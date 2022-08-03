ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

'Days of Our Lives' moving exclusively to streaming platform Peacock from NBC

By TMJ4 Web Staff
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PueFY_0h3joqe500

New and past episodes of "Days of Our Lives" will be moving exclusively to the streaming platform Peacock beginning Monday, Sept. 12.

NBC will be replacing Days of Our Lives with a new one-hour news program "NBC News Daily." The show will air in the drama's former network time slot.

Peacock will now be the exclusive home of the drama. The historic move will allow viewers to access all episodes in one place. The Emmy Award-winning drama will debut on Peacock daily, available to stream for Peacock Premium subscribers. This includes the Peacock Original "Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem."

“This programming shift benefits both Peacock and NBC and is reflective of our broader strategy to utilize our portfolio to maximize reach and strengthen engagement with viewers,” said Mark Lazarus, Chairman, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “With a large percentage of the ‘Days of Our Lives’ audience already watching digitally, this move enables us to build the show’s loyal fanbase on streaming while simultaneously bolstering the network daytime offering with an urgent, live programming opportunity for partners and consumers.”

NBC News Daily will be an hour-long program anchored by NBC News' Kate Snow, Aaron Gilchrist, Vicky Nguyen, and Morgan Radford. The journalists will have up-to-the-minute national and international news. The new show will also be streamed on NBC News NOW and Peacock. It will debut on Sept. 12 across NBC stations.

To watch Days on Sept. 12, you will need to pay a monthly fee with Peacock. Peacock has three payment tiers: free, $4.99 a month for “Premium,” and $9.99 a month for “Premium Plus.” “Days of Our Lives” will only be available to those paying $4.99 per month or more – Premium and Premium Plus subscribers.

Questions and concerns can be made out to:
WNBC-TV - NBCNewYork.com
30 Rockefeller Plaza, New York, NY 10112
Phone: 212-664-4444
Email: wnbc.viewermail@nbcuni.com

TMJ4 News, an NBC affiliate, is owned by The E.W. Scripps Company and is independent of NBC News, NBC New York and the producers of "Days of Our Lives."

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'General Hospital' Alum Steve Burton Joins New Soap Show

General Hospital alum Steve Burton has joined a brand new soap opera show that is coming back for a second season later this month. According to Deadline, Burton will appear in Days of Our Lives spinoff Beyond Salem when the show returns on July 11. Burton spent the majority of his soap career starring as Jason Morgan on General Hospital from 1991 to 2012 and then again from 2017 to 2021. He also portrayed Dylan McAvoy on The Young and the Restless from 2013 to 2017.
TV & VIDEOS
Distractify

These Popular Magnolia Network Shows Are Moving to HBO Max Soon!

There’s a reason HBO Max is one of the most popular streaming networks. It has an incredible lineup of shows and movies for viewers to enjoy. Magnolia Network is a little newer to the game, but it’s definitely proven itself to be up for the challenge among its competitors. Several Magnolia Network shows have already garnered attention from millions of viewers.
TV SERIES
deseret.com

Reports: ‘Jeopardy!’ has decided who will permanently host the show

More than a year and a half after Alex Trebek’s death, “Jeopardy!” has reportedly reached a decision on who will host the quiz show permanently. “Jeopardy!” will reportedly carry on as it has for most of Season 38, with Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik splitting hosting responsibilities, multiple media outlets are reporting. Throughout this current season, Jennings and Bialik have each taken turns hosting the quiz show for several weeks at a time.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: Amy Schneider Says the Game Show ‘Is Becoming More Like a Sport’

Although dating back to the 1960s, the format that most have come to love about the game show Jeopardy! started in 1984 with Alex Trebek. Since then, the show has become what some consider to be the greatest game show in television history. But while the format hasn’t changed in decades, a new type of player has. Once known for stumping players, Jeopardy! is now a place of champions. And what is more surprising is the fact that it seemed to happen overnight.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Morgan Radford
Person
Mark Lazarus
Person
Kate Snow
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives’ Paul Telfer Is ‘Finally Back’ After a Lockout He Never Expected

He’s been missing in action but the daytime star had a legitimate reason why. It’s likely happened to us all… You finally decide it’s time for an upgrade or simply just want a new cell phone. However, sometimes that also means changing service providers. And as a result of one or both, connections attached to our old cells get messed up. It appears something along those lines happened to Days of Our Lives fave Paul Telfer (Xander).
TV & VIDEOS
The US Sun

Why is Jeopardy! airing re-runs?

