including a clarification on the role of the vice president when certifying electoral votes.

“The idea that any Vice President would have the power to unilaterally accept, reject, change, or halt the counting of electoral votes is antithetical to our constitutional structure and basic democratic principles,” she said in her opening remarks.

Collins said one of the most significant portions of the bill “ensures that Congress can identify a single, conclusive slate of electors submitted by each state.”

“Finally, our bill strikes a provision of an outdated 1845 law that could be used by state legislatures to override their state’s popular vote by declaring a ‘failed election’ — a term that is not defined in that law,” she said. “The bill permits a state to modify the period of its election only in ‘extraordinary and catastrophic’ circumstances, and also only as provided for under the state’s law enacted prior to election day.”

Manchin added that the bill also “sets a hard deadline for state governors to certify their respective states’ electoral results — and if they fail to do so or submit a slate that does not match with the electoral results from the state, it creates an expedited judicial process to resolve.”

Iowa witness

One of the witnesses, Derek Muller, a law professor at the University of Iowa College of Law, said in his opening statement that broad “bipartisan support is essential to address any efforts to reform the Electoral Count Act to ensure that futures Congresses have the confidence to abide by the rules.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yIlqT_0h3jp3We00

University of Iowa law professor Derek Muller testifies before a U.S. Senate panel Aug. 3, 2022, about proposed changes to the Electoral Count Act. (Screen shot from U.S. Senate video)

Muller said the current bill that senators were working on is “good” and has an “impressive amount of clarity.”

“And it is sufficient to handle the pressing challenges in presidential elections, for this moment and for the future,” he said.

He offered senators a handful of technical improvements to strengthen the Electoral Count Reform Act of 2022 in his testimony, which senators on the panel said they agreed with.

Sen. Mark Warner, a Virginia Democrat, said he was pleased with the reform bill and said he felt Muller’s technical amendments “dramatically improve the bill and clarify some of the misreadings.”

Voting rights

Klobuchar asked one of the witnesses, Janai Nelson, the president and director-counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Inc., what additional legislation Congress should consider.

Nelson said that to protect the democratic process, Congress needed to pass two voting rights bills, the John Lewis Act and the Freedom to Vote Act.

“The uniformity of those voting measures will restore and bring greater confidence to our electoral system,” Nelson.

Nelson added that since a Supreme Court 2013 decision, voting rights have been gutted. The preclearance requirement of the Voting Rights Act that the Supreme Court struck down covered nine states and a handful of counties and municipalities with a history of discriminating against voters of color.

Those states included Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, Texas and Virginia. Certain counties included in the preclearance requirement were in New York, Florida, North Carolina, California and South Dakota.

Nelson said that Congress should not stop with just strengthening the Electoral Count Act.

“Our democracy is presently in crisis because of a deep-seated, irrational, and discriminatory fear of the truly inclusive, multiracial, multiethnic democracy that our nation has never been, but our increasingly diverse electorate holds the promise to deliver,” she said.

“Congress must also address voting discrimination to fulfill its obligation to respond to the insurrection and rescue our democracy from present peril.”

The Senate has tried several times since 2020 to pass voting rights legislation, but has been blocked each time by Republicans. One Republican, Murkowski, said she would support Democrats in passing the John Lewis bill.

The Freedom to Vote Act would establish Election Day as a national holiday and set minimum standards that each state must have for elections, such as two weeks of early voting and an option for same-day voter registration.

The John Lewis bill, named in honor of the Georgia lawmaker and civil rights icon, would bolster the Voting Rights Act by establishing a new formula to require all 50 states to get special permission from the Justice Department before making any changes to voting laws or putting in place new voting requirements.

The post Members of U.S. Senate committee consider bipartisan changes to Electoral Count Act appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch .

Comments / 89

Patricia A Brahm
1d ago

Ridiculous. Senate better stop this bill now. President had the right to challenge the election, just like Dems did in 2016. a recount is all they were asking for, like Gore and Bush got in FL.

