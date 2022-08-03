ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

New Iberia detective awarded for work in saving children from abusive homes

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — A New Iberia Police detective has received a commendation for her efforts in removing children from “dangerous, potentially deadly situations” since October 2021, according to the department. Det. Malinda Meyers received a commendation for a string of investigations that have saved five...
Six tips that may prevent a home burglary

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – When a person comes home to find that an unwelcomed stranger has trespassed and stolen valuable items, they may feel devastated and helpless. They might also wonder if there were any steps that could have been taken to prevent the burglary. According to the...
The full story of the Dec. 28, 2019 plane crash in Lafayette that killed 5 people

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – An eight-passenger private plane took off from Lafayette Regional Airport on the morning of Dec. 28, 2019, at around 9:20 a.m. with six people on board. By 9:21 a.m., the plane had crashed near the U.S. Post Office on Feu Follet Road, killing five of the plane’s passengers and sending a total of four people — including the plane crash’s sole survivor — to local hospitals.
“Big crash” causes major delays on I-10 West

BUTTE LA ROSE, La. (BRPROUD) – If you are heading toward Lafayette on I-10 West in the near future, you may want to reconsider your plans. The good news is that all lanes are open again, the bad news is that the backup is lengthy. This is what it...