MANY fans of the popular quiz game show Jeopardy! may wonder why their network is currently playing re-runs. The answer is actually a lot simpler than many may think. We'll take this question for $500. The network is airing re-runs because Jeopardy! is filming its next season. The show finally...
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Spot Major Mistakes in Streaming Episodes

Jeopardy! is currently in the midst of its late-summer hiatus. But this year, the series went all out to ensure that fans weren’t left empty-handed. In addition to the reruns handpicked by Executive Producer Michael Davies himself, the hit game show also introduced a weekly podcast, Inside Jeopardy!, and a brand new streaming channel.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Days Of Our Lives#Streaming Platform#Nbc News Daily#Peacock Daily#Peacock Premium#The Peacock Original#Nbcuniversal Television#Nbc News
Deadline

Showtime’s ‘Yellowjackets’ Was Never Meant To Be Told In A “Linear Path” – Contenders TV: The Nominees

Click here to read the full article. Part survival story, coming-of-age drama and horror saga, Showtime’s Yellowjackets follows a plane crash in 1996 that leaves a high school girls soccer team stranded in the Canadian wilderness, as well as the lives of the survivors 25 years later. Karyn Kusama, who directed and executive produced the pilot, said the intention was always to follow two parallel timelines. Contenders TV: The Nominees — Deadline’s Complete Coverage “A lot of great TV still has a very linear path and this was a great script that didn’t function in that way,” said Kusama during a panel at...
TV SERIES
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Set To Host Podcast On El Chapo's Demise

50 Cent has made a name for himself as the godfather of crime and drug related television. Now the Power creator is taking his talents to the podcast world to host a brand new show about the Flores twins, Peter and Jay, two Chicago-born drug-traffickers who were responsible for the downfall of legendary drug-lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman. 50 took to social media to announce the news, tweeting, "New Heat on the way. If you liked Narcos, you’re going to be blown away by The Flores Twins. #GLG #GreenLightGang."
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Seth Meyers Says David Letterman Was Nervous In Return To ‘Late Night’ As Guest – Contenders TV: The Nominees

Click here to read the full article. Late Night with Seth Meyers host Seth Meyers said that when David Letterman was a guest this past season to celebrate the late-night show’s 40th anniversary, Letterman was still nervous. Letterman was the original host of NBC’s 12:30 a.m. talk show, and returned for an interview on the show’s anniversary in February. Meyers, speaking during an appearance at Deadline’s Contenders Television: The Nominees award-season event, said that Letterman still checked in with him during commercial breaks. “The funny thing about Letterman is I think he said something along the lines of, ‘I hope that’s all...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Rolling Stone

50 Cent to Host Podcast About Twin Brothers Who Took Down El Chapo

Click here to read the full article. Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has announced a new podcast about the two brothers who helped bring down the notorious drug lord El Chapo. The rapper is also set to host and produce the podcast tentatively titled Cuate/twin: The Downfall of El Chapo, which 50 Cent originally envisioned as a TV series before opting to team with Lionsgate Sound for the now-audio project. The podcast will feature the first-ever interviews with Chicago-born identical twins Peter and Jay Flores, two of America’s biggest drug smugglers who somehow trafficked their way into Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman’s inner circle.  The...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Big Brother will return next year on ITV2 and online

Big Brother, one of the original UK reality TV shows, will return to screens in 2023, years after being axed by both Channel 4 and later Channel 5. The show, which launched careers of ITV presenter Alison Hammond and Radio 1 DJ Adele Roberts, will be revived by ITV2 and new streaming platform ITVX.
MUSIC
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

28K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy