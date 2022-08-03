Read on www.cenlanow.com
New Iberia detective awarded for work in saving children from abusive homes
NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — A New Iberia Police detective has received a commendation for her efforts in removing children from “dangerous, potentially deadly situations” since October 2021, according to the department. Det. Malinda Meyers received a commendation for a string of investigations that have saved five...
Six tips that may prevent a home burglary
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – When a person comes home to find that an unwelcomed stranger has trespassed and stolen valuable items, they may feel devastated and helpless. They might also wonder if there were any steps that could have been taken to prevent the burglary. According to the...
Duo from BR arrested after seizure of marijuana, cocaine, cash, handgun and more
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was alerted to some possible illegal drug activity around Nairn Dr. last month. The alert came in on July 21 and initially focused on Terrance Thibodeaux, 32, of Baton Rouge, dealing drugs from a 2019 Audi A5. Fast-forward ten...
The full story of the Dec. 28, 2019 plane crash in Lafayette that killed 5 people
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – An eight-passenger private plane took off from Lafayette Regional Airport on the morning of Dec. 28, 2019, at around 9:20 a.m. with six people on board. By 9:21 a.m., the plane had crashed near the U.S. Post Office on Feu Follet Road, killing five of the plane’s passengers and sending a total of four people — including the plane crash’s sole survivor — to local hospitals.
Buying a home? Ten questions to ask before signing on the dotted line
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Those of us who are in the market for a new home may feel a bit overwhelmed upon dipping a toe into the ever-changing waters of the housing market. To ease the burden, financial experts have provided a list of questions to ask your...
“Big crash” causes major delays on I-10 West
BUTTE LA ROSE, La. (BRPROUD) – If you are heading toward Lafayette on I-10 West in the near future, you may want to reconsider your plans. The good news is that all lanes are open again, the bad news is that the backup is lengthy. This is what it...
