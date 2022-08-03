'Days of Our Lives' moving exclusively to streaming platform Peacock from NBC

New and past episodes of "Days of Our Lives" will be moving exclusively to the streaming platform Peacock beginning Monday, Sept. 12.

NBC will be replacing Days of Our Lives with a new one-hour news program "NBC News Daily." The show will air in the drama's former network time slot.

Peacock will now be the exclusive home of the drama. The historic move will allow viewers to access all episodes in one place. The Emmy Award-winning drama will debut on Peacock daily, available to stream for Peacock Premium subscribers. This includes the Peacock Original "Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem."

“This programming shift benefits both Peacock and NBC and is reflective of our broader strategy to utilize our portfolio to maximize reach and strengthen engagement with viewers,” said Mark Lazarus, Chairman, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “With a large percentage of the ‘Days of Our Lives’ audience already watching digitally, this move enables us to build the show’s loyal fanbase on streaming while simultaneously bolstering the network daytime offering with an urgent, live programming opportunity for partners and consumers.”

NBC News Daily will be an hour-long program anchored by NBC News' Kate Snow, Aaron Gilchrist, Vicky Nguyen, and Morgan Radford. The journalists will have up-to-the-minute national and international news. The new show will also be streamed on NBC News NOW and Peacock. It will debut on Sept. 12 across NBC stations.

To watch Days on Sept. 12, you will need to pay a monthly fee with Peacock. Peacock has three payment tiers: free, $4.99 a month for “Premium,” and $9.99 a month for “Premium Plus.” “Days of Our Lives” will only be available to those paying $4.99 per month or more – Premium and Premium Plus subscribers.

Questions and concerns can be made out to:

WNBC-TV - NBCNewYork.com

30 Rockefeller Plaza, New York, NY 10112

Phone: 212-664-4444

Email: wnbc.viewermail@nbcuni.com

TMJ4 News, an NBC affiliate, is owned by The E.W. Scripps Company and is independent of NBC News, NBC New York and the producers of "Days of Our Lives."

