LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – An eight-passenger private plane took off from Lafayette Regional Airport on the morning of Dec. 28, 2019, at around 9:20 a.m. with six people on board. By 9:21 a.m., the plane had crashed near the U.S. Post Office on Feu Follet Road, killing five of the plane’s passengers and sending a total of four people — including the plane crash’s sole survivor — to local hospitals.