Reply(23)
42
Noid500cid
1d ago

81 million votes most votes for a president ever and he didn't even have to come out of the basement and campaign why would they want to change anything? Or is this more evidence of cheating and they know its not going to fly again?

Reply(2)
25
Wanda Wisniewski
1d ago

no leave our constitution alone who in their right mind would be OK with congress changing our constitution it is the only protection we have against our government

Reply(2)
28
Related
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa nursing home named one of the nation’s worst after emergency shut-down

An Iowa nursing home that closed last month in the wake of an emergency court ruling that residents there were at risk has been added to a list of the nation’s worst care facilities. The 125-bed Touchstone Healthcare Community in Sioux City was added July 27 to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ list […] The post Iowa nursing home named one of the nation’s worst after emergency shut-down appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
SIOUX CITY, IA
The Independent

Voices: Mitch McConnell is suddenly trying to lower expectations for the midterms. Why?

On Wednesday evening, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell did something peculiar: He tamped down expectations for the upcoming midterm election.“We have a 50-50 Senate now,” he said during an interview with Bret Baier on Fox News. “We have a 50-50 nation. And I think when the Senate race smoke clears, we’re likely to have a very, very close Senate still, with either us up slightly or the Democrats up slightly.”Even a few months ago, nobody would have expected McConnell to curb enthusiasm about a Republican takeover. Joe Biden’s approval numbers are still dismal, and inflation is at a 40-year high....
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Florida State
State
Ohio State
State
Mississippi State
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
State
Iowa State
State
Alaska State
State
Indiana State
State
Maine State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lisa Murkowski
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Amy Klobuchar
AOL Corp

Social Security: New Bill Could Give Seniors an Extra $2,400 a Year

Social Security recipients could get an additional $2,400 a year in benefits if a new bill recently introduced to Congress wins approval — something seniors would no doubt welcome as surging inflation wipes out their annual cost-of-living increases. Discover: 4 Best Places in California for a Couple To Live...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Clarence Thomas would be forced into semi-retirement under Democrats' Supreme Court legislation

Democrats this week proposed legislation aiming to create term limits for Supreme Court justices that, if enacted, would first force Justice Clarence Thomas into semi-retirement. Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA), chairman of the Judiciary Subcommittee on Courts, proposed the bill, the Supreme Court Tenure Establishment and Retirement Modernization Act, which would...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Senate Committee#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#U S Senate#The Electoral College#The House Chamber#Lawmakers#The Electoral Count Act#American
NBC News

As Democrats meddle in Republican primaries, Fmr. GOP chair says 'get rid of this primary system'

Former Republican Party Chair Michael Steele says ranked-choice voting could eliminate a primary system that “only plays to the hardened edges of both parties.” The chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-NY), said on Tuesday: "If you're talking about trying to pick your opponent, you might see us do that, sure. And I think sometimes it does make sense."July 27, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

Veterans robbed of life-saving burn pits bill have a message for Republicans: ‘We’re not going away’

Last night, veterans, family members and advocates camped out on the steps of the US Capitol.They had been there since Thursday morning – just hours after a group of Republican lawmakers derailed a bill providing healthcare access to veterans suffering from toxic exposure to burn pits.And they’re not going to go away.“If the veterans during war don’t get to go home on recess or go on vacation then neither should those 25 senators,” Rosie Torres told The Independent on Friday morning from her position at the Capitol.“We’re not going to leave until we get a yes from all those senators...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa Capital Dispatch

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Iowa has long enjoyed a reputation for clean government. But what would happen if nobody was watching? The Iowa Capital Dispatch is a hard-hitting, independent news organization dedicated to connecting Iowans to their state government and its impact on their lives. The Capital Dispatch combines state government coverage with relentless investigative journalism, deep dives into the consequences of policy, political insight, and principled commentary. We deeply believe in sharing the stories of people outside the halls of power, connecting the actions of state leaders to their impacts on Iowans. We also believe that without strong community journalism, Iowans risk losing the government integrity and accountability they have long valued. The Capital Dispatch is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Iowa Capital Dispatch retains editorial independence.

 https://iowacapitaldispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy